Agency looks ahead to continued growth and innovation in 2019
the world’s leading Modern Marketing Firm, today announces it is
wrapping up another high-growth year by being named a Marketo/Adobe
Global Partner. The company also celebrates a handpicked hire for its
leadership team. Kate Stephensen Rogers was recently chosen to serve as
LeadMD’s VP of people, a crucial role tailored perfectly for her, based
on her prior experience nurturing talent and leading teams.
On the heels of the recent Marketo acquisition by Adobe in Q4 of last
year, Marketo has confirmed that LeadMD once again has earned its
Platinum partner level, their highest partner designation. As a Marketo,
an Adobe Company, Platinum partner, LeadMD continues its trajectory of
sustained growth, finishing 2018 with revenues up 30 percent year over
year. In just this past year alone, the firm exceeded the milestone of
3,500 client engagements and welcomed well-known enterprise brands to
its client roster, including Chevron, Uber and Barracuda Networks to
name a few.
“One of our core values at LeadMD is that ‘we are better than
yesterday,’ and I’ve seen our team grab that idea and really make it a
billboard,” says Justin Gray, CEO of LeadMD. “Not only are we constantly
delivering industry defining returns together with our clients, we also
have a religious devotion to innovation and growth. This mindset of
perpetual improvement bonds us as a group, and also translates into
revenue performance, client satisfaction and engaged employees with high
morale. Coupling the hiring of Kate with the success of the year and
Adobe partnership is one hell of a way to go into 2019. I’m excited to
see what our tribe accomplishes together this year.”
In 2018, LeadMD has solidified its role as a trailblazer in the
marketing industry.
Grew the company's top-line revenues by over 134 percent; stimulated
by both enterprise marketing strategy engagements as well as growth
within the firm’s newly formed ‘Packaged Services’ division, which
implements technology on behalf of top software providers such as
Marketo, Bizible, Showpad, Uberflip and Engagio.
The company launched Marketemy,
a 12-week experience accelerator for digital marketers, in February.
The paid program enables senior-level students and recent college
graduates in Arizona to gain access to marketing curriculum,
first-hand marketing experience and cutting-edge technology from
within LeadMD. Individuals are selected from a highly curated pool of
candidates, and students receive a full-time job offer from LeadMD (or
partner) at the end of the program.
Then in August, LeadMD debuted its revenue acceleration framework
(RAF) for marketing which helps align clients’ revenue goals with the
right people, process and technology to achieve desired growth. The
RAF has been reviewed and promoted by some of the top industry
analysts from Forrester, Gartner and TOPO.
Furthermore, LeadMD was selected by Drift, the leading conversational
marketing and sales platform, as its first enterprise partner. Through
this relationship, LeadMD customers can now experience the benefits of
increased buyer conversion and shortened time to sales, while Drift
customers can enjoy enhanced time to value and deeper utilization of
the Drift platform.
Lastly, LeadMD became one of Marketo’s top Platinum Service Partners
This year was clearly one of big moves and even bigger revenue strides
for LeadMD, and 2019 promises to take this growth and keep building upon
it.
