TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW),

a leading provider of edge cloud services, today announced that the

European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) is using Limelight’s

Content Delivery Network (CDN) to live stream important scientific

discoveries to thousands of physicists and engineers worldwide.

CERN is one of the most prestigious physics laboratories in the world.

The facility is home to some of the world’s largest and most

sophisticated research equipment used to analyze the way particles

interact with each other. The goal? To help unlock the mysteries of the

universe.

CERN regularly shares knowledge with scientists and the general public

around the world. However, it needed a better, more reliable way to

stream video to viewers watching from one of its 260 onsite conference

rooms and to hundreds of remote locations overseas. After evaluating

leading CDN vendors, CERN chose Limelight.

Limelight Networks has servers located all over the world and delivers

live streams based on the fastest possible server at any given time.

This reduces bottlenecks and delivers the best possible experiences for

viewers. It also ensures that CERN events are scalable, available and

accessible everywhere. As a result, viewers worldwide can tune into any

live webcast, such as the announcement of the Higgs boson discovery.

This webcast was live streamed via Limelight to more than 50,000

simultaneous viewers and almost a million viewers on demand.

“When CERN makes a major announcement, we use Limelight to make sure

information is flawlessly livestreamed in real-time and to handle

traffic spikes along the way. Limelight’s team of engineers is on hand

to join events and are available to us 24x7 to ensure everything runs

smoothly,” said Marek Domaracky, Webcast Service Manager in CERN’s IT

Department.

“We’re honored to help CERN deliver on its mission of communicating

knowledge within the science community and with the public at large,”

said Emma Whitmore, Head of Account Management, EMEA at Limelight. “Our

CDN is helping to unite people from all over the world to push the

frontiers of science for the benefit of all.”

A full case study is available here

with additional information.

About Limelight

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a

leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and

edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional

digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a

unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent

software, and expert support services that enable current and future

workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com,

