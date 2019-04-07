Forensic Watermarking and Ad Insertion Capabilities Added to

Industry-Leading Video Delivery Services

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW),

a leading provider of edge cloud services, will showcase Limelight

Realtime Streaming, the industry’s first globally scalable interactive

sub-second live video streaming solution at NAB 2019. Limelight will

also highlight new video delivery services to help maximize advertising

revenue from online video and combat piracy of video assets.

Limelight

Realtime Streaming makes it easy for online content providers to

stream live video from anywhere in the world to anywhere in the world in

less than a second. This ensures online viewers enjoy the action at the

same time—or possibly even before— broadcast viewers. It also allows

realtime data to be integrated with the live video stream, enabling the

creation of interactive online experiences that increase viewer

engagement and offer new opportunities to monetize live video streams.

“We can’t afford any latency in our business. Our customers want to

enjoy the action when it happens, so it’s critical that we deliver live

events in realtime,” said Peder Drege, Chief Architect Streaming at

Sportradar, a leading global provider of sports data intelligence.

“Limelight Realtime Streaming ensures our customers get a fast, reliable

and high-quality video streaming experience without interruption.”

“Since its launch in September, Limelight Realtime Streaming has

received the strongest reception for a new product launch in Limelight’s

history. Customer interest in delivering truly realtime global video

streaming of live events, as well as the creation of innovative,

interactive live video experiences, has been overwhelming,” said Nigel

Burmeister, VP of Marketing at Limelight. “Whether it’s delivering live

online sporting events, sports betting or online casino games,

interactive esports streaming, live auctions or online trivia games,

Limelight Realtime Streaming is changing how viewers experience live

events online and helping content providers deliver new value-added

experiences.”

Limelight is also announcing new features to its Video

Delivery Services including:



  • Forensic Watermarking: Limelight has streamlined the process of
    protecting premium online video content with forensic watermarking at
    the edge. By dynamically adding unique, imperceptible watermarking to
    content as it is delivered to each viewer, content distributors can
    easily provide high-quality video and audio to their customers while
    ensuring traceability of media assets to combat piracy and content
    leakage. Limelight’s CDN platform and ARC Light Edge processing easily
    integrates with major forensic watermarking solutions. A major
    Hollywood studio is using NAGRA NexGuard
    watermarking applied dynamically by Limelight ARC Light for its TV and
    movie streaming service providing unparalleled scalability and
    security for watermarked video delivery. A leading OTT provider is
    using Irdeto
    with Limelight video delivery to dynamically watermark content as it
    is delivered to viewers.


  • Dynamic Ad Insertion: Limelight is also announcing the
    availability of server-side ad insertion capabilities through the
    Adsparx DAI (Dynamic Ad Insertion) platform. By dynamically inserting
    advertisements into live and on-demand video streams as they are
    delivered to viewers through Limelight’s global content delivery
    network, content distributors can easily bypass the limitations of
    traditional client-side ad insertion solutions that provide
    inconsistent viewing experiences and are susceptible to ad blockers.
    Now, over-the-top (OTT) video providers can maximize ad revenue by
    seamlessly inserting targeted advertisements into live and on-demand
    video content that is delivered by Limelight.

Limelight will be showing Limelight Realtime Streaming live at NAB in

the South Hall Upper booth #SU5924.

About Limelight

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a

leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and

edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional

digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a

unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent

software, and expert support services that enable current and future

workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com,

follow us on Twitter,

Facebook,

and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Stephanie Epstein

SHIFT Communications

Limelight@shiftcomm.com

617-779-1800

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles