Sales Veteran Brings Extensive Experience to Drive Functional

Excellence and Accelerate Growth

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$llnw #cdn--Limelight Networks Inc, (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of edge cloud

services, today announced the appointment of Tom Marth as Senior Vice

President of Sales reporting to Limelight’s CEO, Bob Lento.

“Limelight presents an exciting opportunity and I am truly thrilled to

be a part of this team,” said Tom Marth. “I look forward to driving and

executing the company’s strategy to capture a meaningful share of the

opportunity in this fast-growing industry. I believe Limelight is well

positioned and has a differentiated set of assets that offers a

tremendous opportunity for uniquely serving its customers and

consequentially creating tremendous value for stakeholders.”

“I am excited to welcome Tom Marth to Limelight and look forward to his

energy and commitment to make Limelight even stronger in 2019 and

beyond,” said Bob Lento. “Tom is a seasoned executive with significant

experience driving successful sales organizations; he will play an

important role in helping us increase our revenue growth rate and

positive momentum in the market.”

Tom is an accomplished executive with more than 20 years of successful

sales leadership in a variety of high growth technology companies. Most

recently he was Regional Vice President at Workday where he led six

sales teams across 15 states. Prior to that he was Group Vice President

at Oracle where he took on increasing responsibility for more than 15

years. In addition, Tom has held sales roles at companies including

FASCOR and Xerox. He earned a B.S. in Business Administration from Miami

University.

Following a transition period, current Chief Sales Officer George

Vonderhaar will leave the company. “I want to personally recognize

George Vonderhaar for his hard work and dedication to Limelight for the

past six years during a critical time as we turned Limelight into a

respected, growing and profitable company. We want to thank George for

his many contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavors,”

said Bob Lento.

About Limelight

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a

leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and

edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional

digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a

unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent

software, and expert support services that enable current and future

workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com,

