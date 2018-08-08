PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) announced today
that David Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Adam
Miller, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate at the
following upcoming transportation conference:
Morgan Stanley 6th Annual Laguna Conference
Friday, September 14, 2018 – Ritz-Carlton, Laguna-Niguel, Dana Point, CA
About Knight-Swift
Knight-Swift, through its Knight Transportation, Swift Transportation,
Barr-Nunn, and Abilene Motor Express branded subsidiaries, operates the
largest truckload fleet in North America, as well as extensive rail
intermodal and non-asset based freight brokerage and logistics
management services. The Company's broad suite of services includes
irregular route, dedicated, expedited, port drayage, and cross-border
U.S./Mexico/Canada transport utilizing dry van, refrigerated, flatbed
and specialized trailers, and intermodal containers.
