Limelight Networks, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on July 20, 2020

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq:LLNW) will report financial results for the second quarter of 2020 on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. EDT (1:00 p.m. PDT).

Management will host a conference call for investors at 4:30 p.m. EDT (1:30 p.m. PDT). Investors can access this call toll-free at (877) 296-5190 within the United States or +1 (412) 317-5233 outside of the United States.

The conference call will also be audio cast live from http://investors.limelight.com and a replay will be available following the call from the Company's website.

About Limelight

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent software, and expert support services that enable current and future workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Veronica Bracker, (602) 850-5778

ir@llnw.com

