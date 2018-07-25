PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX), North America’s

largest truckload transportation company, has issued its earnings

release for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. The release is

currently available on Knight-Swift's investor relations website: http://investor.knight-swift.com/events and

will be filed with the SEC on a Form 8-K.

The company will hold a conference call this afternoon at 4:30 PM EDT to

further discuss its results of operations for the quarter ended June 30,

2018. The dial in number for this conference call is 1-855-733-9163.

Slides to accompany this call will be posted on the company’s investor

relations website and will be available to download prior to the

scheduled conference time. To view the presentation, please visit http://investor.knight-swift.com/events

“Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call Presentation.”

Contacts

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

David A. Jackson,

President and CEO

or

Adam W. Miller, CFO

602-606-6349

