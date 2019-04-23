PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX), North America’s

largest truckload transportation company, has issued its earnings

release for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. The release is

currently available on Knight-Swift's investor relations website: http://investor.knight-swift.com/events and

will be filed with the SEC on a Form 8-K.

Contacts

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

David A. Jackson,

President and CEO

or

Adam W. Miller, CFO

(602) 606-6349

