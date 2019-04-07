Forensic Watermarking and Ad Insertion Capabilities Added to
Industry-Leading Video Delivery Services
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW),
a leading provider of edge cloud services, will showcase Limelight
Realtime Streaming, the industry’s first globally scalable interactive
sub-second live video streaming solution at NAB 2019. Limelight will
also highlight new video delivery services to help maximize advertising
revenue from online video and combat piracy of video assets.
Realtime Streaming makes it easy for online content providers to
stream live video from anywhere in the world to anywhere in the world in
less than a second. This ensures online viewers enjoy the action at the
same time—or possibly even before— broadcast viewers. It also allows
realtime data to be integrated with the live video stream, enabling the
creation of interactive online experiences that increase viewer
engagement and offer new opportunities to monetize live video streams.
“We can’t afford any latency in our business. Our customers want to
enjoy the action when it happens, so it’s critical that we deliver live
events in realtime,” said Peder Drege, Chief Architect Streaming at
Sportradar, a leading global provider of sports data intelligence.
“Limelight Realtime Streaming ensures our customers get a fast, reliable
and high-quality video streaming experience without interruption.”
“Since its launch in September, Limelight Realtime Streaming has
received the strongest reception for a new product launch in Limelight’s
history. Customer interest in delivering truly realtime global video
streaming of live events, as well as the creation of innovative,
interactive live video experiences, has been overwhelming,” said Nigel
Burmeister, VP of Marketing at Limelight. “Whether it’s delivering live
online sporting events, sports betting or online casino games,
interactive esports streaming, live auctions or online trivia games,
Limelight Realtime Streaming is changing how viewers experience live
events online and helping content providers deliver new value-added
experiences.”
Limelight is also announcing new features to its Video
Delivery Services including:
Forensic Watermarking: Limelight has streamlined the process of
protecting premium online video content with forensic watermarking at
the edge. By dynamically adding unique, imperceptible watermarking to
content as it is delivered to each viewer, content distributors can
easily provide high-quality video and audio to their customers while
ensuring traceability of media assets to combat piracy and content
leakage. Limelight’s CDN platform and ARC Light Edge processing easily
integrates with major forensic watermarking solutions. A major
Hollywood studio is using NAGRA NexGuard
watermarking applied dynamically by Limelight ARC Light for its TV and
movie streaming service providing unparalleled scalability and
security for watermarked video delivery. A leading OTT provider is
using Irdeto
with Limelight video delivery to dynamically watermark content as it
is delivered to viewers.
Dynamic Ad Insertion: Limelight is also announcing the
availability of server-side ad insertion capabilities through the
Adsparx DAI (Dynamic Ad Insertion) platform. By dynamically inserting
advertisements into live and on-demand video streams as they are
delivered to viewers through Limelight’s global content delivery
network, content distributors can easily bypass the limitations of
traditional client-side ad insertion solutions that provide
inconsistent viewing experiences and are susceptible to ad blockers.
Now, over-the-top (OTT) video providers can maximize ad revenue by
seamlessly inserting targeted advertisements into live and on-demand
video content that is delivered by Limelight.
Limelight will be showing Limelight Realtime Streaming live at NAB in
the South Hall Upper booth #SU5924.
About Limelight
Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a
leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and
edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional
digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a
unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent
software, and expert support services that enable current and future
workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com,
follow us on Twitter,
and LinkedIn.
Contacts
Stephanie Epstein
SHIFT Communications
617-779-1800