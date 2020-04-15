LeadMD Recognized as Adobe Platinum Partner; Achieves Marketo Engage Specialization

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#B2BSales--LeadMD, the world’s leading performance marketing consultancy, today announced it has been recognized as an Adobe Platinum partner. This distinction is the highest tier achievable under Adobe’s Solution Partner Program, and securely sets LeadMD apart from other consultancies and agencies in the space. LeadMD was also awarded the Marketo Engage specialization, highlighting their deep knowledge in marketing automation strategy and operations across over 3,500 customers in the past decade.
Adobe Platinum partners typically develop specialized practices in Adobe Experience Cloud applications. As an Adobe Specialized Partner, LeadMD is instantly recognized for its deep knowledge and skill on Marketo Engage, expertise reflected in the company’s average NPS score of 82 within its client base.
“We’ve had a long and rewarding relationship with Marketo over the years, having worked with a large portion of its user base,” says Justin Gray, CEO of LeadMD. “Our team is made up of true experts in the field, driving uncommon results and revenue lift with Adobe applications, which is why highlighting that with the Marketo Engage specialization just makes sense. This designation is an acknowledgment of our commitment to mastering technology, both tactically and working with marketing catalysts to drive marketing transformation. We’re thankful for this achievement and looking forward to continuing to set the bar for excellence on behalf of our clients.”
“It’s incredibly difficult to achieve both the Platinum partner designation and the Marketo Engage specialization – LeadMD has done both,” says Tony Sanders, Senior Director, Americas Partner Sales at Adobe. “Not only does a team need to pass rigorous, Adobe-endorsed skill testing and certification exams, but they also have to be generating tangible value for our clients. LeadMD is a best-in-class organization and that’s reflected in the partnership designations they have earned.”
About LeadMD
LeadMD is the number one Performance Marketing Consultancy that leverages best-in-class technology to make your vision actionable and your outcomes measurable. Breaking down the typical siloes of technology and strategy, LeadMD collaborates with clients to increase revenues, align teams and engage ideal customers. We’ve helped more than 3,500 high-growth companies succeed by building revenue engines that scale on top of marketing and sales platforms like Marketo, Adobe, Salesforce.com and dozens of others. For more information, visit https://leadmd.com or email at go@leadmd.com.
LeadMD and the LeadMD logo are trademarks of LeadMD, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
