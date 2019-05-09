PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) announced today
that its Board of Directors has declared the company’s quarterly cash
dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock. This quarterly dividend is
pursuant to a cash dividend policy approved by the Board of Directors.
The actual declaration of future cash dividends, and the establishment
of record and payment dates, is subject to final determination by the
Board of Directors each quarter after its review of the company’s
financial performance.
The company’s dividend is payable to stockholders of record on June 3,
2019 and is expected to be paid on June 27, 2019.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is a provider of multiple
truckload transportation and logistics services using a nationwide
network of business units and terminals in the United States and Mexico
to serve customers throughout North America. In addition to operating
North America's largest tractor fleet, Knight-Swift also contracts with
third-party equipment providers to provide a broad range of truckload
services to its customers while creating quality driving jobs for our
driving associates and successful business opportunities for independent
contractors.
This press release contains certain statements that may be considered
forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the
Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are subject to the
safe harbor created by those sections and the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements, other than
statements of historical or current fact, are statements that could be
deemed forward-looking statements, including, without limitation,
statements relating to our declaration of quarterly dividends.
Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs,
assumptions, and expectations of management and current market
conditions. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks
and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified,
which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially
from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the
forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that future
dividends will be declared. The declaration of future dividends is
subject to approval of our Board of Directors and various risks and
uncertainties, including, but not limited to: our cash flow and cash
needs; compliance with applicable law; restrictions on the payment of
dividends under existing or future financing arrangements; changes in
tax laws relating to corporate dividends; deterioration in our financial
condition or results, and those risks, uncertainties, and other factors
identified from time-to-time in our filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. Readers should review and consider the
factors that may affect future results and other disclosures in the Risk
Factors section of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.'s Annual
Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and various
disclosures in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, press releases,
stockholder reports, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to
release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking
statements contained herein.
Contacts
David Jackson
President and CEO
or
Adam Miller, CFO
(602)
606-6349