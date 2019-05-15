Expansion lowers latency for edge-cloud solutions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW),

a leading provider of edge cloud services, today announced that it has

opened its 100th Point-of-Presence (PoP). Since January 2018,

Limelight has increased global network capacity by 40 percent to 42Tbps

of egress capacity.

In addition to expanding the number of PoP locations around the globe,

Limelight’s technology is also embedded deeper into service provider

networks through its partnership with Ericsson. This strategic

initiative reduces latency even further and increases online video

quality.

“At Limelight, we’re passionate about delivering the highest quality

online video and edge cloud services. Our increased footprint and

dispersed infrastructure provides fast connectivity around the world to

best meet the growing demands for low latency video delivery,” said Dan

Carney, Senior Vice President of Network Operations at Limelight. “While

still in its early stages, we’re pleased with our expansion plans and

our work with Ericsson in building out new PoPs in locations that are

most important to our customers and to meet increasing traffic.”

Limelight's edge cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) solutions

benefit from a high speed private global network with the capacity,

coverage, and performance to deliver the most latency sensitive

applications including high quality video. The network features one of

the highest cache hit ratios in the industry, solid state drive (SSD)

storage, and a 100GbE private fiber backbone that’s connected to nearly

1,000 ISP and last-mile networks.

A complete map of all locations in Limelight’s Global network is

available here.

