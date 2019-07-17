  • Q2 Revenue of $45.9 million


  • Q2 GAAP basic EPS of $(0.06) and Non-GAAP EPS of $(0.03)


  • Cash and marketable securities of $29.0 million

Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq:LLNW) (Limelight), a leading provider of edge cloud services, today reported revenue of $45.9 million for the second quarter of 2019, down 9% compared to $50.2 million in the second quarter of 2018. Currency negatively impacted year-over-year comparison by $0.3 million.

Limelight reported a net loss of $7.2 million, or $0.06 per basic share for the second quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $15.2 million, or $0.14 per basic share and $0.13 per fully diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018. Net income in the second quarter of 2018 included $14.9 million of non-operating income ($0.13 per basic share and $0.12 per fully diluted share) related to a settlement and patent license agreement.

Non-GAAP net loss was $3.5 million, or $0.03 per basic share, for the second quarter of 2019, compared to Non-GAAP net income of $4.0 million, or $0.04 per basic share, in the second quarter of 2018.

EBITDA was negative $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $20.3 million for the second quarter of 2018, which included the positive impact of $14.9 million of non-operating income related to the settlement and patent license agreement. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $9.2 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Limelight ended the second quarter with 594 employees and employee equivalents, up from 562 at the end of the first quarter of 2019, and up from 549 at the end of the second quarter of 2018.

“Second quarter results were in line with analyst expectations,” said Bob Lento, Chief Executive Officer. “Building upon our sequential top-line growth, we continue to anticipate year-over-year growth accelerating in the back half of the year and into 2020. We believe that the fourth quarter, in particular, will set us up for industry leading growth in revenue in 2020. During the first half of the year, we have achieved significant increases in capacity through software enhancements and investments in our infrastructure which leaves us well positioned to take advantage of the massive growth in demand for digital video services that most industry analysts are predicting for the near future.”

We are updating guidance to reflect the impact of timing issues on completion of certain major customer and partner-driven initiatives in 2019. Based on current conditions, we expect 2019 revenue to be between $200 and $210 million dollars. GAAP net loss is expected to be approximately $0.10 per share and Non-GAAP earnings per share should be near breakeven. Capital expenditures should be approximately $25 million dollars.

 


Financial Tables



 


LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
June 30,March 31,December 31,


 



2019



 



 



2019



 



 



2018



 



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)


ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents


$



24,698



 



$



16,499



 



$



25,383



 


Marketable securities


 



4,224



 



 



22,142



 



 



25,083



 


Accounts receivable, net


 



31,098



 



 



29,505



 



 



26,041



 


Income taxes receivable


 



125



 



 



124



 



 



122



 


Prepaid expenses and other current assets


 



8,739



 



 



12,276



 



 



14,789



 


Total current assets


 



68,884



 



 



80,546



 



 



91,418



 


Property and equipment, net


 



35,531



 



 



32,996



 



 



27,378



 


Operating lease right of use assets


 



2,701



 



 



3,012



 



 



-



 


Marketable securities, less current portion


 



40



 



 



40



 



 



40



 


Deferred income taxes


 



1,443



 



 



1,508



 



 



1,462



 


Goodwill


 



76,848



 



 



76,707



 



 



76,407



 


Other assets


 



5,848



 



 



4,199



 



 



2,220



 


Total assets


$



191,295



 



$



199,008



 



$



198,925



 


 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable


$



14,346



 



$



17,858



 



$



9,216



 


Deferred revenue


 



1,331



 



 



1,524



 



 



1,883



 


Operating lease liability obligations


 



1,579



 



 



1,620



 



 



-



 


Income taxes payable


 



270



 



 



186



 



 



124



 


Provision for litigation


 



-



 



 



4,500



 



 



9,000



 


Other current liabilities


 



15,227



 



 



11,656



 



 



12,922



 


Total current liabilities


 



32,753



 



 



37,344



 



 



33,145



 


Operating lease liability obligations, less current portions


 



1,325



 



 



1,630



 



 



-



 


Deferred income taxes


 



140



 



 



128



 



 



152



 


Deferred revenue, less current portion


 



149



 



 



105



 



 



42



 


Other long-term liabilities


 



283



 



 



263



 



 



435



 


Total liabilities


 



34,650



 



 



39,470



 



 



33,774



 


Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 7,500 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding


 



-



 



 



-



 



 



-



 


Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 115,760 114,874 and 114,246 shares issued and
outstanding at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively


 



116



 



 



115



 



 



114



 


Additional paid-in capital


 



520,375



 



 



516,251



 



 



513,682



 


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


 



(9,483



)



 



(9,657



)



 



(10,033



)


Accumulated deficit


 



(354,363



)



 



(347,171



)



 



(338,612



)


Total stockholders' equity


 



156,645



 



 



159,538



 



 



165,151



 


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$



191,295



 



$



199,008



 



$



198,925



 


 

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
 
Three Months EndedSix Months Ended
 
June 30,March 31,PercentJune 30,PercentJune 30,June 30,Percent


 



2019



 



 



2019



 



Change



 



2018



 



Change



 



2019



 



 



2018



 



Change


 
Revenue


$



45,904



 



$



43,280



 



6



%



$



50,249



 



-9



%



$



89,184



 



$



102,363



 



-13



%


Cost of revenue:
Cost of services (1)


 



22,769



 



 



22,941



 



-1



%



 



21,206



 



7



%



 



45,710



 



 



42,260



 



8



%



Depreciation - network



 



4,628



 



 



4,317



 



7



%



 



4,196



 



10



%



 



8,944



 



 



8,576



 



4



%


Total cost of revenue


 



27,397



 



 



27,258



 



1



%



 



25,402



 



8



%



 



54,654



 



 



50,836



 



8



%


Gross profit


 



18,507



 



 



16,022



 



16



%



 



24,847



 



-26



%



 



34,530



 



 



51,527



 



-33



%


Gross profit percentage


 



40.3



%



 



37.0



%



 



49.4



%



 



38.7



%



 



50.3



%


Operating expenses:
General and administrative (1)


 



8,340



 



 



7,535



 



11



%



 



7,517



 



11



%



 



15,875



 



 



17,038



 



-7



%


Sales and marketing (1)


 



10,994



 



 



10,972



 



0



%



 



10,022



 



10



%



 



21,966



 



 



20,302



 



8



%


Research & development (1)


 



6,013



 



 



5,901



 



2



%



 



6,073



 



-1



%



 



11,915



 



 



12,412



 



-4



%


Depreciation and amortization


 



127



 



 



245



 



-48



%



 



633



 



-80



%



 



372



 



 



1,221



 



-70



%


Total operating expenses


 



25,474



 



 



24,653



 



3



%



 



24,245



 



5



%



 



50,128



 



 



50,973



 



-2



%


 
Operating (loss) income


 



(6,967



)



 



(8,631



)



NM



 



 



602



 



NM



 



 



(15,598



)



 



554



 



NM



 


 
Other income (expense):
Interest expense


 



(10



)



 



(10



)



NM



 



 



(7



)



NM



 



 



(20



)



 



(66



)



NM



 


Interest income


 



110



 



 



212



 



NM



 



 



134



 



NM



 



 



321



 



 



263



 



NM



 


Settlement and patent license income


 



-



 



 



-



 



NM



 



 



14,900



 



NM



 



 



-



 



 



14,900



 



NM



 


Other, net


 



(70



)



 



(6



)



NM



 



 



(221



)



NM



 



 



(76



)



 



(109



)



NM



 


Total other income (expense)


 



30



 



 



196



 



NM



 



 



14,806



 



NM



 



 



225



 



 



14,988



 



NM



 


 
(Loss) income before income taxes


 



(6,937



)



 



(8,435



)



NM



 



 



15,408



 



NM



 



 



(15,373



)



 



15,542



 



NM



 


Income tax expense


 



255



 



 



124



 



NM



 



 



249



 



NM



 



 



378



 



 



234



 



NM



 


 
Net (loss) income


$



(7,192



)



$



(8,559



)



NM



 



$



15,159



 



NM



 



$



(15,751



)



$



15,308



 



NM



 


 
Net (loss) income per share:
Basic


$



(0.06



)



$



(0.07



)



$



0.14



 



$



(0.14



)



$



0.14



 


Diluted


$



(0.06



)



$



(0.07



)



$



0.13



 



$



(0.14



)



$



0.13



 


 
Weighted average shares used in per share calculation:
Basic


 



115,275



 



 



114,410



 



 



111,356



 



 



114,843



 



 



111,059



 


Diluted


 



115,275



 



 



114,410



 



 



120,033



 



 



114,843



 



 



119,454



 


 

(1) Includes share-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures)

 
LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 
Three Months EndedSix Months Ended
 
June 30,March 31,June 30,June 30,June 30,


 



2019



 



 



2019



 



 



2018



 



2019



 



 



2018



 


 
 
Share-based compensation:
 
Cost of services


$



377



 



$



411



 



$



350



$



788



 



$



707



 


General and administrative


 



2,140



 



 



2,094



 



 



1,969



 



4,234



 



 



3,779



 


Sales and marketing


 



598



 



 



484



 



 



633



 



1,082



 



 



1,236



 


Research and development


 



534



 



 



467



 



 



605



 



1,001



 



 



1,202



 


 
Total share-based compensation


$



3,649



 



$



3,456



 



$



3,557



$



7,105



 



$



6,924



 


 
Depreciation and amortization:
 
Network-related depreciation


$



4,628



 



$



4,317



 



$



4,196



$



8,944



 



$



8,576



 


Other depreciation and amortization


 



127



 



 



245



 



 



633



 



372



 



 



1,221



 


 
Total depreciation and amortization


$



4,755



 



$



4,562



 



$



4,829



$



9,316



 



$



9,797



 


 
 
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities:


$



(9,719



)



$



(11,825



)



$



1,875



$



(21,544



)



$



(3,746



)


 
 
End of period statistics:
 
Approximate number of active customers


 



621



 



 



643



 



 



689



 



621



 



 



689



 


 
Number of employees and employee equivalents


 



594



 



 



562



 



 



549



 



594



 



 



549



 


 

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 


Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended


 
June 30,March 31,June 30,June 30,June 30,


 



2019



 



 



2019



 



 



2018



 



 



2019



 



 



2018



 


 
Operating activities
Net (loss) income


$



(7,192



)



$



(8,559



)



$



15,159



 



$



(15,751



)



$



15,308



 


 
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization


 



4,755



 



 



4,562



 



 



4,829



 



 



9,316



 



 



9,797



 


Share-based compensation


 



3,649



 



 



3,456



 



 



3,557



 



 



7,105



 



 



6,924



 


Settlement and patent license income


 



-



 



 



-



 



 



(14,900



)



 



-



 



 



(14,900



)


Foreign currency remeasurement (gain) loss


 



(135



)



 



10



 



 



(271



)



 



(125



)



 



(161



)


Deferred income taxes


 



82



 



 



(51



)



 



(111



)



 



31



 



 



(70



)


(Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment


 



(21



)



 



(30



)



 



(97



)



 



(51



)



 



(113



)


Accounts receivable charges


 



437



 



 



257



 



 



78



 



 



694



 



 



296



 


Amortization of premium on marketable securities


 



8



 



 



12



 



 



25



 



 



20



 



 



58



 


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable


 



(2,031



)



 



(3,720



)



 



493



 



 



(5,751



)



 



223



 


Prepaid expenses and other current assets


 



582



 



 



(474



)



 



(655



)



 



108



 



 



227



 


Income taxes receivable


 



-



 



 



(2



)



 



61



 



 



(2



)



 



(63



)


Other assets


 



(1,685



)



 



(1,737



)



 



(72



)



 



(3,422



)



 



(567



)


Accounts payable and other current liabilities


 



4,230



 



 



2,243



 



 



(3,298



)



 



6,473



 



 



(5,584



)


Deferred revenue


 



(148



)



 



(297



)



 



37



 



 



(445



)



 



167



 


Income taxes payable


 



81



 



 



62



 



 



160



 



 



143



 



 



(237



)


Payments related to litigation, net


 



(1,520



)



 



(1,520



)



 



(1,520



)



 



(3,040



)



 



(6,020



)


Other long term liabilities


 



22



 



 



(175



)



 



(19



)



 



(152



)



 



(170



)


Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities


 



1,114



 



 



(5,963



)



 



3,456



 



 



(4,849



)



 



5,115



 


 
Investing activities
Purchases of marketable securities


 



(1,013



)



 



(9,266



)



 



-



 



 



(10,279



)



 



-



 


Sale and maturities of marketable securities


 



18,929



 



 



12,224



 



 



7,000



 



 



31,153



 



 



11,515



 


Purchases of property and equipment


 



(11,456



)



 



(5,018



)



 



(4,291



)



 



(16,474



)



 



(6,281



)


Proceeds from sale of property and equipment


 



17



 



 



29



 



 



97



 



 



46



 



 



113



 


Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities


 



6,477



 



 



(2,031



)



 



2,806



 



 



4,446



 



 



5,347



 


 
Financing activities
Payment of employee tax withholdings related to restricted stock vesting


 



(619



)



 



(894



)



 



(1,206



)



 



(1,513



)



 



(2,812



)


Cash paid for purchase of common stock


 



-



 



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



(3,800



)


Proceeds from employee stock plans


 



1,095



 



 



8



 



 



4,032



 



 



1,103



 



 



4,062



 


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


 



476



 



 



(886



)



 



2,826



 



 



(410



)



 



(2,550



)


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents


 



132



 



 



(4



)



 



(232



)



 



128



 



 



(105



)


Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


 



8,199



 



 



(8,884



)



 



8,856



 



 



(685



)



 



7,807



 


Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period


 



16,499



 



 



25,383



 



 



19,863



 



 



25,383



 



 



20,912



 


Cash and cash equivalents, end of period


$



24,698



 



$



16,499



 



$



28,719



 



$



24,698



 



$



28,719



 


 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To evaluate our business, we consider and use non-generally accepted accounting principles (Non-GAAP) net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures of operating performance. These measures include the same adjustments that management takes into account when it reviews and assesses operating performance on a period-to-period basis. We consider Non-GAAP net income (loss) to be an important indicator of overall business performance. We define Non-GAAP net income (loss) to be U.S. GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude the settlement and patent license income, share-based compensation and litigation expenses. We believe that EBITDA provides a useful metric to investors to compare us with other companies within our industry and across industries. We define EBITDA as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest and other (income) expense, and income tax expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted to exclude the settlement and patent license income, share-based compensation and litigation expenses. We use Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. Our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures because, collectively, they provide valuable information on the performance of our on-going operations, excluding non-cash charges, taxes and non-core activities (including interest payments related to financing activities). These measures also enable our management to compare the results of our on-going operations from period to period, and allow management to review the performance of our on-going operations against our peer companies and against other companies in our industry and adjacent industries. We believe these measures also provide similar insights to investors, and enable investors to review our results of operations “through the eyes of management.”

Furthermore, our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to assist them in making decisions regarding our strategic priorities and areas for future investment and focus.

The terms Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and are not measures of operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for net income (loss) or other consolidated income statement data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations include, but are not limited to:



  • EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;


  • these measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;


  • Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash requirements necessary for litigation costs, including provision for litigation and litigation expenses;


  • these measures do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt that we may incur;


  • these measures do not reflect income taxes or the cash requirements for any tax payments;


  • although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will be replaced sometime in the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;


  • while share-based compensation is a component of operating expense, the impact on our financial statements compared to other companies can vary significantly due to such factors as the assumed life of the options and the assumed volatility of our common stock; and


  • other companies may calculate Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA only as supplemental support for management's analysis of business performance. Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are calculated as follows for the periods presented in thousands:

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Limelight is presenting the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures and reconciling the non-GAAP financial metrics to the comparable U.S. GAAP measures. Per share amounts may not foot due to rounding.

 
LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 
Three Months EndedSix Months Ended
 
June 30, 2019March 31, 2019June 30, 2018June 30, 2019June 30, 2018


Amount



 



Per Share



 



Amount



 



Per Share



 



Amount



 



Per Share



 



Amount



 



Per Share



 



Amount



 



Per Share


 
U.S. GAAP net (loss) income


$



(7,192



)



$



(0.06



)



$



(8,559



)



$



(0.07



)



$



15,159



 



$



0.14



 



$



(15,751



)



$



(0.14



)



$



15,308



 



$



0.14



 


 
Settlement and patent license income


 



-



 



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



(14,900



)



 



(0.13



)



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



(14,900



)



 



(0.13



)


Share-based compensation


 



3,649



 



 



0.03



 



 



3,456



 



 



0.03



 



 



3,557



 



 



0.03



 



 



7,105



 



 



0.06



 



 



6,924



 



 



0.06



 


Litigation expenses


 



-



 



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



215



 



 



0.00



 



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



2,885



 



 



0.03



 


 
Non-GAAP net (loss) income


$



(3,543



)



$



(0.03



)



$



(5,103



)



$



(0.04



)



$



4,031



 



$



0.04



 



$



(8,646



)



$



(0.08



)



$



10,217



 



$



0.09



 


 
 
Weighted average basic shares used in per share calculation


 



115,275



 



 



114,410



 



 



111,356



 



 



114,843



 



 



111,059



 


LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 
Three Months EndedSix Months Ended
 


June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



 



2019



 



 



2019



 



 



2018



 



 



2019



 



 



2018



 


 
U.S. GAAP net (loss) income


$



(7,192



)



$



(8,559



)



$



15,159



 



$



(15,751



)



$



15,308



 


 
Depreciation and amortization


 



4,755



 



 



4,562



 



 



4,829



 



 



9,316



 



 



9,797



 


Interest expense


 



10



 



 



10



 



 



7



 



 



20



 



 



66



 


Interest and other (income) expense


 



(40



)



 



(206



)



 



87



 



 



(245



)



 



(154



)


Income tax expense


 



255



 



 



124



 



 



249



 



 



378



 



 



234



 


 
EBITDA


$



(2,212



)



$



(4,069



)



$



20,331



 



$



(6,282



)



$



25,251



 


 
Settlement and patent license income


 



-



 



 



-



 



 



(14,900



)



 



-



 



 



(14,900



)


Share-based compensation


 



3,649



 



 



3,456



 



 



3,557



 



 



7,105



 



 



6,924



 


Litigation expenses


 



-



 



 



-



 



 



215



 



 



-



 



 



2,885



 


 
Adjusted EBITDA


$



1,437



 



$



(613



)



$



9,203



 



$



823



 



$



20,160



 


 

For future periods, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the amounts of depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest and other (income) expense and income tax expense, that may be incurred in the future.

Conference Call

At approximately 4:30 p.m. EST (1:30 p.m. PST) today, management will host a quarterly conference call for investors. Investors can access this call toll-free at 877-296-5190 within the United States or +1 412-317-5233 outside of the U.S. The conference call will also be audio cast live from http://www.limelight.com and a replay will be available following the call from the Limelight website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include, among others, statements regarding our expectations regarding revenue, gross margin, non-GAAP net income, capital expenditures, and our future prospects. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results or outcomes predicted include, among other things, reduction of demand for our services from new or existing customers, unforeseen changes in our hiring patterns, adverse outcomes in litigation, and experiencing expenses that exceed our expectations. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in our SEC filings, including our most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.” Copies of these filings are available online on our investor relations website at investors.limelightnetworks.com and on the SEC website at www.SEC.gov. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of July 17, 2019, and we undertake no duty to update this information in light of new information or future events, unless required by law.

About Limelight

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent software, and expert support services that enable current and future workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Copyright (C) 2019 Limelight Networks, Inc. All rights reserved. All product or service names are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Limelight Networks, Inc.

Sajid Malhotra, 602-850-5778

ir@llnw.com

