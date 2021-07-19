Latest Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report Unveils Top Phishing Scams

Norton thwarted 23.7 million phishing attempts between April and June 2021, with tech support scams, survey scams and supplement scams ranking as the top types of phishing scams seen. These scams are specifically designed to trick unsuspecting consumers to share personal information or engage in behavior that puts their privacy at risk.

“Cybercriminals often take advantage of current events to make their scams more convincing,” says Darren Shou, head of technology, NortonLifeLock. “As the world begins to open up, we anticipate scammers will pivot to tailor their phishing attempts to tie into themes like travel and back-to-school.”