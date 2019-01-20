ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Komatsu America Corp., a leading global heavy equipment manufacturer,

today announced the FrontRunner Autonomous Haulage System (AHS) has

qualified to operate on private long-term evolution (LTE) mobile

broadband technology. This is the mining industry’s first AHS enabled to

run on private LTE in commercial operations, making way for ultra-high

system availability and reliability, while adhering to Komatsu’s

renowned safety standards.

Komatsu’s FrontRunner AHS allows unmanned operation of ultra-class

mining trucks and is critical to the mining industry. FrontRunner

delivers significant benefits, including reduced worker exposure to

harm, protocols designed to constantly improve mine-site safety, reduced

operating costs, and increased productivity and efficiency. The company

completed a year-long qualification program at the company’s proving

grounds in Tucson, Arizona, conducting extensive testing of the

FrontRunner AHS on Nokia’s Future X infrastructure, a leading provider

of private LTE communication solutions for the mining industry.

Mining operators demand wireless networks with high-availability,

seamless mobility, world class Quality of Service (QoS), and the ability

to support multiple applications and services simultaneously.

Accordingly, the industry is moving away from less predictable wireless

technologies such as Wi-Fi, and towards private LTE networks, that

improve security, capacity, and overall performance within a

multi-application environment.

“This industry milestone represents a key step in Komatsu’s exploration

of private LTE and highlights Nokia’s role as the leading global

supplier of mission-critical solutions and services for the mining

industry,” said Luiz Steinberg, Komatsu Global Officer and President/CEO

of Modular Mining Systems. “As the leader in autonomous haulage

technology, we are firmly on our way to helping the industry move the

next billion tons of material with autonomous technology. We have come

together with Nokia to further this vision of delivering increased value

to the mining industry.”

“We are excited to be engaging the mining automation market with

Komatsu, a powerhouse in the industry, to further highlight the benefits

of Future X for mining companies as a strategic advantage in their

operations,” said Kathrin Buvac, President of Nokia Enterprise. “Private

LTE is a key element in the Nokia Bell Labs Future X architecture to

help industries such as mining create an intelligent, dynamic,

high-performance network that increases the safety, productivity and

efficiency of their business.”

Komatsu pioneered the first AHS for the mining industry with a

commercial deployment in 2008 at CODELCO’s Gabriela Mistral (Gaby)

copper mine in Chile. Komatsu’s ongoing commitment to accelerate the

pace of AHS adoption and innovation is reflected in the company’s other

recent milestone – supporting customers to move two billion tons of

surface material in the copper, iron ore, and oil sands industries

autonomously. Komatsu also continues to pursue a long-term strategy to

standardize interoperability of mixed fleet autonomous vehicles to

maximize efficiency and safety at mine sites worldwide.

About Komatsu America Corp.

Komatsu America Corp. is a U.S. subsidiary of Komatsu Ltd., the world’s

second largest manufacturer and supplier of earth-moving equipment,

consisting of construction, mining and compact construction equipment.

Komatsu America also serves the forklift and forestry markets. Through

its distributor network, Komatsu offers a state-of-the-art parts and

service program to support its equipment. Komatsu has proudly provided

high-quality reliable products for nearly a century. Visit the website

at www.komatsuamerica.com

for more information.

Komatsu® is an authorized trademark of Komatsu Ltd. Komatsu America

Corp. is an authorized licensee of Komatsu Ltd. All other trademarks and

service marks used herein are the property of Komatsu Ltd., Komatsu

America Corp., or their respective owners or licensees.

Contacts

Raleigh Floyd Jr

847.437.4585

rfloyd@komatsuna.com

