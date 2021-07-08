LearnZillion Illustrative Mathematics Wins 2021 EdTech Breakthrough Award for Best Math Learning Solution

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#LearnWithIM--LearnZillion, a leading provider of the highest-quality curricula and now part of Weld North Education, has won the “Best Math Learning Solution” award in the 2021 EdTech Breakthrough Awards for its LearnZillion Illustrative Math product.
“We are proud that LearnZillion Illustrative Mathematics received this recognition,” said Terry Gilligan, vice president & general manager of LearnZillion at Weld North Education. “Our talented development teams strive to provide effective educational solutions that facilitate a cohesive learning experience to fully leverage the impact of high-quality curricula. LearnZillion Illustrative Mathematics exemplifies how we can meaningfully support schools, districts, teachers, and students across the nation.”
The EdTech Breakthrough Awards recognize the best companies, products, and services in educational technology. The 2021 winners were selected from more than 2,000 nominations, which were evaluated by an independent panel of industry experts. The LearnZillion Illustrative Mathematics program delivers the highest quality, problem-based math curriculum powered by a best-in-class digital experience to meet today’s mathematics standards through a pedagogy that makes the content accessible to all learners. With LearnZillion Illustrative Mathematics, students learn by doing math and develop skills, understandings, and practices that will stay with them for a lifetime.
“We are thrilled to be recognized in this year’s EdTech Breakthrough Awards,” said William McCallum, co-founder and CEO of Illustrative Mathematics. “Illustrative Mathematics and LearnZillion share a commitment to engaging students, supporting teachers, and creating lifelong math learners. Together, we will continue to innovate to help teachers create inclusive mathematics classrooms that foster learning for all.”
LearnZillion Illustrative Mathematics was also recently named the Best Math Solution by the 2021 EdTech Digest Awards and has earned all green scores on EdReports. Schools throughout the country have seen great success from using the Illustrative Mathematics curriculum, from increased student ownership of learning to more supports for diverse learners.
LearnZillion Illustrative Mathematics engages students through instructional routines, math discourse, and digital tools that promote thinking and reasoning in face-to-face, hybrid, and distance learning models. As one of only three IM-Certified partners, LearnZillion Illustrative Mathematics utilizes an engaging, inclusive approach that lifts students up to the skills, understandings, and practices that will stay with them for a lifetime.
To learn more about LearnZillion Illustrative Mathematics, visit https://learnzillion.com/p/illustrative-mathematics/.
