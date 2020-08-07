You have permission to edit this article.
Limelight Networks Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Presentations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of CDN, video, cloud security, and edge services, announced its participation in the upcoming investor presentations:



  • Cowen Virtual Presentation Series - 2020 Communications Infrastructure Summit


    • Virtual 1x1 meetings and Fireside Chat: Tuesday, August 11, 2020





  • Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Virtual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference


    • Virtual 1x1 meetings and Presentation: Wednesday, August 12, 2020





  • Raymond James SMID Cap Growth Conference


    • Virtual 1x1 meetings: Tuesday, August 18, 2020



About Limelight

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent software, and expert support services that enable current and future workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Limelight Networks, Inc.

Sajid Malhotra, 602-850-5778

ir@llnw.com

