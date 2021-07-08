LearnZillion Illustrative Mathematics Wins 2021 EdTech Breakthrough Award for Best Math Learning Solution

The EdTech Breakthrough Awards recognize the best companies, products, and services in educational technology. The 2021 winners were selected from more than 2,000 nominations, which were evaluated by an independent panel of industry experts. The LearnZillion Illustrative Mathematics program delivers the highest quality, problem-based math curriculum powered by a best-in-class digital experience to meet today’s mathematics standards through a pedagogy that makes the content accessible to all learners. With LearnZillion Illustrative Mathematics, students learn by doing math and develop skills, understandings, and practices that will stay with them for a lifetime.