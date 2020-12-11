Leading Nonprofit CRM & Fundraising Platform Virtuous Acquires RaiseDonors

The world’s most prominent nonprofits rely on the two platforms to deliver personalized, meaningful experiences to donors and constituents
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#crm--Virtuous, the world's leading responsive fundraising platform for nonprofits, today announced it has acquired RaiseDonors, the rapid-growth online fundraising platform. With RaiseDonors, Virtuous will further enable nonprofits to deliver highly personalized and responsive giving experiences for their donors at scale and underscores the company’s deep-seated commitment to accelerate the nonprofit community’s impact.
The acquisition, which comes on the heels of significant growth and market expansion across international development, human services, healthcare, and cause-based nonprofits, also supports the two companies' shared mission to grow generosity. With RaiseDonors, Virtuous customers will now have more ways to create personalized giving experiences and the flexibility needed to run complex, multi-channel campaigns with embeddable forms, customized landing pages and text-to-give options.
“Flexible online giving experiences are more important than ever before,” said Virtuous CEO Gabe Cooper. “It’s mission critical to a nonprofit’s ability to show its impact and inspire generosity. Organizations need the right tools to deliver personalized and responsive fundraising experiences at scale. The RaiseDonors team are digital fundraising veterans with the experience and innovation required to expand online giving. Together, Virtuous and the RaiseDonors team will empower nonprofits to create more connected experiences and grow generosity.”
“With the bench strength of Virtuous behind us, my co-founder Chris and I have an opportunity to realize the vision we set out to achieve when we launched RaiseDonors, and now we have the power to do it faster and at scale,” said Stephen Boudreau, co-founder of RaiseDonors. “We’re aligned with Virtuous on all fronts, including our vision, values and approach to customer success and innovation. Now, we have more resources and talents to accelerate the features, functions and integrations roadmap. I’m looking forward to what we’ll be able to accomplish together.”
“Our founding team has been involved with digital fundraising for 20 years, and we started RaiseDonors with a dream to provide an intuitive, yet flexible giving platform,” said Chris Mechsner, co-founder of RaiseDonors. “With the talent and leadership in Virtuous, we are primed to expand the landscape of online giving like never before and increase generosity for years to come. We are thrilled to be part of the Virtuous team and proud of the impact our nonprofit customers are making in the world.”
Through this partnership, customers of both platforms will have access to:
expanded online giving options to drive increased digital donations;
a full stack responsive fundraising solution, including donor-centric automation, comprehensive marketing, and personalized giving experiences;
text-to-give donation options to drive event and campaign-based giving;
enterprise-level flexibility to meet the complex needs of fundraising agencies and large nonprofits;
project-based giving and child sponsorship options;
additional merchant and payment processing options;
expanded premium and “cart” options for complex giving needs;
access to a number of integrated nonprofit technology partners;
and concierge consulting and services to ensure nonprofits hit their fundraising goals.
“The teams at RaiseDonors and Virtuous truly understand nonprofits and the importance of our mission,” said Todd Shinabarger, CIO of Operation Mobilization (OM). “The coming together of these two organizations will powerfully propel the mission to increase global generosity.”
Currently, many of the world’s leading nonprofit organizations, including Habitat for Humanity, Operation Mobilization, Catholic Charities, Meals on Wheels, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, among others, rely on Virtuous and RaiseDonors to create differentiated giving experiences and bring greater efficiency to highly personalized fundraising.
About Virtuous
Much more than a nonprofit CRM, Virtuous is the only responsive fundraising platform designed to help nonprofit teams build better donor relationships and increase impact with confidence. Virtuous helps unify fundraising, marketing, and donor development activities, ridding teams of redundant back-office tasks, and surfacing the insights and signals needed to deliver dynamic donor experiences at scale. Learn more at virtuous.org.
About RaiseDonors
Based in Dallas, TX, RaiseDonors is an intuitive online fundraising platform that enables nonprofits to build, launch and measure the impact of campaigns at scale. The platform, which integrates with CRMs and other marketing tools, features a donor portal, customizable donation and thank you pages, personalized and automated receipts, and robust analytics to identify top donors and trends over time. For more information, visit raisedonors.com.
