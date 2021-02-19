Leading optics company expanding Tucson presence, adding 50 tech jobs

Edmund Optics, a leading provider of optical and imaging components, has opened a new assembly and advanced design facility in Tucson and is expected to add about 50 new tech jobs.

The 21,225-square-foot facility, on East Elvira Road near Tucson International Airport, is Edmund’s second site in Tucson and will support advanced design efforts and high-volume manufacturing services, including cleanroom assembly, inspection and testing, the company said.

Edmund moved into a new research and development center on East Grant Road in 2016, after occupying a smaller design center nearby since 1998.

The new facility will give customers access to more sophisticated commercial offerings and regulated defense-related products, said Greg Hollows, vice president of Edmund Optics’ imaging division.

“We are pleased to be able to now provide additional design and assembly services for our customer’s most demanding and complex applications,” Hollows said in a news release.

The new facility features test capabilities for optical performance and thermal, shock and vibration testing.