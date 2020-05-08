Limelight Networks Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Presentations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW), a leading provider of CDN, video, cloud security, and edge services, announced its participation in the upcoming investor presentations:



  • Northland Capital Markets Investor Conference Call

    Virtual Investor Conference Call: Wednesday, May 13, 2020



  • 17th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

    Virtual Conference

    1x1 Conference Calls: Wednesday, May 27, 2020



  • Cowen Virtual Presentation Series - 2020 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

    Virtual Conference

    Fireside Chat: Thursday, May 28, 2020



  • Northland Capital Markets Investor Conference Calls

    1x1 Conference Calls: Thursday, June 4, 2020

About Limelight

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW), a leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent software, and expert support services that enable current and future workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Veronica Bracker, (602) 850-5778

ir@llnw.com

