TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq:LLNW)

will report financial results for the first quarter of 2019 on

Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. EDT (1:00 p.m. PDT).

Management will host a quarterly conference call for investors at 4:30

p.m. EDT (1:30 p.m. PDT). Investors can access this call toll-free at

(877) 296-5190 within the United States or +1 (412) 317-5233 outside of

the United States.

The conference call will also be audio cast live from http://investors.limelight.com

and a replay will be available following the call from the Company's

website.

About Limelight

Limelight Networks Inc., (NASDAQ: LLNW) a leading provider of digital

content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services,

empowers customers to provide exceptional digital experiences.

Limelight’s edge services platform includes a unique combination of

global private infrastructure, intelligent software, and expert

support services that enable current and future workflows. For more

information, visit www.limelight.com,

follow us on Twitter,

Facebook,

and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Veronica Bracker, (602) 850-5778

ir@llnw.com

