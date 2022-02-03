Krispy Kreme opening new Tucson store with doughnut giveaway

Krispy Kreme is opening its newest Tucson shop Tuesday and to celebrate, 120 customers will have the chance to win a dozen free doughnuts each month for a year.

The new shop, on the southwest side at 1090 W. Irvington Road, near Interstate 19, will offer more than dozen types of doughnuts, including its classic original glazed.

Starting Tuesday, Feb. 8, through Sunday, Feb. 13, 120 customers will be randomly selected to receive a "Celebration Dozen Ticket," good for one free dozen original glazed doughnuts every month for a year.

“We are excited to expand our footprint in the Tucson community and look forward to serving our new neighbors,” said Kurt Kuyper, president of WKS Krispy Kreme.

The 3,505 square-foot shop is open seven days a week, 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Tucson is home to one other Krispy Kreme shop at 5621 E. Broadway, near Craycroft Road.

The new location is easily accessible to nearly 206,000 residents and a strong daytime population of nearly 212,000 employees within a 5-mile radius, a news release said. The adjacent Spectrum shopping center is home to national retailers including Target, Home Depot, Harkins Theatres, JCPenney, PetSmart, Michaels, Old Navy and Best Buy. The Landing has secured tenants including In-N-Out Burger, Hobby Lobby, Planet Fitness, Eegee’s, Chick-fil-A, First Watch and Oregano’s, among others.