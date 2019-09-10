Company Poised to Continue Investment in Curriculum, Assessment and Technology to Deliver Differentiated Solutions to Teachers and Students
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edgenuity, a leading provider of online curriculum and instructional services for the K-12 market, today announced that it has appointed Jeff Pendleton to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer. Jeff joins Edgenuity from Imagine Learning, a Weld North Education sister company, where he was most recently Chief Experience Officer. At Edgenuity, Jeff will be responsible for the development and delivery of market-focused products to help improve teaching and learning.
“We are delighted to welcome Jeff to this newly created position at Edgenuity,” said Sari Factor, CEO. “Jeff has a proven track record of customer-centric innovation. Bringing Jeff on board is a clear reflection of the rapid growth of our business and the investment we are making in new products as demand grows for personalized, targeted learning and assessment to improve student outcomes.”
“Our vision has been and remains constant: to build the best digital curriculum and assessment company in the world,” said Jonathan Grayer, CEO of Weld North Education. “We know categorically that by putting the best and most engaging digital products in the hands of teachers, we can offer students a range of education solutions that create a world of possibilities and move learning forward. There is tremendous momentum in our business and Jeff will join a strong and vibrant leadership team delivering on its core mission: to generate positive outcomes for students.”
“I’m excited to join Sari and the other members of the Edgenuity team,” said Jeff Pendleton, COO. “We’re building products teachers and students love: rigorous curriculum that leverages technology to engage students. This empowers them to harness their innate creativity to solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. For me it’s both humbling and inspiring and I’m so excited to work with the amazing talent here at Edgenuity.”
About Edgenuity
Edgenuity is a leading provider of online curriculum and instructional services for the K-12 market. Nationwide, Edgenuity is in use by more than 20,000 schools, including 20 of the 25 largest school districts, to meet academic goals and improve student outcomes. We offer initial credit courses, honors and Advanced Placement courses, credit recovery, intervention and test readiness. These solutions, in addition to Edgenuity’s instructional services and professional development offerings, help students, educators and districts achieve success in their online and blended learning programs. For more information, visit Edgenuity.com.
About Weld North Education
Weld North Education, led by Jonathan Grayer, is the country’s largest pure-play K-12 digital curriculum and assessment company committed to unlocking the power of technology for learning. Weld North Education, through its two underlying brands Edgenuity and Imagine Learning, successfully serves more than six million students in thousands of schools and districts across the country.
