Letters to the Editor: July 12

Democrats and socialism

I think the Democrats have been very honest and open about wanting to replace democracy with socialism. But now that we are getting closer to the midterms, the Democrats have changed their message again. Now they are crying out to save democracy. Right out of the communist playbook: Tell the people one thing and instead do the opposite. Say and do anything to get elected.

Gary Erickson

Benson

USA all about ‘me’ now

Just recently in a report on TEP and the coming hot weather, the TEP spokesman said he very frequently hears the sentiment “I pay my bill, I can use as much power as I want to” in regards to power conservation during peak hours.

In recent times the USA has become the “I, me, mine” hub of the Western world.

Consider; “My body, my choice,” “I don’t have to do this if I don’t want to,” “I can do this if I want to,” “my rights,” “my freedom,” and on and on ad infinitum.

This brainless drivel comes from people who have never read the first three words of the preamble to our Constitution, “We the people.” Every pronoun there identifies plural parties and “common” or “general” goals.

Timothy Canny

Oracle

Biden caused high gas prices

President Biden has been attacking oil companies claiming excessive profits and threatening to use the Defense Production Act against them if they do not produce more oil. It was Biden on the campaign trail who attacked the petroleum industry, promised a transition from fossil fuels to clean energy and ending subsidies to oil and gas companies. On his first day in office, he signed executive orders suspending new oil leases on federal lands, ended oil exploration in ANWR and ended the Keystone pipeline. The American Petroleum Institute responded to Biden’s recent attacks by saying that they are almost at refining capacity now and that a third of their refining capacity has been lost in conversions to renewable fuels. On June 20, Biden revealed the truth, saying that high gasoline prices give a “chance to make a fundamental turn toward renewable energy and electric vehicles.” This is Biden’s and progressive Democrats’ real agenda and they could care less about your financial suffering at the gasoline pump. A means to their end.

Tom Galloway

North side

Trump at Convention Center?

It is being reported that Donald Trump wants to speak at the Tucson Convention Center. NO, no! Until he pays the money he owes Tucson for his last visit.

I heard it is about $80,000.

He should not be allowed to stiff the city for the services rendered to him at the time.

Cherie Freeman

East side

A legislator for our time

With the changing legal landscape at the federal level, more important decisions for the future of Arizona will be made by our state legislature. This includes the future of voting in our democracy, women’s autonomy over their bodies, the ways and speed with which we transition to cleaner energy, and how we manage our water supplies in a warmer world.

Fortunately, we have an outstanding candidate for Arizona Senate with the background to tackle these challenges. Priya Sundareshan was born and raised in what is now Legislative District 18, and teaches natural resource law at the University of Arizona. I’ve encountered her during the course of political campaigns for other people and was impressed by her grasp of complex issues and her ability to explain them clearly. I’ve seen her working hard to protect our voting rights through the initiative and referendum processes.

At this point, we need a smart, strong advocate like Sundareshan in the Legislature.

Dale Turner

North side

What else isn’t in Constitution?

So the very simple and obvious “why Roe v. Wade was overturned” was because abortion is not mentioned in the Constitution. As Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler would say, “Really!?”

We can then get rid of the FAA, because flying was not regulated in the Constitution. Let states determine the safe practices of flying — airport by airport. And we can get rid of the FDA because drugs are not mentioned in the Constitution. Let individual states regulate the production, distribution and safety of each drug your physician prescribes. And we can get rid of the ADA because people with disabilities are not mentioned in the Constitution. Let each state decide whether people with handicaps should have access to restaurants, office buildings or public transport.

Citizens of this country are entitled to equal protection under the law. Period. Check out the 14th Amendment of the Constitution!

Norman Golden

West side

Abraham is pro-labor

I am proud to support Rep. Morgan Abraham for the state senate in LD-18. Morgan has stood with labor while at the state legislature and that is why he is endorsed by the some of the largest labor unions in the state such as UFCW, AEA, Pipefitters, Boilermakers, Iron Worker, AFSCME and the Teamsters. Tucson needs a strong representative at the legislature who stands with labor, and that is Abraham.

Gene Zagona

Midtown

Catholic Church vs. reproductive rights

The Catholic Church has played a major role in overturning Roe v. Wade and we think banning contraception is next on their agenda. We rejected both stances when we got married more than 50 years ago, but we continued to support the church.

No more; we have cut off all contributions to the Catholic Church. We encourage others who object to the erosion of the wall between religion and the state to do likewise. Stop your monetary support of the Catholic Church then call the bishop of Tucson and tell him why.

Thomas and Donna Hefley

East side

A new deal

I read the letters section daily and am dismayed by the overall tenor of despair and anger over recent political setbacks on environmental protection, gun rights, women’s choices, educational freedom, religious interference, voting rights and more. Progressives see progress moving backwards and are filled with helpless fury.

But I say, time for battle! Stop wringing your hands and get to work. First, let’s attack the minority rule that is pulling us back to the 18th century. Make Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico states, thereby adding four senators. Combine the Dakotas, the Carolinas, and the Virginias into three states. Get rid of the filibuster and create majority rule in the Senate. Add three progressive justices to the Supreme Court to correct the theft of Sen. Mitch McConnell and the extreme right. Pass the voting rights act.

There. Done. A return to a safe, secure, free and just society.

Cheryl Lockhart

Northwest side

GOP supporters show true colors

I am amazed by the positions taken by GOP supporters in their letters to the editor. Their position on climate change is one glaring example. They blame President Biden’s efforts to transition the country out of fossil fuel for our current inflation rate (failing to mention that high inflation is currently a worldwide phenomenon). You do not have to read between the lines to conclude that they care more about cheap gas than the future of the planet. They would rather drive gas-guzzling cars than prevent changing our planet into a burnt out cinder, eradicating millions of human lives, many of the world’s animal species and our verdant plant life. They are so myopic that they cannot comprehend that most people are not as selfish and greedy as them. They expect the readers of their letters to wholeheartedly agree that personal interests outweigh the future of the entire planet and that no one should be expected to sacrifice for the public good.

Jon Dorschner

East side

The reality of pro-abortion

If the “pro-choice” crowd really favored a woman having choices when facing an unplanned pregnancy, they would not be doing all they can to shut down crisis pregnancy centers, and the violent wing of that group would not be fire-bombing them. I think this reveals their actual pro-abortion position and that they believe abortion is the only proper response to unplanned pregnancy. Crisis pregnancy centers provide prenatal and postnatal care and support as well as counseling about the various options for adoption. I think many women who “choose” abortion do so because they are told by abortion clinics or their sexual partner that there is no other choice. Many men believe they need not support their children because the mother always could have chosen to abort. As a society, whether religious or not, we have determined that murder is wrong. Apparently, this ethic does not apply to babies in the womb for the pro-abortion lobby.

Helen Moulton

Foothills

Lane stuck in past

I would like to comment on Beau Lane’s campaign ad. I understand you are a Republican. Fine. I understand you have a good business background. Fine. I understand you have impressive goals. Fine. What I do not understand is why you tout “secure elections” as a good point in your ad. After the bushwhacking Arizona took with all the audits, and no fraud was found, even by the biased, inane clown posse that were the Cyber Ninjas found no fraud, you seem to be yet focused on “The Big Lie” of a stolen election. When I worked in the private sector, the mantra was “if you aren’t part of the solution, you are a big part of the problem.” I contend, Mr. Lane, that you touting secure elections in a proven state, you are part of the problem with division in this country, part of the insanity of a stolen election, etc. No thank you. I’m looking for a forward-thinking candidate. Not one stuck in the past.

Cheryl Townsend

Northeast side

Conover deserves fair treatment

Re: the July 10 article “Conviction dismissed; double-murder unsolved.”

What is it with Tim Steller’s negative attitude toward Laura Conover? I like both of them very much, and I think Steller needs to reconsider. After all, Conover will likely face pressure from Phoenix for being an outspoken advocate of choice — and we need to stand with her. Further, she replaced a draconian and adversarial predecessor as Pima County attorney and inherited an office filled with entrenched holdovers and an understaffed unit on Conviction and Sentencing Integrity. There are sufficient facts in Steller’s July 10 column to support a very different narrative from his. Alternatively, the story could have been about partially successful justice reform where a man is still incarcerated after 15 years even though he was convicted with inadequate representation, questionable witnesses, and a jury that barely deliberated. Or, it could be about a county attorney trying hard to serve fairly against heavy resistance.

Helen Ingram

Midtown

Water shortages

As I sit here, coffee half finished, reading of worsening water shortages in the Sunday Star, I think back almost 40 years to my geology professors’ rants about the stupidity of allocating Colorado River water during a time of extreme high water flow, and his opinion of the sanity of a 330-mile long, open canal to deliver that allocated water across Arizona. His opinions were shared by a number of other scientists, but discounted by politicians, developers, and other businessmen who would benefit. Money won and today we are paying the price. While I won’t be here 40 years from now, I suspect my children and grandchildren will look back on climate change deniers with similar thoughts.

Jeff Jones

Southwest side

Keep abortion legal in Arizona

I am deeply saddened and overwhelmed with grief by the overturning of Roe v. Wade. As a native Tucsonan who works as a registered nurse in an operating room, I am not prepared for the influx of people who will be coming in due to unsafe abortions. When access to safe abortion is restricted, it doesn’t mean that abortion stops happening — it just stops happening safely. Realistically, people will need abortions past 15 weeks. People won’t be able to travel to other states. People, not just women, are going to be hurt by this. I beg Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick and Sen. Mark Kelly to do everything they can to keep abortion safe and legal in Arizona.

Beth Nelson

East side

Elections

When you vote, please note the people who support or are supported by Donald Trump. If you vote for someone connected to Trump, I think you are voting for the violent overthrow of the United States.

Cynthia Schiesel