LES Annual Meeting’s Multi-Track Program Will Offer Attendees Industry-Wide and Sector-Specific Content Delivered by a World-Class Lineup of Speakers.
RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Licensing Executives Society (U.S.A. and Canada) today announced the speaker lineup and topics for the LES 2019 Annual Meeting, October 20-23, 2019, at the Phoenix JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa. The highly anticipated three-day event is expected to convene more than hundreds of executives and will feature a speaker roster of notable business leaders and members of the licensing and intellectual capital management communities. Registration and conference information are available at https://lesmeetings.org/
This year’s meeting features nearly 70 sessions with more than 100 expert speakers, including keynote speakers Assistant Attorney General of the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice Makan Delrahim, Google Vice President and Chief Internet Evangelist Vinton Cerf, Microsoft Managing Director for Startups Shaloo Garg, and many more.
"The impressive 2019 Annual Meeting program showcases the role of LES at the forefront of the evolving innovation economy," said LES President and Chairman Bob Held. “Delivering on our mission to educate our members and position them for success, this year's array of world-class speakers will offer ground-breaking perspectives and authoritative insights into the topics most important to today's industry professionals. It's the one event this year that anyone involved in IP and licensing can't afford to miss."
The Annual Meeting will bring IP and licensing professional groups together to network, collaborate and discuss some of the most critical issues facing the industry. Highlights include:
Opening Plenary Session with Assistant Attorney General of the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice Makan Delrahim
“Patent Trial and Appeal Board Fireside Chat” with speakers Paul Michel, Chief Judge, United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, Retired; and Scott R. Boalick, Chief Judge for the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) at the U.S. Patent and Trade Office (USPTO)
Sessions and educational panels that will explore the development and protection of IP commerce, licensing, intellectual capital management and the LES Standards Initiative
The LES Deals of Distinction Award will be presented to companies that orchestrated the year’s most outstanding licensing and business deals in each sector. Several key dealmakers will be on hand to provide insights on their winning deals.
Opportunity to meet with sector leaders to discuss the results of LES High Tech Sector, and Life Sciences Sector Royalty Rates & Deal Terms Surveys - an analysis of exclusive findings and compelling trends gleaned from the investigation of thousands of licensing agreements.
In addition to the keynote speakers, LES sector experts have designed customized tracks with educational sessions, interactive workshops and networking opportunities to enhance engagement and to maximize the meeting’s value for attendees in every sector.
LES would like to give special thanks to its 2019 Annual Meeting sponsors and media partners. For more information about the conference, sponsorships or registration, visit https://lesmeetings.org/.
About Licensing Executives Society (U.S.A. and Canada), Inc.
Established in 1965, Licensing Executives Society (U.S.A. and Canada), Inc. (LES) is a professional society of 2,500 members engaged in the creation, commercial development, and orderly transfer of intellectual property rights; protection and management of intellectual capital; and intellectual capital management standards development. LES members are accountants, business leaders, business model innovators, consultants, deal-makers, economists, engineers, IP valuation experts, lawyers, licensing executives, lobbyists, merger and acquisition experts, public policy leaders, scientists, strategic planners, supply chain managers, tax specialists, and technology transfer specialists. These members represent innovation-centered enterprises of all sizes and kinds—such as government laboratories, professional services firms, universities, operating companies, regulatory authorities, licensing specialty firms, and trade associations. LES is a member society of the Licensing Executives Society International, Inc. (LESI), which has 32 sister societies representing 8,000 members in 90 countries.www.lesusacanada.org.
Contacts
Jessie Hennion
LES Public Relations
+1 781-976-6280