PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX), North America’s
largest truckload transportation company, has issued its earnings
release for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. The release is
currently available on Knight-Swift's investor relations website: http://investor.knight-swift.com/events and
will be filed with the SEC on a Form 8-K.
Contacts
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.
David A. Jackson,
President and CEO
or
Adam W. Miller, CFO
(602) 606-6349