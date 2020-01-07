Legislative Priorities for the Technology Sector Outlined in Arizona Technology Council’s 2020 Public Policy Guide

The Council is the Principal Advocate for Science and Technology-Based Companies in Arizona
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#20x2020--Emphasizing its legislative priorities for 2020, the Arizona Technology Council today announced its annual Public Policy Guide is available for download here. The top priorities for this year include providing new sources for risk capital to encourage entrepreneurship, extending the Research and Development (R&D) Tax Credit and Small Business Capital Investment Incentive program, supporting science and technology job creation and retention, and attracting the STEM talent required to compete in a global innovation economy.
“Each year we release this guide to identify where we need to focus our efforts to continue improving our state’s technology ecosystem,” said Steven G. Zylstra, the Council’s president and CEO. “The 2020 Public Policy Guide is focused on risk capital and talent because these are the two key priorities that will accelerate the growth we have experienced over the past few years.”
The Council is the principal advocate for science- and technology-based companies in Arizona. The organization continuously monitors federal, state and city legislation and policies impacting the sustainability and growth of Arizona’s technology industry.
The Public Policy Guide is key to informing the Council’s members and the wider technology community of the organization’s advocacy activities, principals and positions. It aims to help elected officials at all levels of government as they craft policies that will affect Arizona’s economy and technology sector for years to come.
The Council’s public policy priorities for 2020 include:
Ensure proven economic development programs such as the Small Business Capital Investment Incentive program and current levels of the Research and Development Tax Credit are extended.
Obtain state support of $3 million annually for five years to cultivate a statewide Arizona STEM ecosystem. Focus on sustainable and flexible STEM missions that integrate and strengthen learning opportunities across sectors rather than through isolated, independent entities. This will result in expansion of STEM business and education opportunities throughout Arizona to fuel a diverse talent pipeline prepared to meet the state’s anticipated growth.
Consistently and sustainably fund the state’s education system, including pre-K, K-12, career and technical education (CTE), equitable access to dual enrollment and postsecondary programs.
Support Arizona tax system improvements to strengthen competitiveness, fairness and predictability, specifically establishing statutory clarification on taxation of digital goods and services.
About the Arizona Technology Council
The Arizona Technology Council is Arizona’s premier trade association for science and technology companies. Recognized as having a diverse professional business community, Council members work towards furthering the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education, legislation and social action. The Council offers numerous events, educational forums and business conferences that bring together leaders, visionaries and community members to make an impact on the technology industry. These interactions contribute to the Council’s culture of growing member businesses and transforming technology in Arizona. To become a member or to learn more about the Arizona Technology Council, please visit www.aztechcouncil.org.
