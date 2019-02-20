Agency looks ahead to continued growth and innovation in 2019

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LeadMD,

the world’s leading Modern Marketing Firm, today announces it is

wrapping up another high-growth year by being named a Marketo/Adobe

Global Partner. The company also celebrates a handpicked hire for its

leadership team. Kate Stephensen Rogers was recently chosen to serve as

LeadMD’s VP of people, a crucial role tailored perfectly for her, based

on her prior experience nurturing talent and leading teams.

On the heels of the recent Marketo acquisition by Adobe in Q4 of last

year, Marketo has confirmed that LeadMD once again has earned its

Platinum partner level, their highest partner designation. As a Marketo,

an Adobe Company, Platinum partner, LeadMD continues its trajectory of

sustained growth, finishing 2018 with revenues up 30 percent year over

year. In just this past year alone, the firm exceeded the milestone of

3,500 client engagements and welcomed well-known enterprise brands to

its client roster, including Chevron, Uber and Barracuda Networks to

name a few.

“One of our core values at LeadMD is that ‘we are better than

yesterday,’ and I’ve seen our team grab that idea and really make it a

billboard,” says Justin Gray, CEO of LeadMD. “Not only are we constantly

delivering industry defining returns together with our clients, we also

have a religious devotion to innovation and growth. This mindset of

perpetual improvement bonds us as a group, and also translates into

revenue performance, client satisfaction and engaged employees with high

morale. Coupling the hiring of Kate with the success of the year and

Adobe partnership is one hell of a way to go into 2019. I’m excited to

see what our tribe accomplishes together this year.”

In 2018, LeadMD has solidified its role as a trailblazer in the

marketing industry.



  • Grew the company's top-line revenues by over 134 percent; stimulated
    by both enterprise marketing strategy engagements as well as growth
    within the firm’s newly formed ‘Packaged Services’ division, which
    implements technology on behalf of top software providers such as
    Marketo, Bizible, Showpad, Uberflip and Engagio.


  • The company launched Marketemy,
    a 12-week experience accelerator for digital marketers, in February.
    The paid program enables senior-level students and recent college
    graduates in Arizona to gain access to marketing curriculum,
    first-hand marketing experience and cutting-edge technology from
    within LeadMD. Individuals are selected from a highly curated pool of
    candidates, and students receive a full-time job offer from LeadMD (or
    partner) at the end of the program.


  • Then in August, LeadMD debuted its revenue acceleration framework
    (RAF) for marketing which helps align clients’ revenue goals with the
    right people, process and technology to achieve desired growth. The
    RAF has been reviewed and promoted by some of the top industry
    analysts from Forrester, Gartner and TOPO.


  • Furthermore, LeadMD was selected by Drift, the leading conversational
    marketing and sales platform, as its first enterprise partner. Through
    this relationship, LeadMD customers can now experience the benefits of
    increased buyer conversion and shortened time to sales, while Drift
    customers can enjoy enhanced time to value and deeper utilization of
    the Drift platform.


  • Lastly, LeadMD became one of Marketo’s top Platinum Service Partners

This year was clearly one of big moves and even bigger revenue strides

for LeadMD, and 2019 promises to take this growth and keep building upon

it.

About LeadMD

LeadMD is the leading modern marketing

firm in the U.S. Launched in 2009, LeadMD fulfills the promises software

makes. The company focuses on enabling and aligning people, processes,

and technology to create predictable revenue growth and operations for

high-growth and enterprise brands. LeadMD has helped thousands of

marketing and sales teams improve and deliver value through strategy,

technology, education and repeatable, proven tactics that work. For more

information, visit https://www.leadmd.com

or email go@leadmd.com

LeadMD and the LeadMD logo are trademarks of LeadMD, LLC. All other

trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Helpful links:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/leadmd

Twitter:

@myleadmd

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/leadmd

Contacts

Kristin Hege

kristin@conveycommsagency.com

480.540.6496

