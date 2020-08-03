Leadership Changes Position Wrench Group, a National Home Services Company, for Growth in the Southwestern U.S.

MARIETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wrench Group, LLC (“Wrench”), a national leader in home repair, replacement and maintenance services specializing in heating, ventilation, air conditioning, plumbing, water and electrical services, announced today that Paul Kelly, CEO of Parker and Sons in Phoenix, Ariz., has been named Regional CEO for Wrench Group Southwest Region. Daryl Bingham, Parker and Sons Chief Operating Officer, will be replacing Kelly. Bingham now will be leading Parker and Sons as President of the organization.
Kelly brings over 35 years in the home services industry and purchased Parker and Sons in 2004, where he grew the business from 25 trucks and $7 million in revenue to more than 350 trucks and $125 million in revenue in 2019. Under Kelly’s leadership, Parker and Sons has become one of the largest home services companies within a single market in the United States.
“Paul brings a unique and simplified approach to growing a business, and his proven track record of success at Parker and Sons will help as Wrench looks to accelerate growth in the Southwest,” said Paul Smith, Wrench Group, LLC Chief Operating Officer.
As Regional CEO, Kelly will work with both Parker and Sons in Phoenix and Plumbline Services in Denver, Colo. and will focus on growing the business both organically and through strategic acquisitions. “I am thrilled to take on the Regional CEO role with Wrench and to leverage my experience and expertise,” Kelly noted. “Wrench companies are the best of the best, and I am looking forward to continued success in the Southwest and Denver markets.”
Bingham started at Parker and Sons 7 years ago as Chief Operating Officer and brings with him over 25 years of experience in the home services industry. His operations focus has been pivotal in driving Parker and Sons’ tremendous growth in the Phoenix market. “Daryl has demonstrated he is one of the industry’s best operators,” said Kelly. “The Parker and Sons organization has seen significant, positive changes from his leadership, and employees and customers alike have benefited from Daryl’s contributions.”
“I am honored to accept the role as President, and to continue serving our valued customers,” Bingham stated. “I’m humbled to work with some of the best people in the business and am excited about the future.”
Bingham took over as President, effective Aug. 1 and reports directly to Kelly. Bingham will be responsible for leading the Parker and Sons operation at its headquarters in Phoenix, Ariz.
ABOUT WRENCH GROUP
Wrench Group, LLC is a national leader in home repair, replacement and maintenance services specializing in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing, water, and electrical services. The company collectively serves over 550,000 customers annually in the Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Fort Myers, Houston, Jacksonville, Phoenix, Naples, Sacramento, Sarasota, San Francisco Bay Area and Tampa metropolitan areas. The locations have developed strong reputations with brands that date back to the 1940s. For more information, please visit us at www.wrenchgroup.com.
