Limelight Networks Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Presentations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW), a leading provider of CDN, video, cloud security, and edge services, announced its participation in the upcoming investor presentations:
Northland Capital Markets Investor Conference Call
Virtual Investor Conference Call: Wednesday, May 13, 2020
17th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
Virtual Conference
1x1 Conference Calls: Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Cowen Virtual Presentation Series - 2020 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Virtual Conference
Fireside Chat: Thursday, May 28, 2020
Northland Capital Markets Investor Conference Calls
1x1 Conference Calls: Thursday, June 4, 2020
About Limelight
Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW), a leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent software, and expert support services that enable current and future workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
Contacts
Investor Relations
Veronica Bracker, (602) 850-5778
