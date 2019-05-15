Expansion lowers latency for edge-cloud solutions
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW),
a leading provider of edge cloud services, today announced that it has
opened its 100th Point-of-Presence (PoP). Since January 2018,
Limelight has increased global network capacity by 40 percent to 42Tbps
of egress capacity.
In addition to expanding the number of PoP locations around the globe,
Limelight’s technology is also embedded deeper into service provider
networks through its partnership with Ericsson. This strategic
initiative reduces latency even further and increases online video
quality.
“At Limelight, we’re passionate about delivering the highest quality
online video and edge cloud services. Our increased footprint and
dispersed infrastructure provides fast connectivity around the world to
best meet the growing demands for low latency video delivery,” said Dan
Carney, Senior Vice President of Network Operations at Limelight. “While
still in its early stages, we’re pleased with our expansion plans and
our work with Ericsson in building out new PoPs in locations that are
most important to our customers and to meet increasing traffic.”
Limelight's edge cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) solutions
benefit from a high speed private global network with the capacity,
coverage, and performance to deliver the most latency sensitive
applications including high quality video. The network features one of
the highest cache hit ratios in the industry, solid state drive (SSD)
storage, and a 100GbE private fiber backbone that’s connected to nearly
1,000 ISP and last-mile networks.
A complete map of all locations in Limelight’s Global network is
available here.
