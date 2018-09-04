JDA named a Leader for the fourth consecutive time in Gartner Magic

Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning System of Record based on

completeness of vision and ability to execute

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA

Software, Inc., today announced it has again been positioned by

Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the “Magic

Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning System of Record)1

JDA is the only company that has been named a Leader since the report’s

inception eight years ago. JDA believes its solutions stand the test of

time as a Leader based on its market-leading end-to-end supply chain

planning solutions and its ability to execute its strong vision, which

encompass demand planning, inventory optimization, enterprise supply

planning, order promising, factory planning and sequencing, and S&OP.

JDA is a Leader in all FIVE Gartner Supply Chain and Retail Magic

Quadrants

JDA continues to be the only company named a Leader in all five Gartner

Magic Quadrants for supply chain and retail merchandising solutions2,

including the 2017 Gartner

Magic Quadrant for Sales and Operations Planning Systems of

Differentiation. JDA has also been named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic

Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems, Magic Quadrant for

Warehouse Management Systems, and Magic Quadrant for Retail Assortment

Management Applications.

Gartner’s Magic Quadrant reports position vendors within a particular

quadrant. This report evaluated 20 vendors on completeness of vision

(market understanding, marketing strategy, sales strategy, offering

(product) strategy, business model, vertical/industry strategy,

innovation, and geographic strategy) and ability to execute (product or

service, overall viability, sales execution/pricing, market

responsiveness/record, marketing execution, customer experience, and

operations). JDA is one of the vendors positioned in the Leaders

quadrant in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning

System of Record.

“We believe this leadership positioning further validates our unique

ability to power autonomous supply chain and commerce solutions that

leverage market-leading artificial intelligence and machine learning

capabilities,” said Desikan Madhavanur, chief development officer, JDA.

“We are the only vendor on earth that can connect supply chain planning

and execution in an intelligent, cognitive fashion from end-to-end. The

supply chain has now moved from node to network, from batch processing

to real-time, and from deterministic inventory forecasting to

probabilistic, and JDA is the only company capable of connecting these

demand signals to power more actionable, profitable business decisions

and truly delivering an Autonomous Supply ChainTM experience

to customers.”

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its

research publications, and does not advise technology users to select

only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation.

Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's

research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact.

Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to

this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness

for a particular purpose.

About JDA Software, Inc.

JDA Software is the leading supply chain software provider powering

today’s digital transformations. We help companies optimize delivery to

customers by enabling them to predict and shape demand, fulfill faster

and more intelligently, and improve customer experiences and loyalty.

More than 4,000 global customers use our unmatched end-to-end software

and SaaS solutions to unify and shorten their supply chains, increase

speed of execution, and profitably deliver to their customers. Our

world-class client roster includes 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of

the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs.

Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com

“JDA” is a trademark or registered trademark of JDA Software Group, Inc.

Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the

name “JDA” is a trademark and/or property of JDA Software Group, Inc.

