Sales Veteran Brings Extensive Experience to Drive Functional
Excellence and Accelerate Growth
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$llnw #cdn--Limelight Networks Inc, (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of edge cloud
services, today announced the appointment of Tom Marth as Senior Vice
President of Sales reporting to Limelight’s CEO, Bob Lento.
“Limelight presents an exciting opportunity and I am truly thrilled to
be a part of this team,” said Tom Marth. “I look forward to driving and
executing the company’s strategy to capture a meaningful share of the
opportunity in this fast-growing industry. I believe Limelight is well
positioned and has a differentiated set of assets that offers a
tremendous opportunity for uniquely serving its customers and
consequentially creating tremendous value for stakeholders.”
“I am excited to welcome Tom Marth to Limelight and look forward to his
energy and commitment to make Limelight even stronger in 2019 and
beyond,” said Bob Lento. “Tom is a seasoned executive with significant
experience driving successful sales organizations; he will play an
important role in helping us increase our revenue growth rate and
positive momentum in the market.”
Tom is an accomplished executive with more than 20 years of successful
sales leadership in a variety of high growth technology companies. Most
recently he was Regional Vice President at Workday where he led six
sales teams across 15 states. Prior to that he was Group Vice President
at Oracle where he took on increasing responsibility for more than 15
years. In addition, Tom has held sales roles at companies including
FASCOR and Xerox. He earned a B.S. in Business Administration from Miami
University.
Following a transition period, current Chief Sales Officer George
Vonderhaar will leave the company. “I want to personally recognize
George Vonderhaar for his hard work and dedication to Limelight for the
past six years during a critical time as we turned Limelight into a
respected, growing and profitable company. We want to thank George for
his many contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavors,”
said Bob Lento.
About Limelight
Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a
leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and
edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional
digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a
unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent
software, and expert support services that enable current and future
workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com,
Contacts
SHIFT Communications
Stephanie Epstein, 617-779-1845
or
Limelight
Networks, Inc.
Investor Inquiries: