TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bringing together product, technology and service experts from across

the company, Komatsu announces the launch of its global Center of

Excellence (CoE) for Autonomous Haulage Systems (AHS).

The Tucson, Arizona-based CoE team will be responsible for AHS strategy,

planning, marketing, sales support and training; enabling Komatsu to

respond faster to customers’ needs in the rapidly expanding autonomous

environment.

“This is a major step forward for Komatsu’s unified approach to mining,”

said Jim Nishiura, VP Global Mining Business Division, Komatsu. “Our

diversified FrontRunner AHS team is united by common goals, workflows

and strategies to deliver maximum value to our customers as well as our

customer-facing teams and distributors.”

Shingo Hori, formerly AHS Group Manager for KLTD, and Anthony Cook,

formerly VP AHS and Communications for Modular Mining, have been

appointed as co-GMs of the CoE.

These organizational changes are focused on Komatsu’s business strategy

to continually improve company performance and deliver increased value

to customers. Since its commercial release 11 years ago, Komatsu’s AHS

has achieved the unprecedented milestone of more than two billion tons

of surface material moved autonomously - more than all other commercial

mining autonomous haulage systems combined.

To learn more about Komatsu’s autonomous haulage systems, visit https://www.komatsuamerica.com/autonomous-haulage-system.

About Komatsu

Komatsu is a mining equipment and services provider that maximizes value

for customers through innovative solutions. With a full line of products

supported by advanced IoT technologies and its global service network,

the company helps customers safely and sustainably optimize their

operations. The company’s equipment, technologies and services are used

to support the extraction of fundamental minerals and develop modern

infrastructure.

Contacts

Caley Clinton

Manager-Corporate Communications & PR

+1

414-712-9728

caley.clinton@mining.komatsu

