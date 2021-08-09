Latest Nutrients Review Paper Explores Potential Benefits of Bovine Colostrum in Pediatric Nutrition and Health

PanTheryx is a nutrition and biotechnology company committed to the broad commercialization of health and wellness solutions for the global human and animal health markets. As the world’s largest producer of bovine colostrum, PanTheryx utilizes the cellular and biomolecular processes of bovine colostrum to develop and produce a wide range of nutritional health and wellness products. PanTheryx’s proprietary colostrum, ColostrumOne™ is nature’s superfood; designed to be comprehensive as nature intended with the important nutritional components for health and vitality throughout all stages of life. Founded in 2007, PanTheryx is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Production facilities are located in Phoenix, AZ and Ripon, CA. To learn more, please visit www.pantheryx.com.