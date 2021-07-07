Leeward Renewable Energy Closes Financing for the Aragonne Repower and Aragonne Mesa Wind Projects

“We are excited to have completed the financings for our Aragonne projects in partnership with Wells Fargo and Santander – two well-respected leaders in the renewable financial community,” commented Chris Loehr, Chief Financial Officer at Leeward. “We are grateful to Wells Fargo and Santander for their partnership and investment as Leeward continues to modernize and expand our fleet of projects and deliver clean, renewable energy to our customers.”

“Wells Fargo is proud to be a part of the Aragonne projects, which are important projects that help our communities accelerate the transition to a lower carbon economy,” said Alok Garg, head of Renewables and Asset Finance, Corporate & Investment Banking at Wells Fargo. “We value our comprehensive and multi-faceted relationship with Leeward, a company committed to providing long term reliable renewable energy solutions to its customers.”