LeadMD Reflects on First Half of 2020, Marked by Compassion, Value and Wins

Marketing consultancy experiences growth and award wins, while launching compassionate offerings and helping others navigate through crisis
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#B2BSales--LeadMD, the world’s leading performance marketing consultancy, today shares its mid-year update, with the first two quarters anchored by compassion, value, and wins. Amid a time of global turmoil and economic uncertainty, the firm has doubled down on its efforts to help marketers navigate rapid change while maintaining the highest levels of service.
LeadMD moved quickly to respond to COVID-19 and launched the Arizona Local Impact Fund, alongside Invest Southwest and the StartupAZ Foundation, donating $60,000 to help small businesses struggling in the face of the pandemic. Through this, LeadMD selected four Arizona-based organizations to receive grant monies designed to maintain employees and combat the effects of the pandemic. At the same time, LeadMD kept the focus on providing value first and foremost to customers, spearheading its “Marketing in Crisis Guide & Buyer Insights Survey,” which provides an agile framework to help organizations effectively respond to change.
“When the pandemic hit, we saw a lot of marketing and revenue teams that needed our help,” says Justin Gray, founder & CEO of LeadMD. “People were scared, but most of all, they wanted tangible guidance on how to effectively pivot their go-to-market efforts. We began holding free workshops tackling everything from buyer behavior to messaging to campaigning, free education and free training to help organizations do more with their current investments. We also rolled out discount programs and flexible terms to remove as many barriers to getting help that we possibly could. It’s the least we could do to ensure our valued clients, partners and friends weather this unexpected storm.”
As the consultancy extended its expertise and resources to others during this challenging time, the company has been rewarded with new business. More than 20 enterprise companies have turned to LeadMD to completely retool their go-to-market strategies in the wake of COVID-19. LeadMD experienced 50 percent revenue growth year-over-year, and a 15 percent increase in employees in the same time period.
Through its hard work, LeadMD achieved a stunning client NPS score of 76 and welcomed aboard noteworthy clients like Sunrun, InVision, CME Group and Seismic Software. By delivering hyper-value and employing a maniacal focus on customer centricity, LeadMD’s Customer Service department was recognized with a Bronze American Business “Stevie” Award. But clients aren’t the only ones who have benefited from the company’s other-focused approach; LeadMD team members have, too. Given the company’s incredibly strong eNPS score of 93, it’s not surprising that they also earned a spot on AZ Central’s Top Companies to Work for in Arizona for 2020.
As global conditions and the economy remain unpredictable, LeadMD remains committed to its incredible clients, uncommon team and community.
About LeadMD
LeadMD is the number one performance marketing consultancy in the U.S. Launched in 2009, LeadMD empowers marketers to drive revenue and customer success. The company focuses on people, processes, and technology that create predictable and sustainable revenue for high growth and enterprise brands. LeadMD has helped thousands of brands improve and deliver value through strategy and proven tactics that work. For more information, visit https://www.leadmd.com or email at go@leadmd.com.
