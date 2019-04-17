  • Q1 Revenue of $43.3 million


  • Q1 GAAP EPS of $(0.07) and Non-GAAP EPS of $(0.04)


  • Cash and marketable securities of $38.7 million


  • Confirming full year guidance

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW) (Limelight), a leading provider

of edge cloud services, today reported revenue of $43.3 million for the

first quarter of 2019, down 17 percent, compared to $52.1 million in the

first quarter of 2018. Currency negatively impacted year-over-year

comparison by $0.3 million.

Limelight reported a net loss of $8.6 million, or $(0.07) per basic

share for the first quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $0.1

million, or break-even per basic and fully diluted share in the first

quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP net loss was $5.1 million or $(0.04) per basic share for the

first quarter of 2019, compared to non-GAAP net income of $6.2 million,

or $0.06 per basic share in the first quarter of 2018.

EBITDA was negative $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2019, compared

to positive $4.9 million for the first quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA

was negative $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2019 compared to

positive $11.0 million for the first quarter of 2018.

Limelight ended the first quarter with 562 employees and employee

equivalents, down from 563 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018, and

up from 544 at the end of the first quarter of 2018.

Commenting on the first quarter, Chief Executive Officer, Robert Lento

said, “We entered 2019 expecting that first quarter financial results

would mark the low point for the year, but would set the foundation for

our best year ever across many financial and operational measures.

Results were largely in line with our expectations as we invested

heavily in opportunities that we believe will yield significant revenue

in the second half of 2019. With the first quarter now behind us, we

expect 2019 to show meaningful sequential improvement going forward, and

our year–over-year growth rate in both percentages and actual dollars

should be our best in many years.

“The industry and our business is seeing demand pick up, and we are

expanding our footprint and building capacity and capability to meet

this global demand. To that end, customer churn showed significant

improvement, pipeline growth of opportunities with both new and existing

customers was very good, organic expansion of our network and conversion

of Ericsson’s PoPs picked up pace, Limelight Realtime Streaming received

widespread recognition, and edge computing continued to attract mega

trials. This traction gives us confidence to confirm our full-year

guidance.”

Based on current conditions, our full-year 2019 guidance is unchanged,

and is as follows:


 

Limelight Networks, Inc.

2019 Guidance


 


 




April 17, 2019


January 30, 2019

Revenue


$215 to $225 million


$215 to $225 million





 

GAAP Basic EPS


Break-even to $0.10


Break-even to $0.10





 

Non-GAAP EPS


$0.10 to $0.20


$0.10 to $0.20





 

Adjusted EBITDA


$30 to $40 million


$30 to $40 million





 

Capital expenditures


$20 to $24 million


$20 to $24 million





 

Financial Tables


 

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share data)


 


 




March 31,


December 31,



 

2019

 


 

2018

 



(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$

16,499



$

25,383


Marketable securities



22,142




25,083


Accounts receivable, net



29,505




26,041


Income taxes receivable



124




122


Prepaid expenses and other current assets


 

12,276

 


 

14,789

 

Total current assets



80,546




91,418


Property and equipment, net



32,996




27,378


Operating lease right of use assets



3,012




-


Marketable securities, less current portion



40




40


Deferred income taxes



1,508




1,462


Goodwill



76,707




76,407


Other assets


 

4,199

 


 

2,220

 

Total assets


$

199,008

 


$

198,925

 





 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable


$

17,858



$

9,216


Deferred revenue



1,524




1,883


Operating lease liability obligations



1,620




-


Income taxes payable



186




124


Provision for litigation



4,500




9,000


Other current liabilities


 

11,656

 


 

12,922

 

Total current liabilities



37,344




33,145


Operating lease liability obligations, less current portions



1,630




-


Deferred income taxes



128




152


Deferred revenue, less current portion



105




42


Other long-term liabilities


 

263

 


 

435

 

Total liabilities



39,470




33,774


Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 7,500 shares
authorized; no shares issued and outstanding



-




-



Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 114,874
and 114,246 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2019 and
December 31, 2018, respectively





115




114


Additional paid-in capital



516,251




513,682


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(9,657

)



(10,033

)

Accumulated deficit


 

(347,171

)


 

(338,612

)

Total stockholders' equity


 

159,538

 


 

165,151

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

199,008

 


$

198,925

 





 


 

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)


 


 


 


 


 












 



Three Months Ended











 



March 31,


December 31,


Percent


March 31,


Percent



 

2019

 


 

2018

 


Change


 

2018

 


Change











 

Revenue


$

43,280

 


$

43,992

 


-2%


$

52,114

 


-17%

Cost of revenue:











Cost of services (1)



22,941




22,141



4%



21,054



9%

Depreciation - network


 

4,317

 


 

3,941

 


10%


 

4,380

 


-1%

Total cost of revenue


 

27,258

 


 

26,082

 


5%


 

25,434

 


7%

Gross profit



16,022




17,910



-11%



26,680



-40%

Gross profit percentage



37.0

%



40.7

%





51.2

%



Operating expenses:











General and administrative (1)



7,535




7,482



1%



9,522



-21%

Sales and marketing (1)



10,972




9,484



16%



10,280



7%

Research & development (1)



5,901




5,781



2%



6,339



-7%

Depreciation and amortization


 

245

 


 

476

 


-49%


 

588

 


-58%

Total operating expenses


 

24,653

 


 

23,223

 


6%


 

26,729

 


-8%











 

Operating loss



(8,631

)



(5,313

)


62%



(49

)


NM











 

Other income (expense):











Interest expense



(10

)



(10

)


NM



(59

)


NM

Interest income



212




230



NM



130



NM

Other, net


 

(6

)


 

90

 


NM


 

112

 


NM

Total other income (expense)


 

196

 


 

310

 


NM


 

183

 


NM











 

(Loss) income before income taxes



(8,435

)



(5,003

)


NM



134



NM

Income tax expense (benefit)


 

124

 


 

190

 


NM


 

(15

)


NM











 

Net (loss) income


$

(8,559

)


$

(5,193

)


NM


$

149

 


NM











 











 

Net income (loss) per share:











Basic


$

(0.07

)


$

(0.05

)




$

0.00

 



Diluted


$

(0.07

)


$

(0.05

)




$

0.00

 













 

Weighted average shares used in per share calculation:











Basic



114,410




113,578






110,761




Diluted



114,410




113,578






118,909














 

(1) Includes share-based compensation (see supplemental table for
figures)

















 


 

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


 


 


 








 



Three Months Ended







 



March 31,


December 31,


March 31,



 

2019

 


 

2018

 


 

2018

 







 







 

Share-based compensation:













 

Cost of services


$

411



$

756



$

357


General and administrative



2,094




2,792




1,810


Sales and marketing



484




963




603


Research and development


 

467

 


 

974

 


 

597

 







 

Total share-based compensation


$

3,456

 


$

5,485

 


$

3,367

 







 

Depreciation and amortization:













 

Network-related depreciation


$

4,317



$

3,941



$

4,380


Other depreciation and amortization


 

245

 


 

476

 


 

588

 







 

Total depreciation and amortization


$

4,562

 


$

4,417

 


$

4,968

 







 







 

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and marketable
securities:


$

(11,825

)


$

(2,169

)


$

(5,621

)







 







 

End of period statistics:













 

Approximate number of active customers



643




649




703








 

Number of employees and employee equivalents



562




563




544








 


 

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


 


 


 








 



Three Months Ended







 



March 31,


December 31,


March 31,



 

2019

 


 

2018

 


 

2018

 







 

Operating activities







Net (loss) income


$

(8,559

)


$

(5,193

)


$

149








 

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by
(used in) operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization



4,562




4,417




4,968


Share-based compensation



3,456




5,485




3,367


Foreign currency remeasurement loss (gain)



10




(65

)



110


Deferred income taxes



(51

)



103




41


Gain on sale of property and equipment



(30

)



(6

)



(16

)

Accounts receivable charges



257




449




218


Amortization of premium on marketable securities



12




33




33


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable



(3,720

)



(343

)



(270

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(474

)



64




882


Income taxes receivable



(2

)



25




(124

)

Other assets



(1,737

)



201




(495

)

Accounts payable and other current liabilities



2,243




(1,807

)



(2,286

)

Deferred revenue



(297

)



1,004




130


Income taxes payable



62




17




(397

)

Payments related to litigation, net



(1,520

)



(1,520

)



(4,500

)

Other long term liabilities


 

(175

)


 

51

 


 

(151

)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities


 

(5,963

)


 

2,915

 


 

1,659

 







 

Investing activities







Purchases of marketable securities



(9,266

)



(4,669

)



-


Sale and maturities of marketable securities



12,224




3,500




4,515


Purchases of property and equipment



(5,018

)



(5,618

)



(1,990

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment


 

29

 


 

4

 


 

16

 

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities


 

(2,031

)


 

(6,783

)


 

2,541

 







 

Financing activities







Payment of employee tax withholdings related to restricted stock
vesting



(894

)



(985

)



(1,606

)

Cash paid for the purchase of common stock



-




-




(3,800

)

Proceeds from employee stock plans


 

8

 


 

1,374

 


 

30

 

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities


 

(886

)


 

389

 


 

(5,376

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents


 

(4

)


 

184

 


 

127

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(8,884

)



(3,295

)



(1,049

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period


 

25,383

 


 

28,678

 


 

20,912

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period


$

16,499

 


$

25,383

 


$

19,863

 













 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To evaluate our business, we consider and use non-generally accepted

accounting principles (Non-GAAP) net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted

EBITDA as supplemental measures of operating performance. These measures

include the same adjustments that management takes into account when it

reviews and assesses operating performance on a period-to-period basis.

We consider Non-GAAP net income (loss) to be an important indicator of

overall business performance. We define Non-GAAP net income (loss) to be

U.S. GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude share-based compensation

and litigation expenses. We believe that EBITDA provides a useful metric

to investors to compare us with other companies within our industry and

across industries. We define EBITDA as U.S. GAAP net income (loss)

adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, interest expense,

interest and other (income) expense, and income tax expense (benefit).

We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted to exclude share-based

compensation and litigation expenses. We use Adjusted EBITDA as a

supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. Our

management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures because, collectively,

they provide valuable information on the performance of our on-going

operations, excluding non-cash charges, taxes and non-core activities

(including interest payments related to financing activities). These

measures also enable our management to compare the results of our

on-going operations from period to period, and allow management to

review the performance of our on-going operations against our peer

companies and against other companies in our industry and adjacent

industries. We believe these measures also provide similar insights to

investors, and enable investors to review our results of operations

“through the eyes of management.”

Furthermore, our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to

assist them in making decisions regarding our strategic priorities and

areas for future investment and focus.

The terms Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not

defined under U.S. GAAP, and are not measures of operating income,

operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S.

GAAP. Our Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have

limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating

performance, Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for net income

(loss) or other consolidated income statement data prepared in

accordance with U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations include, but are

not limited to:



  • EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures or
    future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual
    commitments;


  • these measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for,
    our working capital needs;


  • Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash
    requirements necessary for litigation costs, including provision for
    litigation and litigation expenses;


  • these measures do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash
    requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on
    our debt that we may incur;


  • these measures do not reflect income taxes or the cash requirements
    for any tax payments;


  • although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the
    assets being depreciated and amortized will be replaced sometime in
    the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash
    requirements for such replacements;


  • while share-based compensation is a component of operating expense,
    the impact on our financial statements compared to other companies can
    vary significantly due to such factors as the assumed life of the
    options and the assumed volatility of our common stock; and


  • other companies may calculate Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and
    Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as
    comparative measures.

We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S.

GAAP results and using Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted

EBITDA only as supplemental support for management's analysis of

business performance. Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted

EBITDA are calculated as follows for the periods presented in thousands:

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Limelight is presenting the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial

measures and reconciling the non-GAAP financial metrics to the

comparable U.S. GAAP measures. Per share amounts may not foot due to

rounding.


 

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net
Income (Loss)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


 


 


 


 


 


 














 



Three Months Ended













 



March 31, 2019


December 31, 2018


March 31, 2018



Amount


Per Share


Amount


Per Share


Amount


Per Share













 

U.S. GAAP net (loss) income


$

(8,559

)


$

(0.07

)


$

(5,193

)


$

(0.05

)


$

149


$

0.00













 

Share-based compensation



3,456




0.03




5,485




0.05




3,367



0.03

Litigation expenses


 

-

 


 

-

 


 

3

 


 

0.00

 


 

2,670


 

0.02













 

Non-GAAP net (loss) income


$

(5,103

)


$

(0.04

)


$

295

 


$

0.00

 


$

6,186


$

0.06













 













 

Weighted average shares used in per share calculation





114,410






113,578






110,761













 


LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA to
Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


 


 


 








 



Three Months Ended







 



March 31,


December 31,


March 31,



 

2019

 


 

2018

 


 

2018

 







 

U.S. GAAP net (loss) income


$

(8,559

)


$

(5,193

)


$

149








 

Depreciation and amortization



4,562




4,417




4,968


Interest expense



10




10




59


Interest and other (income) expense



(206

)



(320

)



(242

)

Income tax expense (benefit)


 

124

 


 

190

 


 

(15

)







 

EBITDA


$

(4,069

)


$

(896

)


$

4,919








 

Share-based compensation



3,456




5,485




3,367


Litigation expenses


 

-

 


 

3

 


 

2,670

 







 

Adjusted EBITDA


$

(613

)


$

4,592

 


$

10,956

 







 

For future periods, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of EBITDA

and Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) as a result of the uncertainty

regarding, and the potential variability of, the amounts of depreciation

and amortization, interest expense, interest and other (income) expense

and income tax expense, that may be incurred in the future.

Conference Call

At approximately 4:30 p.m. EDT (1:30 p.m. PDT) today, management will

host a quarterly conference call for investors. Investors can access

this call toll-free at 877 296 5190 within the United States or +1 412

317 5233 outside of the U.S. The conference call will also be audio cast

live from http://www.limelight.com

and a replay will be available following the call from the Limelight

website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve

risks and uncertainties. These statements include, among others,

statements regarding our expectations regarding revenue, gross margin,

non-GAAP net income, capital expenditures, and our future prospects. Our

expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize.

The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or

outcomes to differ materially from the results or outcomes predicted

include, among other things, reduction of demand for our services from

new or existing customers, unforeseen changes in our hiring patterns,

adverse outcomes in litigation, and experiencing expenses that exceed

our expectations. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks

that affect our business is contained in our SEC filings, including our

most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly under the

heading “Risk Factors.” Copies of these filings are available online on

our investor relations website at investors.limelightnetworks.com

and on the SEC website at www.SEC.gov.

All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of

April 17, 2019, and we undertake no duty to update this information in

light of new information or future events, unless required by law.

About Limelight

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of digital

content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services,

empowers customers to provide exceptional digital experiences.

Limelight’s edge services platform includes a unique combination of

global private infrastructure, intelligent software, and expert

support services that enable current and future workflows. For more

information, visit www.limelight.com,

follow us on TwitterFacebook and LinkedIn.

Copyright (C) 2019 Limelight Networks, Inc. All rights reserved. All

product or service names are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Limelight Networks, Inc.

Sajid Malhotra, 602-850-5778

ir@llnw.com

