Q1 Revenue of $43.3 million
Q1 GAAP EPS of $(0.07) and Non-GAAP EPS of $(0.04)
Cash and marketable securities of $38.7 million
Confirming full year guidance
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW) (Limelight), a leading provider
of edge cloud services, today reported revenue of $43.3 million for the
first quarter of 2019, down 17 percent, compared to $52.1 million in the
first quarter of 2018. Currency negatively impacted year-over-year
comparison by $0.3 million.
Limelight reported a net loss of $8.6 million, or $(0.07) per basic
share for the first quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $0.1
million, or break-even per basic and fully diluted share in the first
quarter of 2018.
Non-GAAP net loss was $5.1 million or $(0.04) per basic share for the
first quarter of 2019, compared to non-GAAP net income of $6.2 million,
or $0.06 per basic share in the first quarter of 2018.
EBITDA was negative $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2019, compared
to positive $4.9 million for the first quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA
was negative $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2019 compared to
positive $11.0 million for the first quarter of 2018.
Limelight ended the first quarter with 562 employees and employee
equivalents, down from 563 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018, and
up from 544 at the end of the first quarter of 2018.
Commenting on the first quarter, Chief Executive Officer, Robert Lento
said, “We entered 2019 expecting that first quarter financial results
would mark the low point for the year, but would set the foundation for
our best year ever across many financial and operational measures.
Results were largely in line with our expectations as we invested
heavily in opportunities that we believe will yield significant revenue
in the second half of 2019. With the first quarter now behind us, we
expect 2019 to show meaningful sequential improvement going forward, and
our year–over-year growth rate in both percentages and actual dollars
should be our best in many years.
“The industry and our business is seeing demand pick up, and we are
expanding our footprint and building capacity and capability to meet
this global demand. To that end, customer churn showed significant
improvement, pipeline growth of opportunities with both new and existing
customers was very good, organic expansion of our network and conversion
of Ericsson’s PoPs picked up pace, Limelight Realtime Streaming received
widespread recognition, and edge computing continued to attract mega
trials. This traction gives us confidence to confirm our full-year
guidance.”
Based on current conditions, our full-year 2019 guidance is unchanged,
and is as follows:
Limelight Networks, Inc.
2019 Guidance
April 17, 2019
January 30, 2019
Revenue
$215 to $225 million
$215 to $225 million
GAAP Basic EPS
Break-even to $0.10
Break-even to $0.10
Non-GAAP EPS
$0.10 to $0.20
$0.10 to $0.20
Adjusted EBITDA
$30 to $40 million
$30 to $40 million
Capital expenditures
$20 to $24 million
$20 to $24 million
Financial Tables
LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share data)
March 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
16,499
$
25,383
Marketable securities
22,142
25,083
Accounts receivable, net
29,505
26,041
Income taxes receivable
124
122
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
12,276
14,789
Total current assets
80,546
91,418
Property and equipment, net
32,996
27,378
Operating lease right of use assets
3,012
-
Marketable securities, less current portion
40
40
Deferred income taxes
1,508
1,462
Goodwill
76,707
76,407
Other assets
4,199
2,220
Total assets
$
199,008
$
198,925
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
17,858
$
9,216
Deferred revenue
1,524
1,883
Operating lease liability obligations
1,620
-
Income taxes payable
186
124
Provision for litigation
4,500
9,000
Other current liabilities
11,656
12,922
Total current liabilities
37,344
33,145
Operating lease liability obligations, less current portions
1,630
-
Deferred income taxes
128
152
Deferred revenue, less current portion
105
42
Other long-term liabilities
263
435
Total liabilities
39,470
33,774
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 7,500 shares
authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
115
114
Additional paid-in capital
516,251
513,682
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(9,657
)
(10,033
)
Accumulated deficit
(347,171
)
(338,612
)
Total stockholders' equity
159,538
165,151
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
199,008
$
198,925
LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
Percent
March 31,
Percent
2019
2018
Change
2018
Change
Revenue
$
43,280
$
43,992
-2%
$
52,114
-17%
Cost of revenue:
Cost of services (1)
22,941
22,141
4%
21,054
9%
Depreciation - network
4,317
3,941
10%
4,380
-1%
Total cost of revenue
27,258
26,082
5%
25,434
7%
Gross profit
16,022
17,910
-11%
26,680
-40%
Gross profit percentage
37.0
%
40.7
%
51.2
%
Operating expenses:
General and administrative (1)
7,535
7,482
1%
9,522
-21%
Sales and marketing (1)
10,972
9,484
16%
10,280
7%
Research & development (1)
5,901
5,781
2%
6,339
-7%
Depreciation and amortization
245
476
-49%
588
-58%
Total operating expenses
24,653
23,223
6%
26,729
-8%
Operating loss
(8,631
)
(5,313
)
62%
(49
)
NM
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(10
)
(10
)
NM
(59
)
NM
Interest income
212
230
NM
130
NM
Other, net
(6
)
90
NM
112
NM
Total other income (expense)
196
310
NM
183
NM
(Loss) income before income taxes
(8,435
)
(5,003
)
NM
134
NM
Income tax expense (benefit)
124
190
NM
(15
)
NM
Net (loss) income
$
(8,559
)
$
(5,193
)
NM
$
149
NM
Net income (loss) per share:
Basic
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.05
)
$
0.00
Diluted
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.05
)
$
0.00
Weighted average shares used in per share calculation:
Basic
114,410
113,578
110,761
Diluted
114,410
113,578
118,909
(1) Includes share-based compensation (see supplemental table for
figures)
LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2019
2018
2018
Share-based compensation:
Cost of services
$
411
$
756
$
357
General and administrative
2,094
2,792
1,810
Sales and marketing
484
963
603
Research and development
467
974
597
Total share-based compensation
$
3,456
$
5,485
$
3,367
Depreciation and amortization:
Network-related depreciation
$
4,317
$
3,941
$
4,380
Other depreciation and amortization
245
476
588
Total depreciation and amortization
$
4,562
$
4,417
$
4,968
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and marketable
securities:
$
(11,825
)
$
(2,169
)
$
(5,621
)
End of period statistics:
Approximate number of active customers
643
649
703
Number of employees and employee equivalents
562
563
544
LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2019
2018
2018
Operating activities
Net (loss) income
$
(8,559
)
$
(5,193
)
$
149
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by
(used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
4,562
4,417
4,968
Share-based compensation
3,456
5,485
3,367
Foreign currency remeasurement loss (gain)
10
(65
)
110
Deferred income taxes
(51
)
103
41
Gain on sale of property and equipment
(30
)
(6
)
(16
)
Accounts receivable charges
257
449
218
Amortization of premium on marketable securities
12
33
33
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(3,720
)
(343
)
(270
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(474
)
64
882
Income taxes receivable
(2
)
25
(124
)
Other assets
(1,737
)
201
(495
)
Accounts payable and other current liabilities
2,243
(1,807
)
(2,286
)
Deferred revenue
(297
)
1,004
130
Income taxes payable
62
17
(397
)
Payments related to litigation, net
(1,520
)
(1,520
)
(4,500
)
Other long term liabilities
(175
)
51
(151
)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(5,963
)
2,915
1,659
Investing activities
Purchases of marketable securities
(9,266
)
(4,669
)
-
Sale and maturities of marketable securities
12,224
3,500
4,515
Purchases of property and equipment
(5,018
)
(5,618
)
(1,990
)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
29
4
16
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(2,031
)
(6,783
)
2,541
Financing activities
Payment of employee tax withholdings related to restricted stock
vesting
(894
)
(985
)
(1,606
)
Cash paid for the purchase of common stock
-
-
(3,800
)
Proceeds from employee stock plans
8
1,374
30
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(886
)
389
(5,376
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(4
)
184
127
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(8,884
)
(3,295
)
(1,049
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
25,383
28,678
20,912
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
16,499
$
25,383
$
19,863
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To evaluate our business, we consider and use non-generally accepted
accounting principles (Non-GAAP) net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted
EBITDA as supplemental measures of operating performance. These measures
include the same adjustments that management takes into account when it
reviews and assesses operating performance on a period-to-period basis.
We consider Non-GAAP net income (loss) to be an important indicator of
overall business performance. We define Non-GAAP net income (loss) to be
U.S. GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude share-based compensation
and litigation expenses. We believe that EBITDA provides a useful metric
to investors to compare us with other companies within our industry and
across industries. We define EBITDA as U.S. GAAP net income (loss)
adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, interest expense,
interest and other (income) expense, and income tax expense (benefit).
We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted to exclude share-based
compensation and litigation expenses. We use Adjusted EBITDA as a
supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. Our
management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures because, collectively,
they provide valuable information on the performance of our on-going
operations, excluding non-cash charges, taxes and non-core activities
(including interest payments related to financing activities). These
measures also enable our management to compare the results of our
on-going operations from period to period, and allow management to
review the performance of our on-going operations against our peer
companies and against other companies in our industry and adjacent
industries. We believe these measures also provide similar insights to
investors, and enable investors to review our results of operations
“through the eyes of management.”
Furthermore, our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to
assist them in making decisions regarding our strategic priorities and
areas for future investment and focus.
The terms Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not
defined under U.S. GAAP, and are not measures of operating income,
operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S.
GAAP. Our Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have
limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating
performance, Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for net income
(loss) or other consolidated income statement data prepared in
accordance with U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations include, but are
not limited to:
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures or
future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual
commitments;
these measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for,
our working capital needs;
Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash
requirements necessary for litigation costs, including provision for
litigation and litigation expenses;
these measures do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash
requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on
our debt that we may incur;
these measures do not reflect income taxes or the cash requirements
for any tax payments;
although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the
assets being depreciated and amortized will be replaced sometime in
the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash
requirements for such replacements;
while share-based compensation is a component of operating expense,
the impact on our financial statements compared to other companies can
vary significantly due to such factors as the assumed life of the
options and the assumed volatility of our common stock; and
other companies may calculate Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and
Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as
comparative measures.
We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S.
GAAP results and using Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted
EBITDA only as supplemental support for management's analysis of
business performance. Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted
EBITDA are calculated as follows for the periods presented in thousands:
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Limelight is presenting the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial
measures and reconciling the non-GAAP financial metrics to the
comparable U.S. GAAP measures. Per share amounts may not foot due to
rounding.
LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net
Income (Loss)
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
March 31, 2018
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
U.S. GAAP net (loss) income
$
(8,559
)
$
(0.07
)
$
(5,193
)
$
(0.05
)
$
149
$
0.00
Share-based compensation
3,456
0.03
5,485
0.05
3,367
0.03
Litigation expenses
-
-
3
0.00
2,670
0.02
Non-GAAP net (loss) income
$
(5,103
)
$
(0.04
)
$
295
$
0.00
$
6,186
$
0.06
Weighted average shares used in per share calculation
114,410
113,578
110,761
LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA to
Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2019
2018
2018
U.S. GAAP net (loss) income
$
(8,559
)
$
(5,193
)
$
149
Depreciation and amortization
4,562
4,417
4,968
Interest expense
10
10
59
Interest and other (income) expense
(206
)
(320
)
(242
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
124
190
(15
)
EBITDA
$
(4,069
)
$
(896
)
$
4,919
Share-based compensation
3,456
5,485
3,367
Litigation expenses
-
3
2,670
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(613
)
$
4,592
$
10,956
For future periods, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of EBITDA
and Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) as a result of the uncertainty
regarding, and the potential variability of, the amounts of depreciation
and amortization, interest expense, interest and other (income) expense
and income tax expense, that may be incurred in the future.
Conference Call
At approximately 4:30 p.m. EDT (1:30 p.m. PDT) today, management will
host a quarterly conference call for investors. Investors can access
this call toll-free at 877 296 5190 within the United States or +1 412
317 5233 outside of the U.S. The conference call will also be audio cast
live from http://www.limelight.com
and a replay will be available following the call from the Limelight
website.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve
risks and uncertainties. These statements include, among others,
statements regarding our expectations regarding revenue, gross margin,
non-GAAP net income, capital expenditures, and our future prospects. Our
expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize.
The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or
outcomes to differ materially from the results or outcomes predicted
include, among other things, reduction of demand for our services from
new or existing customers, unforeseen changes in our hiring patterns,
adverse outcomes in litigation, and experiencing expenses that exceed
our expectations. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks
that affect our business is contained in our SEC filings, including our
most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly under the
heading “Risk Factors.” Copies of these filings are available online on
our investor relations website at investors.limelightnetworks.com
and on the SEC website at www.SEC.gov.
All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of
April 17, 2019, and we undertake no duty to update this information in
light of new information or future events, unless required by law.
About Limelight
Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of digital
content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services,
empowers customers to provide exceptional digital experiences.
Limelight’s edge services platform includes a unique combination of
global private infrastructure, intelligent software, and expert
support services that enable current and future workflows. For more
information, visit www.limelight.com,
Copyright (C) 2019 Limelight Networks, Inc. All rights reserved. All
product or service names are the property of their respective owners.
Contacts
Limelight Networks, Inc.
Sajid Malhotra, 602-850-5778