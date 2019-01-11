PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) announced today

that David Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer and Adam

Miller, Chief Financial Officer are scheduled to participate at the

following upcoming transportation conference:

Stifel 2019 Transportation & Logistics Conference

Tuesday February 12, 2019 – Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel,

Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Miami

About Knight-Swift

Knight-Swift, through its Knight Transportation, Swift Transportation,

and Barr-Nunn branded subsidiaries, operates the largest truckload fleet

in North America as well as extensive rail intermodal and non-asset

based freight brokerage and logistics management services. The Company's

broad suite of services includes irregular route, dedicated, expedited,

port drayage, and cross-border U.S./Mexico/Canada transport utilizing

dry van, refrigerated, flatbed and specialized trailers, and intermodal

containers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered

forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the

Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities

Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, relating to anticipated benefits of

the transaction, and such statements are subject to the safe harbor

created by those sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform

Act of 1995, as amended. All statements, other than statements of

historical or current fact, are statements that could be deemed

forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on

currently available operating, financial, and competitive information.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and

uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which

could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from

those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking

statements. Readers should review and consider the factors that may

affect future results and other disclosures by the Knight, Swift, and

Knight-Swift in their press releases, stockholder reports, Annual Report

on Form 10-K, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange

Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to

release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking

statements contained herein.

Contacts

David Jackson, President and CEO, or Adam Miller, CFO - 602-269-2000

