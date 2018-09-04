JDA named a Leader for the fourth consecutive time in Gartner Magic
Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning System of Record based on
completeness of vision and ability to execute
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA
Software, Inc., today announced it has again been positioned by
Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the “Magic
Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning System of Record)1”
JDA is the only company that has been named a Leader since the report’s
inception eight years ago. JDA believes its solutions stand the test of
time as a Leader based on its market-leading end-to-end supply chain
planning solutions and its ability to execute its strong vision, which
encompass demand planning, inventory optimization, enterprise supply
planning, order promising, factory planning and sequencing, and S&OP.
JDA is a Leader in all FIVE Gartner Supply Chain and Retail Magic
Quadrants
JDA continues to be the only company named a Leader in all five Gartner
Magic Quadrants for supply chain and retail merchandising solutions2,
including the 2017 Gartner
Magic Quadrant for Sales and Operations Planning Systems of
Differentiation. JDA has also been named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic
Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems, Magic Quadrant for
Warehouse Management Systems, and Magic Quadrant for Retail Assortment
Management Applications.
Gartner’s Magic Quadrant reports position vendors within a particular
quadrant. This report evaluated 20 vendors on completeness of vision
(market understanding, marketing strategy, sales strategy, offering
(product) strategy, business model, vertical/industry strategy,
innovation, and geographic strategy) and ability to execute (product or
service, overall viability, sales execution/pricing, market
responsiveness/record, marketing execution, customer experience, and
operations). JDA is one of the vendors positioned in the Leaders
quadrant in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning
System of Record.
“We believe this leadership positioning further validates our unique
ability to power autonomous supply chain and commerce solutions that
leverage market-leading artificial intelligence and machine learning
capabilities,” said Desikan Madhavanur, chief development officer, JDA.
“We are the only vendor on earth that can connect supply chain planning
and execution in an intelligent, cognitive fashion from end-to-end. The
supply chain has now moved from node to network, from batch processing
to real-time, and from deterministic inventory forecasting to
probabilistic, and JDA is the only company capable of connecting these
demand signals to power more actionable, profitable business decisions
and truly delivering an Autonomous Supply ChainTM experience
to customers.”
