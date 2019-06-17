  • The companies have integrated the Kudelski IoT Security Platform with
    Sequans’ Monarch single-chip solution, optimized for lower data rate
    and narrowband IoT devices


  • The Kudelski IoT Security Client provides robust, premium security to
    Sequans customers wanting to protect their devices and data throughout
    their lifecycles


  • The Sequans/Kudelski integration makes IoT easy and secure by
    combining connectivity and robust IoT security, reducing time to market

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland & PHOENIX & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SQNS #iotsecurity--The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security,

and Sequans Communications (NYSE: SQNS), the leading provider of LTE for

IoT semiconductor solutions, today announced that they have created a

secure connectivity solution for LTE-M and NB-IoT devices. When combined

with a SIM card or eSIM personalized with the Kudelski Root of Trust,

the joint solution provides robust device identity and protects the

device, data, decisions, commands and actions in ultra-small and

power-efficient connected devices.

By combining Sequans’s LTE-M/NB-IoT chips with Kudelski’s security

solution, the companies will securely connect millions of industrial,

medical, consumer, and automotive devices to the customer’s cloud

platform of choice. The Kudelski/Sequans integration removes barriers to

entry and shortens time to market for device manufacturers by providing

a single-chip solution pre-integrated with security and connectivity,

protecting the entire security lifecycle of the device.

Jean-Michel Puiatti, Kudelski Group Senior Vice President for IoT

Security: “With ABI Research predicting 6.3 billion IoT devices to be

cellularly connected by 2021, telco network operators need to onboard

them in a way that is secure, scalable and sustainable. Our work with

Sequans will combine their smart connectivity with our proven security

technology to enable operators to onboard IoT devices quickly and

easily. This creates greater efficiency and gives them the security

required to protect the network and enable exciting new customer

business models.”

Hugues Waldburger, Sequans Vice President, Vertical and Strategic

Business Unit: “The Kudelski IoT Security Platform is a comprehensive

solution that provides powerful security features to a wide range of IoT

applications. Security of both device and application data is of

paramount importance in IoT and we are pleased to partner with The

Kudelski Group to integrate their powerful and proven IoT security

client into our Monarch product line and make it available to our

customers.”

Sequans’ Monarch is

the world’s most highly-optimized LTE-M/NB-IoT chip for M2M and IoT

devices. Monarch’s ultra-low power consumption enables the long battery

life needed by many IoT use cases and its programmable RF filtering

enables global deployment in a Single-SKU.™

The Kudelski IoT Security Platform is a universal platform implemented

in different ecosystems with different partners, and has already been

adopted by telco, industrial, consumer electronics and medical IoT

partners and clients. For more information about Kudelski IoT, please

visit www.kudelski-iot.com.

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital security

and a provider of end-to-end convergent media solutions, including

services and applications requiring access control and rights management

to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and

interactive applications. The Group also offers cybersecurity solutions

and services focused on helping companies assess risks and

vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. It also supplies

integrated solutions to manage access control of people and vehicles to

sites and events. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more

information, please visit www.nagra.com.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of

single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things

(IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003,

Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology

and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the

world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE™,

optimized for broadband devices, including CPE, mobile and portable

routers, and high-performance IoT devices; and StreamliteLTE™, optimized

for lower data rate and narrowband IoT devices, including wearables,

trackers, and sensors. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional

offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong,

Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online

at www.sequans.com.

