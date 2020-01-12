LeadMD Exceeds Earnings Targets; Earns Leadership Awards & Industry Recognition for New Research and Methodologies

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#B2BSales--LeadMD, the world’s leading performance marketing consultancy, today announces its consistent growth and success realized in 2019. The firm not only achieved its revenue goals with the second year of 30+ percent revenue growth but has also pioneered several industry-leading initiatives. With the launch of the Catalyst Marketing Framework, LeadMD has created a proven toolkit for predictable marketing success by leveraging strategies from its more than 3,500 client engagements and making them available to the market at-large. The company also conducted first-of-its-kind research and published the Sales and Marketing Alignment Report (SMAR), leveraging their certified partnership with Drift. LeadMD has furthermore been recognized with numerous awards for leadership, marketing excellence and pioneering workplace culture.
“As an organization, our success is rooted in our never-ending curiosity and desire for the uncommon,” says Justin Gray, CEO of LeadMD. “We know that for many organizations, marketing is simply a tax and we fundamentally disagree. Our clients have seen the power in creating predictable revenue engines and it’s our mission to bring that same performance mindset to every company that wants to do better. Everything we do at LeadMD is built around identifying catalyst marketing professionals and equipping them with the best practices and tools to make real revenue results the expectation and not the exception. We’re extremely proud of our team’s performance toward this maxim. It’s been a thrilling year, and a decade in, we’re still just getting started.”
In addition to growing its client base and market cap, LeadMD also expanded key partnerships in the last year, including those with Drift, Salesloft, Sysmick and Showpad. LeadMD’s status in the industry has been further solidified by the caliber of awards received. The organization won an American Business “Stevie” Award for Marketing Department of the Year, the Best in Biz Award for Marketing Department of the Year and was selected as a Top Company to Work for by AZCentral. LeadMD CEO Justin Gray was chosen for the Phoenix Business Journal’s list of Most Admired Leaders, and its CMO Andrea Lechner-Becker was recognized as one of the Sales and Lead Management Association’s (SLMA) 20 Women Leaders in Business for 2019.
LeadMD continues to be set apart from peers in the industry, thanks to the fresh insights and deep knowledge championed by the organization. The previously mentioned alignment study conducted this year was the first truly data-driven step to solving the longstanding divide between sales and marketing teams, and to find quantifiable ways to bridge it. The research revealed critical patterns that LeadMD is now sharing with others in order to help companies achieve better internal alignment - and revenue increases of 60 percent and better.
Finally, LeadMD has seen its Net Promoter Score (NPS) continue to climb over the past year. In 2018, it was 72, which is a very strong score. But in 2019, LeadMD is proud to hold an NPS score of 77. This is practically unheard of in the industry, and is a true testament to the consultancy’s knowledge, people and visionary initiatives. There’s no question that there will be even more momentum for LeadMD and its customers in 2020.
About LeadMD
LeadMD is the number one Performance Marketing Consultancy that leverages best-in-class technology to make your vision actionable and your outcomes measurable. Breaking down the typical siloes of technology and strategy, LeadMD collaborates with clients to increase revenues, align teams and engage ideal customers. We’ve helped more than 3,500 high-growth companies succeed by building revenue engines that scale on top of marketing and sales platforms like Marketo, Adobe, Salesforce.com and dozens of others. For more information, visit https://leadmd.com or email at go@leadmd.com.
