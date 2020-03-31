 Leading PEO Tackles Employee COVID-19 Healthcare Concerns With Free Telemedicine Program

Vensure Employer Services Offers Innovative Resource For Workers’ Healthcare
CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vensure Employer Services, one of the nation’s leading PEOs, has responded to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak by extending its telemedicine services, MDLIVE, at no cost to clients, employees, and their family members for the next 90 days. This will allow nearly 300,000 employees and their families to speak with a licensed medical professional from a safe place during this period of social distancing.
“With the current unprecedented strain on healthcare services, facilities and healthcare professionals are overwhelmed. We want to assure our clients and their employees have access to the care they need,” says Alex Campos, CEO of Vensure Employer Services. “Everyone is focused on COVID-19, but there are also all the other routine healthcare needs of the people we serve.”
While telemedicine is a well-established practice, the current crisis has elevated its profile. MDLIVE is a platform that provides immediate access to board certified healthcare professionals through a mobile app, online, or by phone. MDLIVE healthcare professionals evaluate and treat non-emergency conditions and can even send prescriptions to pharmacies.
“Covering the cost of this service at this time is definitely the right thing to do for all our stakeholders,” Campos stated. “There could also be long-term benefits. This allows employers to demonstrate their commitment to their employees’ wellbeing. And once people experience telemedicine services, they will undoubtedly be more comfortable using the technology. In the long run, that can lower healthcare costs for everyone.”
Vensure Employer Services encourages clients, employees, and family members to take advantage of this telemedicine service. For more information on Vensure Employer Services benefits and services, please contact info@vensure.com.
To learn more about how Vensure Employer Services is addressing this challenge, or to arrange an interview with Vensure Employer Services, please contact press@vensure.com or contact Spencer Packer at (678) 710-2597.
About Vensure Employer Services
Vensure Employer Services is the largest privately-owned professional employer organization (PEO) headquartered in Chandler, Arizona. As the nation’s fastest-growing PEO, Vensure uses industry-leading technology to offer complete, end-to-end solutions for payroll, human resources, benefits, risk management, and workers’ compensation services. Vensure is committed to helping thousands of clients manage, nurture, and grow their business by providing employee and employer-related administration services. To learn more, visit https://vensure.com/telemedicine.
About MDLIVE
MDLIVE offers convenient and affordable virtual healthcare services to over 32 million members nationwide. Their network of board-certified physicians, dermatologists, therapists and psychiatrists are specially trained in virtual care, and leverage technology and artificial intelligence to simplify and streamline healthcare services delivery. For more information, visit www.MDLIVE.com/VES.
