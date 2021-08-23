Landmark Theatres to Join Lifestyle Tenancy Lineup at Scottsdale Quarter

“So you can only imagine how excited I am to have Landmark Theatres join us as a tenant partner at Scottsdale Quarter. As the nation’s largest specialized theater chain focusing upon independent films, they offer a more cerebral alternative to a shield made of a metal I can’t pronounce or an angry green man with the propensity to smash things.”

Landmark Theatres President and COO Paul Serwitz added: “We are very excited to extend our brand in a beautifully designed luxury theatre in an upscale center. This announcement is especially joyous for us, coming out of a period of pandemic-induced retraction of business in the world at large.”

Leading the negotiations to operate the theatre at Scottsdale Quarter was Michael Fant, Senior Vice President of Real Estate and Development for Landmark Theatres. “Landmark Theatres has a presence in most of the top 25 U.S. markets, but Phoenix, ranking at #11, has been a missing region,” says Fant. “The Landmark at Scottsdale Quarter will be a sophisticated setting for a new community to engage with our brand that elevates the moviegoing experience and is known for its wide-ranging programming and discerning audience. This theatre is a perfect fit and we look forward to entertaining the community for years to come.”