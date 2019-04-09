TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bringing together product, technology and service experts from across
the company, Komatsu announces the launch of its global Center of
Excellence (CoE) for Autonomous Haulage Systems (AHS).
The Tucson, Arizona-based CoE team will be responsible for AHS strategy,
planning, marketing, sales support and training; enabling Komatsu to
respond faster to customers’ needs in the rapidly expanding autonomous
environment.
“This is a major step forward for Komatsu’s unified approach to mining,”
said Jim Nishiura, VP Global Mining Business Division, Komatsu. “Our
diversified FrontRunner AHS team is united by common goals, workflows
and strategies to deliver maximum value to our customers as well as our
customer-facing teams and distributors.”
Shingo Hori, formerly AHS Group Manager for KLTD, and Anthony Cook,
formerly VP AHS and Communications for Modular Mining, have been
appointed as co-GMs of the CoE.
These organizational changes are focused on Komatsu’s business strategy
to continually improve company performance and deliver increased value
to customers. Since its commercial release 11 years ago, Komatsu’s AHS
has achieved the unprecedented milestone of more than two billion tons
of surface material moved autonomously - more than all other commercial
mining autonomous haulage systems combined.
To learn more about Komatsu’s autonomous haulage systems, visit https://www.komatsuamerica.com/autonomous-haulage-system.
