Agency looks ahead to continued growth and innovation in 2019

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LeadMD,

a leading modern marketing firm, today announces it is wrapping up

another high-growth year by being named a Marketo, an Adobe company

platinum service partner. The company also celebrates a handpicked hire

for its leadership team. Kate Stephensen Rogers was recently chosen to

serve as LeadMD’s VP of people, a crucial role, tailored perfectly for

her, based on her prior experience nurturing talent and leading teams.

On the heels of the recent Marketo acquisition by Adobe last year,

Marketo has confirmed that LeadMD once again has earned its Platinum

partner level, their highest partner designation. As a Marketo Platinum

partner, LeadMD continues its trajectory of sustained growth, finishing

2018 with revenues up 30 percent year over year. In just this past year

alone, the firm exceeded the milestone of 3,500 client engagements and

welcomed well-known enterprise brands to its client roster, including

Chevron, Uber, and Barracuda Networks to name a few.

“One of our core values at LeadMD is that ‘we are better than

yesterday,’ and I’ve seen our team embrace that idea,” says Justin Gray,

CEO of LeadMD. “Not only are we constantly delivering industry-defining

returns together with our clients, but we also have a religious devotion

to innovation and growth. This mindset of perpetual improvement bonds us

as a group and translates into revenue performance, client satisfaction,

and engaged employees with high morale. Coupling the hiring of Kate with

the success of the year and Adobe partnership is one hell of a way to go

into 2019. I’m excited to see what our tribe accomplishes together this

year.”

In 2018, LeadMD solidified its role as a trailblazer in the marketing

industry on many fronts, including:



  • Grew the company’s top-line revenues by over 134 percent; stimulated
    by both enterprise marketing strategy engagements as well as growth
    within the firm’s newly formed ‘Packaged Services’ division which
    implements technology on behalf of top software providers, such as
    Marketo, Showpad, Uberflip, and Engagio.


  • Launching Marketemy,
    a 12-week experience accelerator for digital marketers, in February.
    The paid program enables senior-level students and recent college
    graduates in Arizona to gain access to marketing curriculum,
    first-hand marketing experience, and cutting-edge technology from
    within LeadMD. Individuals are selected from a highly curated pool of
    candidates, and students receive a full-time job offer from LeadMD (or
    partner) at the end of the program.


  • Debuting in August, its revenue acceleration framework (RAF) for
    marketing which helps align clients’ revenue goals with the right
    people, process, and technology to achieve desired growth. The RAF has
    been reviewed and promoted by some of the top industry analysts from
    Forrester, Gartner, and TOPO.


  • Being selected by Drift, the leading conversational marketing and
    sales platform, as its first enterprise partner. Through this
    relationship, LeadMD customers can now experience the benefits of
    increased buyer conversion and shortened time to sales, while Drift
    customers can enjoy enhanced time to value and deeper utilization of
    the Drift platform.


  • Becoming one of Marketo’s top Platinum service partners.

This year was clearly one of big moves and even bigger revenue strides

for LeadMD, and 2019 promises to take this growth and keep building upon

it.

“We are excited to once again recognize LeadMD as one of our top

Platinum partners as they continue to drive success within our customer

base, from both a strategic and technical standpoint, ensuring

organizations drive tangible ROI with our powerful solution,” said Lisa

Hudson, Director of Global Partner Services at Adobe. “Together, we’re

going to do some great work for our customers and continue to move them

forward on the marketing maturity curve.”

About LeadMD

LeadMD is the leading modern marketing firm in the U.S. Launched in

2009, LeadMD fulfills the promises software makes. The company focuses

on enabling and aligning people, processes, and technology to create

predictable revenue growth and operations for high-growth and enterprise

brands. LeadMD has helped thousands of marketing and sales teams improve

and deliver value through strategy, technology, education and

repeatable, proven tactics that work. For more information, visit https://www.leadmd.com

or email go@leadmd.com.

LeadMD and the LeadMD logo are trademarks of LeadMD, LLC. All other

trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

