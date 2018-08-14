The firm has deepened the scope and value of its delivery services by
pairing the rollout of this new tool along with key leadership hires and
core partnerships
the world’s leading Modern Marketing Firm, today announced the debut of
its revenue
acceleration framework (RAF) for existing clients and new customers.
This move further solidifies the firm’s position as an innovative,
strategic marketing and sales firm. The revenue acceleration framework
helps align clients’ revenue goals with the right people, process and
technology to achieve desired growth. The RAF begins by identifying the
optimal go-to-market strategies based on business goals and progresses
into layering on planning and tactics that integrate seamlessly to
achieve optimal results.
“The old Ogilvy adage that 50 percent of spend is wasted, with
businesses unsure of which 50 percent, is incredibly descriptive of the
state of marketing today,” said Justin Gray, CEO of LeadMD. “The only
way to transform marketing from a cost center and into a profit center
is to look at the picture holistically. This framework does just that.
It allows us to empower our customers to understand the threaded
dependencies that exist between strategy, planning and tactics, and to
quickly prescribe the changes or enhancements that will produce the
maximum yield. Marketing’s seat at the revenue table has been wobbly at
best. The organizations we see embracing this framework are shoring up
their role not only as participants but as true revenue predictors.”
In order to further help clients accelerate revenue growth and achieve
success, LeadMD has made two strategic hires. JT Bricker was recently
brought on board as the VP of Strategy to help formalize the firm’s
emphasis on strategy, as well as to expand operations. His role centers
on applying the RAF to clients’ businesses, using it to identify areas
of improvement and align every aspect of the business around the right
go-to-market strategy. JT’s background includes senior strategic sales
and marketing positions. Additionally, Anati Zubia was selected as the
company’s new VP of Marketing. Her role combines marketing best
practices and data science to help clients achieve strategic objectives.
Anati’s background includes senior management positions at high-growth
SaaS companies.
“In order to get strong, accelerated growth, it’s not enough for
businesses to do the right things; they also have to be done in the
right order,” said JT Bricker, VP of Strategy at LeadMD. “With our
revenue acceleration framework, we have a roadmap to use with our
clients to help them get from point A to point B and beyond. By laying
an optimal strategic foundation first, we ensure there’s a direct line
to revenue once we plug in the right tactics and technology.”
On the heels of announcing this new service and making these strategic
hires, LeadMD has also forged important partnerships in order to better
serve clients. The recently inked deals with the following companies:
Bizible - As a result of the recent Marketo acquisition of
Bizible, LeadMD further deepened its relationship with this
best-in-class attribution provider. As a preferred of both partners,
LeadMD can provide true end-to-end value for its customers, ensuring
revenue performance accuracy and campaign predictability.
Uberflip
- This partnership gives LeadMD the latitude to help clients
better design content and ABM experiences while leveraging data
integrations that both enable content personalization and ensure
performance metrics for the purposes of data-driven decision making.
Showpad
- Joining forces with Showpad allows customers to better leverage
LeadMD created content and sales playbooks and achieve a high degree
of sales and marketing alignment through Showpad’s enablement and
buyer experience platform.
All of these partnerships, in conjunction with the RAF and new additions
to management, further expand LeadMD’s capabilities and areas of
expertise, delivering client engagements that are rich in results. To
learn more, please visit https://www.leadmd.com/methodology
About LeadMD
LeadMD is the number one revenue acceleration firm in the U.S. Launched
in 2009, LeadMD empowers marketers to create business impact. The
company focuses on people, processes, and technology that create
predictable and sustainable revenue operations for high growth and
enterprise brands. LeadMD has helped thousands of marketing and sales
teams improve and deliver value through strategy, technology, education
and repeatable, proven tactics that work. For more information, visit https://www.leadmd.com
or email at go@leadmd.com
LeadMD and the LeadMD logo are trademarks of LeadMD, Inc. All other
trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
