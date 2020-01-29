Limelight Networks(R) Reports Strong Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019

  • Updated


  • Record revenue of $60.1 million, up 37 percent year over year, up 17% sequentially


  • GAAP basic EPS of $0.02 and Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05


  • EBITDA of $8.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $11.4 million


  • Delivered record traffic, exceeding previous record by over 25%

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq:LLNW) (Limelight), a leading provider of edge cloud services, today reported record revenue of $60.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, up 37% compared to $44.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Limelight reported GAAP net income of $2.5 million, or $0.02 per basic share for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to a net loss of $5.2 million, or $0.05 per basic share, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP net income was $5.8 million, or $0.05 per basic share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to non-GAAP net income of $0.3 million, or break even per basic share, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

EBITDA was $8.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to a loss of $0.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA was $11.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $4.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

For the full year ended December 31, 2019, Limelight reported revenue of $200.6 million, an increase of 3% compared to $195.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Limelight reported GAAP net loss of $16.0 million, or $0.14 per basic share, for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to net income of $9.8 million, or $0.09 per basic share, in 2018. Net income for the full year of 2018 includes $14.9 million, or $0.12 per basic share, of non-operating income related to the settlement and patent license agreement.

Non-GAAP net loss was $2.3 million, or $0.02 per basic share, for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to non-GAAP net income of $13.7 million, or $0.12 per basic share, in 2018.

EBITDA was $4.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $28.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Adjusted EBITDA was $18.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $32.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Limelight ended the fourth quarter with 610 employees and employee equivalents, up from 609 at the end of the third quarter of 2019, and up from 563 in the year ago period.

“The fourth quarter was our best ever performance across multiple financial and non-financial measures as we continued to execute our strategy of focusing on edge services and high-quality video delivery. The business momentum accelerated during the fourth quarter, primarily due to our significant participation in multiple live and on-demand OTT launches by some of the largest media companies in the world. Those companies looked to us as a trusted partner in these launches based on the superior performance of our network, global scale, and strong value proposition, said Bob Lento, Chief Executive Officer at Limelight.

“We are excited about the current and projected industry trends. We believe that we are poised to deliver a record year of volume, revenue and growth on a number of metrics, as our 2020 guidance reflects. OTT launches and demand for low latency-based edge services are predicted to expand globally in 2020 and beyond. We believe that we have unique assets to meet the computational and connectivity challenges of emerging business, both securely and globally. We are grateful for our customers, partners and employees who have helped build this business and position it for continued success,” Mr. Lento added.

Based on current conditions, and compared to 2019, our 2020 guidance implies double digit revenue growth, higher GAAP and Non-GAAP earnings, higher adjusted EBITDA, and lower capital expenditures.

Limelight Networks, Inc.
2020 Guidance
 
Actual
January 2020December 2019


2019


Revenue$223 to $235 million$220 to $235 million$200.6 million
 
GAAP Basic EPS$(0.10) to Break-even$(0.10) to Break-even


($0.14)


 
Non-GAAP EPSBreak-even to $0.10Break-even to $0.10


($0.02)


 
Adjusted EBITDA$25 to $35 million$25 to $35 million$18.1 million
 
Capital expenditures$25 to $30 million$25 to $30 million$34.7 million

Financial Tables

 
LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
December 31,September 30,December 31,


2019



2019



2018


(Unaudited)(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents


$



18,335



$



14,832



$



25,383


Marketable securities


 



-



 



3,218



 



25,083


Accounts receivable, net


 



34,476



 



35,818



 



26,041


Income taxes receivable


 



82



 



77



 



122


Prepaid expenses and other current assets


 



9,920



 



9,522



 



14,789


Total current assets


 



62,813



 



63,467



 



91,418


Property and equipment, net


 



46,136



 



46,304



 



27,378


Operating lease right of use assets


 



12,842



 



12,667



 



-


Marketable securities, less current portion


 



40



 



40



 



40


Deferred income taxes


 



1,319



 



1,474



 



1,462


Goodwill


 



77,102



 



77,051



 



76,407


Other assets


 



9,117



 



7,394



 



2,220


Total assets


$



209,369



$



208,397



$



198,925


 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable


$



12,020



$



20,641



$



9,216


Deferred revenue


 



976



 



1,205



 



1,883


Operating lease liability obligations


 



2,056



 



1,870



 



-


Income taxes payable


 



178



 



325



 



124


Provision for litigation


 



-



 



-



 



9,000


Other current liabilities


 



13,398



 



12,516



 



12,922


Total current liabilities


 



28,628



 



36,557



 



33,145


Operating lease liability obligations, less current portion


 



13,488



 



13,331



 



-


Deferred income taxes


 



239



 



123



 



152


Deferred revenue, less current portion


 



161



 



162



 



42


Other long-term liabilities


 



316



 



300



 



435


Total liabilities


 



42,832



 



50,473



 



33,774


Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 7,500 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding


 



-



 



-



 



-


Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 118,368, 116,513 and 114,246 shares issued and
outstanding at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively


 



118



 



117



 



114


Additional paid-in capital


 



530,285



 



524,758



 



513,682


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


 



(9,210)



 



(9,837)



 



(10,033)


Accumulated deficit


 



(354,656)



 



(357,114)



 



(338,612)


Total stockholders' equity


 



166,537



 



157,924



 



165,151


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$



209,369



$



208,397



$



198,925


 

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
 
Three Months EndedTwelve Months Ended
 
December 31,September 30,PercentDecember 31,PercentDecember 31,December 31,Percent


2019



2019


Change


2018


Change


2019



2018


Change
 
Revenue


$



60,129



$



51,321



17%



$



43,992



37%



$



200,634



$



195,670



3%


Cost of revenue:


 



 



 


Cost of services (1)


 



28,586



 



25,602



12%



 



22,141



29%



 



99,897



 



85,920



16%


Depreciation - network


 



5,288



 



4,961



7%



 



3,941



34%



 



19,193



 



16,277



18%


Total cost of revenue


 



33,874



 



30,563



11%



 



26,082



30%



 



119,090



 



102,197



17%


Gross profit


 



26,255



 



20,758



26%



 



17,910



47%



 



81,544



 



93,473



-13%


Gross profit percentage


 



43.7%



 



40.4%



 



 



40.7%



 



 



40.6%



 



47.8%



 


Operating expenses:


 



 



 


General and administrative (1)


 



7,554



 



7,356



3%



 



7,482



1%



 



30,785



 



32,372



-5%


Sales and marketing (1)


 



10,399



 



10,713



-3%



 



9,484



10%



 



43,078



 



39,553



9%


Research & development (1)


 



5,459



 



5,160



6%



 



5,781



-6%



 



22,534



 



24,075



-6%


Depreciation and amortization


 



328



 



172



91%



 



476



-31%



 



872



 



2,313



-62%


Total operating expenses


 



23,740



 



23,401



1%



 



23,223



2%



 



97,269



 



98,313



-1%



 



 



 


Operating income (loss)


 



2,515



 



(2,643)



NM



 



(5,313)



NM



 



(15,725)



 



(4,840)



NM



 



 



 


Other income (expense):


 



 



 


Interest expense


 



(45)



 



(10)



NM



 



(10)



NM



 



(76)



 



(86)



NM


Interest income


 



25



 



81



NM



 



230



NM



 



427



 



670



NM


Settlement and patent license income


 



-



 



-



NM



 



-



NM



 



-



 



14,900



NM


Other, net


 



169



 



(13)



NM



 



90



NM



 



80



 



(264)



NM


Total other income (expense)


 



149



 



58



NM



 



310



NM



 



431



 



15,220



NM



 



 



 


Income (loss) before income taxes


 



2,664



 



(2,585)



NM



 



(5,003)



NM



 



(15,294)



 



10,380



NM


Income tax expense


 



206



 



166



NM



 



190



NM



 



750



 



538



NM



 



 



 


Net income (loss)


 



2,458



 



(2,751)



NM



 



(5,193)



NM



 



(16,044)



 



9,842



NM


 
Net income (loss) per share:
Basic


$



0.02



$



(0.02)



$



(0.05)



$



(0.14)



$



0.09


Diluted


$



0.02



$



(0.02)



$



(0.05)



$



(0.14)



$



0.08


 
Weighted average shares used in per share calculation:
Basic


 



117,603



 



116,270



 



113,578



 



115,890



 



112,114


Diluted


 



123,801



 



116,270



 



113,578



 



115,890



 



120,010


 
(1) Includes share-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures)
 

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 
Three Months EndedTwelve Months Ended
 
December 31,September 30,December 31,December 31,December 31,


2019



2019



2018



2019



2018


 
 
Share-based compensation:
 
Cost of services


$



376



$



331



$



756



$



1,495



$



1,815


General and administrative


 



1,858



 



2,006



 



2,792



 



8,098



 



8,458


Sales and marketing


 



597



 



584



 



963



 



2,263



 



2,837


Research and development


 



484



 



437



 



974



 



1,922



 



2,720


 
Total share-based compensation


$



3,315



$



3,358



$



5,485



$



13,778



$



15,830


 
Depreciation and amortization:
 
Network-related depreciation


$



5,288



$



4,961



$



3,941



$



19,193



$



16,277


Other depreciation and amortization


 



328



 



172



 



476



 



872



 



2,313


 
Total depreciation and amortization


$



5,616



$



5,133



$



4,417



$



20,065



$



18,590


 
 
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities:


$



285



$



(10,872)



$



(2,169)



$



(32,131)



$



1,150


 
 
End of period statistics:
 
Approximate number of active customers


 



599



 



609



 



649



 



599



 



649


 
Number of employees and employee equivalents


 



610



 



609



 



563



 



610



 



563


 

 

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 
Three Months EndedTwelve Months Ended
 
December 31,September 30,December 31,December 31,December 31,


2019



2019



2018



2019



2018


 
Operating activities
Net income (loss)


$



2,458



$



(2,751)



$



(5,193)



$



(16,044)



$



9,842


Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization


 



5,616



 



5,133



 



4,417



 



20,065



 



18,590


Share-based compensation


 



3,315



 



3,358



 



5,485



 



13,778



 



15,830


Settlement and patent license income


 



-



 



-



 



-



 



-



 



(14,900)


Foreign currency remeasurement (gain) loss


 



79



 



21



 



(65)



 



(25)



 



(162)


Deferred income taxes


 



300



 



(61)



 



103



 



270



 



17


(Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment


 



-



 



(5)



 



(6)



 



(56)



 



(137)


Accounts receivable charges


 



519



 



580



 



449



 



1,793



 



902


Amortization of premium on marketable securities


 



1



 



9



 



33



 



30



 



115


Realized loss on marketable securities


 



9



 



-



 



-



 



9



 



-


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable


 



823



 



(5,300)



 



(343)



 



(10,228)



 



5,438


Prepaid expenses and other current assets


 



(324)



 



(885)



 



64



 



(1,101)



 



(2,466)


Income taxes receivable


 



(3)



 



45



 



25



 



40



 



(31)


Other assets


 



(1,547)



 



781



 



201



 



(4,188)



 



(558)


Accounts payable and other current liabilities


 



(2,383)



 



(2,798)



 



(1,807)



 



1,292



 



(4,333)


Deferred revenue


 



(232)



 



(112)



 



1,004



 



(789)



 



1,089


Income taxes payable


 



(143)



 



61



 



17



 



61



 



(333)


Payments related to litigation, net


 



-



 



-



 



(1,520)



 



(3,040)



 



(9,060)


Other long term liabilities


 



15



 



16



 



51



 



(121)



 



(121)


Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities


 



8,503



 



(1,908)



 



2,915



 



1,746



 



19,722


 
Investing activities
Purchases of marketable securities


 



-



 



-



 



(4,669)



 



(10,279)



 



(20,631)


Sale and maturities of marketable securities


 



3,211



 



1,000



 



3,500



 



35,364



 



23,865


Purchases of property and equipment


 



(10,480)



 



(7,750)



 



(5,618)



 



(34,704)



 



(16,113)


Proceeds from sale of property and equipment


 



-



 



5



 



4



 



51



 



135


Net cash used in investing activities


 



(7,269)



 



(6,745)



 



(6,783)



 



(9,568)



 



(12,744)


 
Financing activities
Payment of employee tax withholdings related to restricted stock vesting


 



(1,079)



 



(1,015)



 



(985)



 



(3,607)



 



(4,793)


Cash paid for the purchase of common stock


 



-



 



-



 



-



 



-



 



(3,800)


Proceeds from employee stock plans


 



3,290



 



13



 



1,374



 



4,406



 



6,173


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


 



2,211



 



(1,002)



 



389



 



799



 



(2,420)


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents


 



58



 



(211)



 



184



 



(25)



 



(87)


Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


 



3,503



 



(9,866)



 



(3,295)



 



(7,048)



 



4,471


Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period


 



14,832



 



24,698



 



28,678



 



25,383



 



20,912


Cash and cash equivalents, end of period


$



18,335



$



14,832



$



25,383



$



18,335



$



25,383


Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To evaluate our business, we consider and use non-generally accepted accounting principles (Non-GAAP) net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures of operating performance. These measures include the same adjustments that management takes into account when it reviews and assesses operating performance on a period-to-period basis. We consider Non-GAAP net income (loss) to be an important indicator of overall business performance. We define Non-GAAP net income (loss) to be U.S. GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude the settlement and patent license income, share-based compensation and litigation expenses. We believe that EBITDA provides a useful metric to investors to compare us with other companies within our industry and across industries. We define EBITDA as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest and other (income) expense, and income tax expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted to exclude the settlement and patent license income, share-based compensation and litigation expenses. We use Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. Our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures because, collectively, they provide valuable information on the performance of our on-going operations, excluding non-cash charges, taxes and non-core activities (including interest payments related to financing activities). These measures also enable our management to compare the results of our on-going operations from period to period, and allow management to review the performance of our on-going operations against our peer companies and against other companies in our industry and adjacent industries. We believe these measures also provide similar insights to investors, and enable investors to review our results of operations “through the eyes of management.”

Furthermore, our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to assist them in making decisions regarding our strategic priorities and areas for future investment and focus.

The terms Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and are not measures of operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for net income (loss) or other consolidated income statement data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations include, but are not limited to:



  • EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;


  • These measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;


  • Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash requirements necessary for litigation costs, including provision for litigation and litigation expenses;


  • These measures do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt that we may incur;


  • These measures do not reflect income taxes or the cash requirements for any tax payments;


  • Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will be replaced sometime in the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;


  • While share-based compensation is a component of operating expense, the impact on our financial statements compared to other companies can vary significantly due to such factors as the assumed life of the options and the assumed volatility of our common stock; and


  • Other companies may calculate Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA only as supplemental support for management's analysis of business performance. Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are calculated as follows for the periods presented in thousands:

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Limelight is presenting the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures and reconciling the non-GAAP financial metrics to the comparable U.S. GAAP measures. Per share amounts may not foot due to rounding.

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 
Three Months EndedTwelve Months Ended
 
December 31, 2019September 30, 2019December 31, 2018December 31, 2019December 31, 2018
AmountPer ShareAmountPer ShareAmountPer ShareAmountPer ShareAmountPer Share
 
U.S. GAAP net income (loss)


$



2,458



$



0.02



$



(2,751)



$



(0.02)



$



(5,193)



$



(0.05)



$



(16,044)



$



(0.14)



$



9,842



$



0.09


 
Settlement and patent license income


 



-



 



-



 



-



 



-



 



-



 



-



 



-



 



-



 



(14,900)



 



(0.13)


Share-based compensation


 



3,315



 



0.03



 



3,358



 



0.03



 



5,485



 



0.05



 



13,778



 



0.12



 



15,830



 



0.14


Litigation expenses


 



-



 



-



 



-



 



-



 



3



 



0.00



 



-



 



-



 



2,907



 



0.03


 
Non-GAAP net income


$



5,773



$



0.05



$



607



$



0.01



$



295



$



0.00



$



(2,266)



$



(0.02)



$



13,679



$



0.12


 
 
Weighted average shares used in per share calculation


 



117,603



 



116,270



 



113,578



 



115,890



 



112,114


 

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Loss to EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 
Three Months EndedTwelve Months Ended
 
December 31,September 30,December 31,December 31,December 31,


2019



2019



2018



2019



2018


 
U.S. GAAP net income (loss)


$



2,458



$



(2,751)



$



(5,193)



$



(16,044)



$



9,842


Depreciation and amortization


 



5,616



 



5,133



 



4,417



 



20,065



 



18,590


Interest expense


 



45



 



10



 



10



 



76



 



86


Interest and other (income) expense


 



(194)



 



(68)



 



(320)



 



(507)



 



(406)


Income tax expense


 



206



 



166



 



190



 



750



 



538


 
EBITDA


$



8,131



$



2,490



$



(896)



$



4,340



$



28,650


Settlement and patent license income


 



-



 



-



 



-



 



-



 



(14,900)


Share-based compensation


 



3,315



 



3,358



 



5,485



 



13,778



 



15,830


Litigation expenses


 



-



 



-



 



3



 



-



 



2,907


 
Adjusted EBITDA


$



11,446



$



5,848



$



4,592



$



18,118



$



32,487


 

For future periods, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the amounts of depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest and other (income) expense and income tax expense, that may be incurred in the future.

Conference Call

At approximately 4:30 p.m. EST (1:30 p.m. PST) today, management will host a quarterly conference call for investors. Investors can access this call toll-free at 877-296-5190 within the United States or +1 412-317-5233 outside of the U.S. The conference call will also be audio cast live from http://www.limelight.com and a replay will be available following the call from the Limelight website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include, among others, statements regarding our expectations regarding revenue, gross margin, non-GAAP net income, capital expenditures, and our future prospects. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results or outcomes predicted include, among other things, reduction of demand for our services from new or existing customers, unforeseen changes in our hiring patterns, adverse outcomes in litigation, and experiencing expenses that exceed our expectations. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in our SEC filings, including our most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.” Copies of these filings are available online on our investor relations website at investors.limelightnetworks.com and on the SEC website at www.SEC.gov. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of January 29, 2020, and we undertake no duty to update this information in light of new information or future events, unless required by law.

About Limelight

Limelight Networks Inc., (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent software, and expert support services that enable current and future workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Copyright (C) 2019 Limelight Networks, Inc. All rights reserved. All product or service names are the property of their respective owners.

Source: Limelight Networks

Ticker Slug:

Ticker: LLNW

Exchange: NASDAQ

Contacts

Limelight Networks, Inc.

Sajid Malhotra, 602-850-5778

ir@llnw.com

