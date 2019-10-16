  • Revenue of $51.3 million, up 4 percent year over year, up 12% sequentially


  • GAAP basic EPS of $(0.02) and Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01


  • Confirming accelerated growth in revenue, profitability and free cash flow for Q4 2019


  • Delivered record traffic, exceeding previous record by approximately 20%

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq:LLNW) (Limelight), a leading provider of edge cloud services, today reported revenue of $51.3 million for the third quarter of 2019, up 4% compared to $49.3 million in the third quarter of 2018. Currency negatively impacted year-over-year comparison by $0.2 million.

Limelight reported a net loss of $2.8 million, or $(0.02) per basic share for the third quarter of 2019, compared to a net loss of $0.3 million, or break-even per basic share, in the third quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP net income was $0.6 million, or $0.01 per basic share, for the third quarter of 2019, compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.2 million, or $0.03 per basic share, in the third quarter of 2018.

EBITDA was $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA was $5.8 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $7.7 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Limelight ended the third quarter with 609 employees and employee equivalents, up from 594 at the end of the second quarter of 2019, and up from 551 in the year ago period.

“We are extremely pleased with our third quarter results. Our revenue was the highest third quarter revenue ever and our second highest revenue in any quarter. We also set a new record for traffic in the quarter, continuing the rapid growth that we have demonstrated throughout the year. We achieved these results by accelerating investments in infrastructure and significantly growing capacity, while still maintaining fiscal discipline by controlling expenses,” said Bob Lento, Chief Executive Officer at Limelight.

“We believe the fourth quarter will see year-over-year acceleration in revenue growth and meaningful improvements in gross margin and overall profitability. Even at the low end of our guidance, fourth quarter growth rates exceed 35% year-over-year and in excess of 15% sequentially. These healthy trends validate our strategy to focus on video-based edge services. We believe this positions us for a strong 2020 and beyond and will lead to the creation of tremendous shareholder value,” Mr. Lento added.

Based on current conditions, we expect 2019 revenue to be between $200 and $210 million dollars. GAAP net loss is expected to be approximately $0.10 per share and Non-GAAP earnings per share should be near breakeven. Capital expenditures should be approximately $30 million dollars.

Financial Tables

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share data)
 


September 30,



June 30,



December 31,



 



2019



 



 



 



2019



 



 



 



2018



 


(Unaudited)(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents


$



14,832



 



$



24,698



 



$



25,383



 


Marketable securities


 



3,218



 



 



4,224



 



 



25,083



 


Accounts receivable, net


 



35,818



 



 



31,098



 



 



26,041



 


Income taxes receivable


 



77



 



 



125



 



 



122



 


Prepaid expenses and other current assets


 



9,522



 



 



8,739



 



 



14,789



 


Total current assets


 



63,467



 



 



68,884



 



 



91,418



 


Property and equipment, net


 



46,304



 



 



35,531



 



 



27,378



 


Operating lease right of use assets


 



12,667



 



 



2,701



 



 



-



 


Marketable securities, less current portion


 



40



 



 



40



 



 



40



 


Deferred income taxes


 



1,474



 



 



1,443



 



 



1,462



 


Goodwill


 



77,051



 



 



76,848



 



 



76,407



 


Other assets


 



7,394



 



 



5,848



 



 



2,220



 


Total assets


$



208,397



 



$



191,295



 



$



198,925



 


 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable


$



20,641



 



$



14,346



 



$



9,216



 


Deferred revenue


 



1,205



 



 



1,331



 



 



1,883



 


Operating lease liability obligations


 



1,870



 



 



1,579



 



 



-



 


Income taxes payable


 



325



 



 



270



 



 



124



 


Provision for litigation


 



-



 



 



-



 



 



9,000



 


Other current liabilities


 



12,516



 



 



15,227



 



 



12,922



 


Total current liabilities


 



36,557



 



 



32,753



 



 



33,145



 


Operating lease liability obligations, less current portions


 



13,331



 



 



1,325



 



 



-



 


Deferred income taxes


 



123



 



 



140



 



 



152



 


Deferred revenue, less current portion


 



162



 



 



149



 



 



42



 


Other long-term liabilities


 



300



 



 



283



 



 



435



 


Total liabilities


 



50,473



 



 



34,650



 



 



33,774



 


Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 7,500 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding


 



-



 



 



-



 



 



-



 


Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 116,513, 115,760 and 114,246 shares issued and
outstanding at September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively


 



117



 



 



116



 



 



114



 


Additional paid-in capital


 



524,758



 



 



520,375



 



 



513,682



 


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


 



(9,837



)



 



(9,483



)



 



(10,033



)


Accumulated deficit


 



(357,114



)



 



(354,363



)



 



(338,612



)


Total stockholders' equity


 



157,924



 



 



156,645



 



 



165,151



 


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$



208,397



 



$



191,295



 



$



198,925



 


 

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
 
Three Months EndedNine Months Ended
 
September 30,June 30,PercentSeptember 30,PercentSeptember 30,September 30,Percent


 



2019



 



 



2019



 



Change



 



2018



 



Change



 



2019



 



 



2018



 



Change


 
Revenue


$



51,321



 



$



45,904



 



12



%



$



49,315



 



4



%



$



140,505



 



$



151,678



 



-7



%


Cost of revenue:
Cost of services (1)


 



25,602



 



 



22,769



 



12



%



 



21,519



 



19



%



 



71,311



 



 



63,779



 



12



%


Depreciation - network


 



4,961



 



 



4,628



 



7



%



 



3,761



 



32



%



 



13,905



 



 



12,337



 



13



%


Total cost of revenue


 



30,563



 



 



27,397



 



12



%



 



25,280



 



21



%



 



85,216



 



 



76,116



 



12



%


Gross profit


 



20,758



 



 



18,507



 



12



%



 



24,035



 



-14



%



 



55,289



 



 



75,562



 



-27



%


Gross profit percentage


 



40.4



%



 



40.3



%



 



48.7



%



 



39.4



%



 



49.8



%


Operating expenses:
General and administrative (1)


 



7,356



 



 



8,340



 



-12



%



 



7,851



 



-6



%



 



23,231



 



 



24,890



 



-7



%


Sales and marketing (1)


 



10,713



 



 



10,994



 



-3



%



 



9,766



 



10



%



 



32,679



 



 



30,068



 



9



%


Research & development (1)


 



5,160



 



 



6,013



 



-14



%



 



5,882



 



-12



%



 



17,075



 



 



18,294



 



-7



%


Depreciation and amortization


 



172



 



 



127



 



35



%



 



616



 



-72



%



 



545



 



 



1,837



 



-70



%


Total operating expenses


 



23,401



 



 



25,474



 



-8



%



 



24,115



 



-3



%



 



73,530



 



 



75,089



 



-2



%


 
Operating (loss) income


 



(2,643



)



 



(6,967



)



NM



 



 



(80



)



NM



 



 



(18,241



)



 



473



 



NM



 


 
Other income (expense):
Interest expense


 



(10



)



 



(10



)



NM



 



 



(10



)



NM



 



 



(30



)



 



(76



)



NM



 


Interest income


 



81



 



 



110



 



NM



 



 



177



 



NM



 



 



402



 



 



440



 



NM



 


Settlement and patent license income


 



-



 



 



-



 



NM



 



 



-



 



NM



 



 



-



 



 



14,900



 



NM



 


Other, net


 



(13



)



 



(70



)



NM



 



 



(246



)



NM



 



 



(89



)



 



(355



)



NM



 


Total other income (expense)


 



58



 



 



30



 



NM



 



 



(79



)



NM



 



 



283



 



 



14,909



 



NM



 


 
(Loss) income before income taxes


 



(2,585



)



 



(6,937



)



NM



 



 



(159



)



NM



 



 



(17,958



)



 



15,382



 



NM



 


Income tax expense


 



166



 



 



255



 



NM



 



 



113



 



NM



 



 



544



 



 



347



 



NM



 


 
Net (loss) income


$



(2,751



)



$



(7,192



)



NM



 



$



(272



)



NM



 



$



(18,502



)



$



15,035



 



NM



 


 
Net (loss) income per share:
Basic


$



(0.02



)



$



(0.06



)



$



(0.00



)



$



(0.16



)



$



0.13



 


Diluted


$



(0.02



)



$



(0.06



)



$



(0.00



)



$



(0.16



)



$



0.13



 


 
Weighted average shares used in per share calculation:
Basic


 



116,270



 



 



115,275



 



 



112,760



 



 



115,318



 



 



111,626



 


Diluted


 



116,270



 



 



115,275



 



 



112,760



 



 



115,318



 



 



120,025



 


 
(1) Includes share-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures)
 

 
LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 
Three Months EndedNine Months Ended
 
September 30,June 30,September 30,September 30,September 30,


 



2019



 



 



2019



 



 



2018



 



2019



 



 



2018


 
 
Share-based compensation:
 
Cost of services


$



331



 



$



377



 



$



352



$



1,119



 



$



1,059


General and administrative


 



2,006



 



 



2,140



 



 



1,887



 



6,240



 



 



5,666


Sales and marketing


 



584



 



 



598



 



 



638



 



1,666



 



 



1,874


Research and development


 



437



 



 



534



 



 



544



 



1,438



 



 



1,746


 
Total share-based compensation


$



3,358



 



$



3,649



 



$



3,421



$



10,463



 



$



10,345


 
Depreciation and amortization:
 
Network-related depreciation


$



4,961



 



$



4,628



 



$



3,761



$



13,905



 



$



12,337


Other depreciation and amortization


 



172



 



 



127



 



 



616



 



545



 



 



1,837


 
Total depreciation and amortization


$



5,133



 



$



4,755



 



$



4,377



$



14,450



 



$



14,174


 
 
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities:


$



(10,872



)



$



(9,719



)



$



7,065



$



(32,416



)



$



3,319


 
 
End of period statistics:
 
Approximate number of active customers


 



609



 



 



621



 



 



667



 



609



 



 



667


 
Number of employees and employee equivalents


 



609



 



 



594



 



 



551



 



609



 



 



551


 

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 
Three Months EndedNine Months Ended
 
September 30,June 30,September 30,September 30,September 30,


 



2019



 



 



2019



 



 



2018



 



 



2019



 



 



2018



 


 
Operating activities
Net (loss) income


$



(2,751



)



$



(7,192



)



$



(272



)



$



(18,502



)



$



15,035



 


 
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization


 



5,133



 



 



4,755



 



 



4,377



 



 



14,450



 



 



14,174



 


Share-based compensation


 



3,358



 



 



3,649



 



 



3,421



 



 



10,463



 



 



10,345



 


Settlement and patent license income


 



-



 



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



(14,900



)


Foreign currency remeasurement (gain) loss


 



21



 



 



(135



)



 



64



 



 



(104



)



 



(97



)


Deferred income taxes


 



(61



)



 



82



 



 



(16



)



 



(30



)



 



(86



)


(Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment


 



(5



)



 



(21



)



 



(18



)



 



(56



)



 



(131



)


Accounts receivable charges


 



580



 



 



437



 



 



157



 



 



1,274



 



 



453



 


Amortization of premium on marketable securities


 



9



 



 



8



 



 



24



 



 



29



 



 



82



 


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable


 



(5,300



)



 



(2,031



)



 



5,558



 



 



(11,051



)



 



5,781



 


Prepaid expenses and other current assets


 



(885



)



 



582



 



 



(2,757



)



 



(777



)



 



(2,530



)


Income taxes receivable


 



45



 



 



-



 



 



7



 



 



43



 



 



(56



)


Other assets


 



781



 



 



(1,685



)



 



(192



)



 



(2,641



)



 



(759



)


Accounts payable and other current liabilities


 



(2,798



)



 



4,230



 



 



3,058



 



 



3,675



 



 



(2,526



)


Deferred revenue


 



(112



)



 



(148



)



 



(82



)



 



(557



)



 



85



 


Income taxes payable


 



61



 



 



81



 



 



(113



)



 



204



 



 



(350



)


Payments related to litigation, net


 



-



 



 



(1,520



)



 



(1,520



)



 



(3,040



)



 



(7,540



)


Other long term liabilities


 



16



 



 



22



 



 



(4



)



 



(137



)



 



(173



)


Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities


 



(1,908



)



 



1,114



 



 



11,692



 



 



(6,757



)



 



16,807



 


 
Investing activities
Purchases of marketable securities


 



-



 



 



(1,013



)



 



(15,962



)



 



(10,279



)



 



(15,962



)


Sale and maturities of marketable securities


 



1,000



 



 



18,929



 



 



8,850



 



 



32,153



 



 



20,365



 


Purchases of property and equipment


 



(7,750



)



 



(11,456



)



 



(4,214



)



 



(24,224



)



 



(10,495



)


Proceeds from sale of property and equipment


 



5



 



 



17



 



 



18



 



 



51



 



 



131



 


Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities


 



(6,745



)



 



6,477



 



 



(11,308



)



 



(2,299



)



 



(5,961



)


 
Financing activities
Payment of employee tax withholdings related to restricted stock vesting


 



(1,015



)



 



(619



)



 



(996



)



 



(2,528



)



 



(3,808



)


Cash paid for purchase of common stock


 



-



 



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



(3,800



)


Proceeds from employee stock plans


 



13



 



 



1,095



 



 



737



 



 



1,116



 



 



4,799



 


Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities


 



(1,002



)



 



476



 



 



(259



)



 



(1,412



)



 



(2,809



)


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents


 



(211



)



 



132



 



 



(166



)



 



(83



)



 



(271



)


Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents


 



(9,866



)



 



8,199



 



 



(41



)



 



(10,551



)



 



7,766



 


Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period


 



24,698



 



 



16,499



 



 



28,719



 



 



25,383



 



 



20,912



 


Cash and cash equivalents, end of period


$



14,832



 



$



24,698



 



$



28,678



 



$



14,832



 



$



28,678



 


 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To evaluate our business, we consider and use non-generally accepted accounting principles (Non-GAAP) net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures of operating performance. These measures include the same adjustments that management takes into account when it reviews and assesses operating performance on a period-to-period basis. We consider Non-GAAP net income (loss) to be an important indicator of overall business performance. We define Non-GAAP net income (loss) to be U.S. GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude the settlement and patent license income, share-based compensation and litigation expenses. We believe that EBITDA provides a useful metric to investors to compare us with other companies within our industry and across industries. We define EBITDA as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest and other (income) expense, and income tax expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted to exclude the settlement and patent license income, share-based compensation and litigation expenses. We use Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. Our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures because, collectively, they provide valuable information on the performance of our on-going operations, excluding non-cash charges, taxes and non-core activities (including interest payments related to financing activities). These measures also enable our management to compare the results of our on-going operations from period to period, and allow management to review the performance of our on-going operations against our peer companies and against other companies in our industry and adjacent industries. We believe these measures also provide similar insights to investors, and enable investors to review our results of operations “through the eyes of management.”

Furthermore, our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to assist them in making decisions regarding our strategic priorities and areas for future investment and focus.

The terms Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and are not measures of operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for net income (loss) or other consolidated income statement data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations include, but are not limited to:



  • EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;


  • these measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;


  • Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash requirements necessary for litigation costs, including provision for litigation and litigation expenses;


  • these measures do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt that we may incur;


  • these measures do not reflect income taxes or the cash requirements for any tax payments;


  • although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will be replaced sometime in the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;


  • while share-based compensation is a component of operating expense, the impact on our financial statements compared to other companies can vary significantly due to such factors as the assumed life of the options and the assumed volatility of our common stock; and


  • other companies may calculate Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA only as supplemental support for management's analysis of business performance. Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are calculated as follows for the periods presented in thousands:

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Limelight is presenting the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures and reconciling the non-GAAP financial metrics to the comparable U.S. GAAP measures. Per share amounts may not foot due to rounding.

 
LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 
Three Months EndedNine Months Ended
 
September 30, 2019June 30, 2019September 30, 2018September 30, 2019September 30, 2018
AmountPer ShareAmountPer ShareAmountPer ShareAmountPer ShareAmountPer Share
 
U.S. GAAP net (loss) income


$



(2,751



)



$



(0.02



)



$



(7,192



)



$



(0.06



)



$



(272



)



$



(0.00



)



$



(18,502



)



$



(0.16



)



$



15,035



 



$



0.13



 


 
Settlement and patent license income


 



-



 



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



(14,900



)



 



(0.13



)


Share-based compensation


 



3,358



 



 



0.03



 



 



3,649



 



 



0.03



 



 



3,421



 



 



0.03



 



 



10,463



 



 



0.09



 



 



10,345



 



 



0.09



 


Litigation expenses


 



-



 



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



19



 



 



0.00



 



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



2,904



 



 



0.03



 


 
Non-GAAP net income (loss)


$



607



 



$



0.01



 



$



(3,543



)



$



(0.03



)



$



3,168



 



$



0.03



 



$



(8,039



)



$



(0.07



)



$



13,384



 



$



0.12



 


 
 
Weighted average basic shares used in per share calculation


 



116,270



 



 



115,275



 



 



112,760



 



 



115,318



 



 



111,626



 


 

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 
Three Months EndedNine Months Ended
 
September 30,June 30,September 30,September 30,September 30,


 



2019



 



 



2019



 



 



2018



 



 



2019



 



 



2018



 


 
U.S. GAAP net (loss) income


$



 



(2,751



)



$



 



(7,192



)



$



 



(272



)



$



 



(18,502



)



$



 



15,035



 


 
Depreciation and amortization


 



5,133



 



 



4,755



 



 



4,377



 



 



14,450



 



 



14,174



 


Interest expense


 



10



 



 



10



 



 



10



 



 



30



 



 



76



 


Interest and other (income) expense


 



(68



)



 



(40



)



 



69



 



 



(313



)



 



(85



)


Income tax expense


 



166



 



 



255



 



 



113



 



 



544



 



 



347



 


 
EBITDA


$



 



2,490



 



$



 



(2,212



)



$



 



4,297



 



$



 



(3,791



)



$



 



29,547



 


 
Settlement and patent license income


 



-



 



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



(14,900



)


Share-based compensation


 



3,358



 



 



3,649



 



 



3,421



 



 



10,463



 



 



10,345



 


Litigation expenses


 



-



 



 



-



 



 



19



 



 



-



 



 



2,904



 


 
Adjusted EBITDA


$



 



5,848



 



$



 



1,437



 



$



 



7,737



 



$



 



6,672



 



$



 



27,896



 


 

For future periods, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the amounts of depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest and other (income) expense and income tax expense, that may be incurred in the future.

Conference Call

At approximately 4:30 p.m. EST (1:30 p.m. PST) today, management will host a quarterly conference call for investors. Investors can access this call toll-free at 877-296-5190 within the United States or +1 412-317-5233 outside of the U.S. The conference call will also be audio cast live from http://www.limelight.com and a replay will be available following the call from the Limelight website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include, among others, statements regarding our expectations regarding revenue, gross margin, non-GAAP net income, capital expenditures, and our future prospects. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results or outcomes predicted include, among other things, reduction of demand for our services from new or existing customers, unforeseen changes in our hiring patterns, adverse outcomes in litigation, and experiencing expenses that exceed our expectations. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in our SEC filings, including our most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.” Copies of these filings are available online on our investor relations website at investors.limelightnetworks.com and on the SEC website at www.SEC.gov. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of October 16, 2019, and we undertake no duty to update this information in light of new information or future events, unless required by law.

About Limelight

Limelight Networks Inc., (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent software, and expert support services that enable current and future workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Copyright (C) 2019 Limelight Networks, Inc. All rights reserved. All product or service names are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Limelight Networks, Inc.

Sajid Malhotra, 602-850-5778

ir@llnw.com

