LeadMD Shares Silver Linings of 2020; Welcomes 2021 with Anticipation

The consultancy spent the past year serving others, growing and earning industry recognition
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#b2b--LeadMD, a leading performance marketing consultancy, is eagerly embracing the new year and looking back on some of its most notable achievements from 2020. The company spent much of the past year focusing on helping clients, partners, and marketers overcome the challenges presented by COVID-19 and capitalizing on opportunities for innovation. The organization did this while simultaneously posting another record growth year themselves. LeadMD enjoyed a 30 percent compound annual growth rate year-over-year and expanded its team by 20 percent, which is truly remarkable during a year plagued by a global pandemic as well as economic and social instability. The agency was also recognized as one of Chief Marketer’s top 200 marketing agencies of 2021, while adding new capabilities, partner accreditations and marquee clients.
“In most years, we focus on leading the industry and aiming for uncommon growth for ourselves and our clients, but 2020 took on a different mission,” said Justin Gray, founder and chief executive officer of LeadMD. “Given the magnitude of tragedy, loss and unpredictability in every area of life this past year, we prioritized what matters most – helping other humans. I’m especially proud of how our team banded together to extend a hand, lending our considerable resources to other businesses in need. We also didn’t resort to furloughs or layoffs. In fact, we never have in our decade long history, and for a consultancy, that’s truly rare. Instead, we encouraged our tribe’s natural service mentality, and through that ‘value above all’ approach, we were able to help a lot of businesses and, in turn, a lot of people.”
When COVID-19 first began to spread, LeadMD acted fast to create and launch the Arizona Local Impact Fund alongside Invest Southwest and the StartupAZ Foundation. LeadMD donated $60,000 to help small businesses struggling in the immediate wake of the pandemic and have since supported four Arizona-based organizations through the fund. Then, in an effort to understand the B2B industry’s most pressing needs, LeadMD conducted a “Marketing in Crisis & Buyer Insights Survey.” Not only did LeadMD follow this up with a report to shed light on the state of B2B marketing in the spring of 2020, but LeadMD put these insights to good use, offering free workshops and practical recommendations to other businesses finding their footing in the midst of the chaos.
Also during the year, LeadMD’s consulting department earned an American Business “Stevie” Award for Customer Success and the company as a whole landed on AZ Central’s list of the Top Companies to Work for in Arizona for 2020. In December, LeadMD was honored to be named in the first ever editorial list of the “Top Brand Engagement & Activation Agencies in the U.S.” by Chief Marketer.
Last April, LeadMD was recognized as an Americas Digital Experience Solution Partner of the Year for Marketo Engage. LeadMD also earned sales accreditations for Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Campaign and Adobe Analytics. As a Platinum-level partner, LeadMD is in the highest tier of Adobe’s Solution Partner Program, setting them apart from others in the industry.
“Partners are a critical part of our growth and customer success strategy here at Adobe,” said Tony Sanders, Senior Director, Americas Partner Sales at Adobe. “LeadMD worked in lockstep with our team to navigate the changes that 2020 brought, ensuring our joint clients’ digital transformation success. We look forward to our continued collaboration in 2021.”
As further testament of its leadership in the industry and proven results, LeadMD welcomed multiple noteworthy clients on board, including Invoca, ROHM, Sterling Bancorp, Nextiva, Seismic, InVision and CME Group, to name a few.
LeadMD is looking forward to a new year full of further leadership, collaboration, service and growth.
About LeadMD
LeadMD is the number one performance marketing consultancy in the U.S. Launched in 2009, LeadMD empowers marketers to drive revenue and customer success. The company focuses on people, processes, and technology that create predictable and sustainable revenue for high growth and enterprise brands. LeadMD has helped thousands of brands improve and deliver value through strategy and proven tactics that work. For more information, visit www.leadmd.com or email at go@leadmd.com.
LeadMD and the LeadMD logo are trademarks of LeadMD, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
