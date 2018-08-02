PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) announced today
that its Board of Directors has declared the company’s quarterly cash
dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock. This quarterly dividend is
pursuant to a cash dividend policy approved by the Board of Directors.
The actual declaration of future cash dividends, and the establishment
of record and payment dates, is subject to final determination by the
Board of Directors each quarter after its review of the company’s
financial performance.
The company’s dividend is payable to shareholders of record on September
3, 2018 and is expected to be paid on September 27, 2018.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is a provider of multiple
truckload transportation and logistics services using a nationwide
network of business units and terminals in the United States and Mexico
to serve customers throughout North America. In addition to operating
North America's largest tractor fleet, Knight-Swift also contracts with
third-party equipment providers to provide a broad range of truckload
services to its customers while creating quality driving jobs for our
driving associates and successful business opportunities for independent
contractors.
