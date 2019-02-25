TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW),
a leading provider of edge cloud services, today announced that the
European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) is using Limelight’s
Content Delivery Network (CDN) to live stream important scientific
discoveries to thousands of physicists and engineers worldwide.
CERN is one of the most prestigious physics laboratories in the world.
The facility is home to some of the world’s largest and most
sophisticated research equipment used to analyze the way particles
interact with each other. The goal? To help unlock the mysteries of the
universe.
CERN regularly shares knowledge with scientists and the general public
around the world. However, it needed a better, more reliable way to
stream video to viewers watching from one of its 260 onsite conference
rooms and to hundreds of remote locations overseas. After evaluating
leading CDN vendors, CERN chose Limelight.
Limelight Networks has servers located all over the world and delivers
live streams based on the fastest possible server at any given time.
This reduces bottlenecks and delivers the best possible experiences for
viewers. It also ensures that CERN events are scalable, available and
accessible everywhere. As a result, viewers worldwide can tune into any
live webcast, such as the announcement of the Higgs boson discovery.
This webcast was live streamed via Limelight to more than 50,000
simultaneous viewers and almost a million viewers on demand.
“When CERN makes a major announcement, we use Limelight to make sure
information is flawlessly livestreamed in real-time and to handle
traffic spikes along the way. Limelight’s team of engineers is on hand
to join events and are available to us 24x7 to ensure everything runs
smoothly,” said Marek Domaracky, Webcast Service Manager in CERN’s IT
Department.
“We’re honored to help CERN deliver on its mission of communicating
knowledge within the science community and with the public at large,”
said Emma Whitmore, Head of Account Management, EMEA at Limelight. “Our
CDN is helping to unite people from all over the world to push the
frontiers of science for the benefit of all.”
A full case study is available here
with additional information.
About Limelight
Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a
leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and
edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional
digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a
unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent
software, and expert support services that enable current and future
workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com,
follow us on Twitter,
and LinkedIn.
Contacts
SHIFT Communications
Stephanie Epstein, 617-779-1845
or
Investor
Inquiries: ir@limelight.com