PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) expects to release

its 2019 first quarter earnings on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 prior to

the market open by filing a Form 8-K with the SEC. The earnings release

will be available on the Company’s website http://investor.knight-swift.com/events

and the Form 8-K will be available on the SEC website http://www.sec.gov.

The Company assumes no responsibility to update any information posted

on its website.

The earnings release may contain forward-looking statements made by the

Company that involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are

difficult to predict. Investors are directed to the information

contained in Part I, Item 1A., Risk Factors, in Knight-Swift’s Annual

Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 for a

discussion of the risks that may affect the Company's future operating

results. Actual results may differ.

Contacts

David Jackson, President and CEO, or Adam Miller, CFO - (602) 606-6349

