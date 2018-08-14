The firm has deepened the scope and value of its delivery services by

pairing the rollout of this new tool along with key leadership hires and

core partnerships

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ABM--LeadMD,

the world’s leading Modern Marketing Firm, today announced the debut of

its revenue

acceleration framework (RAF) for existing clients and new customers.

This move further solidifies the firm’s position as an innovative,

strategic marketing and sales firm. The revenue acceleration framework

helps align clients’ revenue goals with the right people, process and

technology to achieve desired growth. The RAF begins by identifying the

optimal go-to-market strategies based on business goals and progresses

into layering on planning and tactics that integrate seamlessly to

achieve optimal results.

“The old Ogilvy adage that 50 percent of spend is wasted, with

businesses unsure of which 50 percent, is incredibly descriptive of the

state of marketing today,” said Justin Gray, CEO of LeadMD. “The only

way to transform marketing from a cost center and into a profit center

is to look at the picture holistically. This framework does just that.

It allows us to empower our customers to understand the threaded

dependencies that exist between strategy, planning and tactics, and to

quickly prescribe the changes or enhancements that will produce the

maximum yield. Marketing’s seat at the revenue table has been wobbly at

best. The organizations we see embracing this framework are shoring up

their role not only as participants but as true revenue predictors.”

In order to further help clients accelerate revenue growth and achieve

success, LeadMD has made two strategic hires. JT Bricker was recently

brought on board as the VP of Strategy to help formalize the firm’s

emphasis on strategy, as well as to expand operations. His role centers

on applying the RAF to clients’ businesses, using it to identify areas

of improvement and align every aspect of the business around the right

go-to-market strategy. JT’s background includes senior strategic sales

and marketing positions. Additionally, Anati Zubia was selected as the

company’s new VP of Marketing. Her role combines marketing best

practices and data science to help clients achieve strategic objectives.

Anati’s background includes senior management positions at high-growth

SaaS companies.

“In order to get strong, accelerated growth, it’s not enough for

businesses to do the right things; they also have to be done in the

right order,” said JT Bricker, VP of Strategy at LeadMD. “With our

revenue acceleration framework, we have a roadmap to use with our

clients to help them get from point A to point B and beyond. By laying

an optimal strategic foundation first, we ensure there’s a direct line

to revenue once we plug in the right tactics and technology.”

On the heels of announcing this new service and making these strategic

hires, LeadMD has also forged important partnerships in order to better

serve clients. The recently inked deals with the following companies:



  • Bizible - As a result of the recent Marketo acquisition of
    Bizible, LeadMD further deepened its relationship with this
    best-in-class attribution provider. As a preferred of both partners,
    LeadMD can provide true end-to-end value for its customers, ensuring
    revenue performance accuracy and campaign predictability.


  • Uberflip
    - This partnership gives LeadMD the latitude to help clients
    better design content and ABM experiences while leveraging data
    integrations that both enable content personalization and ensure
    performance metrics for the purposes of data-driven decision making.


  • Showpad
    - Joining forces with Showpad allows customers to better leverage
    LeadMD created content and sales playbooks and achieve a high degree
    of sales and marketing alignment through Showpad’s enablement and
    buyer experience platform.

All of these partnerships, in conjunction with the RAF and new additions

to management, further expand LeadMD’s capabilities and areas of

expertise, delivering client engagements that are rich in results. To

learn more, please visit https://www.leadmd.com/methodology

About LeadMD

LeadMD is the number one revenue acceleration firm in the U.S. Launched

in 2009, LeadMD empowers marketers to create business impact. The

company focuses on people, processes, and technology that create

predictable and sustainable revenue operations for high growth and

enterprise brands. LeadMD has helped thousands of marketing and sales

teams improve and deliver value through strategy, technology, education

and repeatable, proven tactics that work. For more information, visit https://www.leadmd.com

or email at go@leadmd.com

LeadMD and the LeadMD logo are trademarks of LeadMD, Inc. All other

trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

