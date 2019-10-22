 

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX), North America’s largest truckload transportation company, has issued its earnings release for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. The release is currently available on Knight-Swift's investor relations website: http://investor.knight-swift.com/events and will be filed with the SEC on a Form 8-K.

Contacts

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

David A. Jackson, President and CEO

or

Adam W. Miller, CFO

(602) 606-6349

