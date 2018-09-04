New partnership boosts IoT and realtime application performance and

accessibility worldwide

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Limelight

Networks (Nasdaq: LLNW), a leading digital content delivery, video,

cloud security, and edge computing services provider, and Linode,

a leading provider of cloud computing services, announced a new

partnership to provide cloud computing capabilities as part of

Limelight’s edge cloud. Together, Limelight and Linode are enabling

businesses to grow their global online presence by improving application

performance and accessibility around the world.

Limelight’s edge cloud eliminates delays inherent in using traditional

cloud computing environments for low latency IoT and realtime

applications by moving processing power from centralized locations to

the network edge. Now, customers can provision compute, storage, and

load-balancing capabilities on-demand, across Limelight’s globally

distributed edge locations to quickly deploy and scale their workflows.

“Linode is the infrastructure provider of choice for thousands of

software developers, SaaS platforms, and enterprises,” said Casey Smith,

vice president at Linode. “Integrating our cloud computing services with

Limelight’s extensive global network provides the performance and

flexibility companies need for their applications, websites, and

databases.”

Limelight’s edge cloud offers the scale and reach needed to reduce the

distance between sources of data and the network edge. Limelight’s

QoS-enabled high-speed private network provides secure connectivity

between more than 80 Points of Presence (PoPs), covering every region of

the world with connections to more than 900 ISPs. Linode’s cloud

computing offering provides compute, storage, backup, and load-balancing

services, enabling organizations to build and manage a global

infrastructure at scale. The combination of connected, secure, and

distributed edge computing and the delivery, storage, analytics, and

industry-leading service and support can help solve critical low latency

IoT and realtime application challenges.

“Combining Linode’s compute capabilities with our global private network

provides unmatched flexibility for edge compute deployments,” said Ersin

Galioglu, vice president of strategic Initiatives at Limelight Networks.

“If you have latency-sensitive applications, Limelight has the right

combination of connectivity, bandwidth, security, storage, and

reliability to process and deliver data as close to its source as

possible. This combination helps improve customer experience and asset

utilization. Applications where seconds and milliseconds matter will

help differentiate customers from their competitors.”

About Linode

Since 2003, Linode has been providing cloud

computing services to customers around the world. Linode offers compute,

storage, and networking services from nine data centers in three regions

spanning the United States, Germany, Japan, Singapore, and the United

Kingdom. Thousands of active customers—from the fastest-growing startups

to established enterprises—trust Linode’s services to power their

infrastructure, making them more efficient and lowering their IT costs.

To learn more about Linode, visit www.linode.com.

About Limelight

Limelight Networks Inc., (NASDAQ: LLNW), a

leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and

edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional

digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a

unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent

software, and expert support services that enable current and future

workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com,

follow us on Twitter,

Facebook,

and LinkedIn.

