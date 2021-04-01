Kudelski IoT keySTREAM™ Delivers the Most Advanced End-to-End IoT Security & Device Management Solution for Developers

As the number of connected IoT devices continues to grow exponentially, governments and regulatory bodies are stepping in to ensure that IoT hardware, software and connectivity achieve the level of security necessary to protect critical infrastructure, corporate and state interests as well as consumer privacy and safety. The California IoT Security Law, the IoT Cybersecurity Improvement Act of 2020 and the NIST Draft Guidance on Internet of Things Devices are just three examples of the increasing regulatory requirements for IoT security technologies and practices to be adopted by IoT device manufacturers. keySTREAM is designed to help developers meet and exceed these requirements and gives them a rich toolkit to secure any aspect of their solution they need to, over the lifetime of the device as threats and attacks evolve.