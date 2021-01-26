 Skip to main content
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Results for Fourth Quarter 2020

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Results for Fourth Quarter 2020

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX), North America’s largest truckload transportation company, has issued its earnings release for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The release is currently available on Knight-Swift's investor relations website: http://investor.knight-swift.com/events and will be filed with the SEC on a Form 8-K.

Contacts

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

David A. Jackson, President and CEO

or

Adam W. Miller, CFO

(602) 606-6349

