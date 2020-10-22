 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020

Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020



  • Record third quarter revenue of $59.2 million, up 15% year over year


  • GAAP basic EPS of $(0.03) and Non-GAAP EPS of $(0.01)


  • Adjusted EBITDA of $5.6 million


  • Issued $125.0 million senior convertible notes due 2025

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW) (Limelight), a leading provider of video delivery and edge cloud services, today reported record revenue of $59.2 million for the third quarter of 2020, up 15 percent, compared to $51.3 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Limelight reported a GAAP net loss of $4.0 million, or $(0.03) per basic share for the third quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of $2.8 million, or $(0.02) per basic share in the third quarter of 2019. GAAP net loss included $1.7 million of interest expense related to our convertible notes issued during the third quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net loss was $1.2 million or $(0.01) per basic share for the third quarter of 2020, compared to non-GAAP net income of $0.6 million, or $0.01 per basic share in the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net loss excluded $0.9 million of interest expense related to our convertible notes issued during the third quarter of 2020.

EBITDA was $3.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $5.6 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $5.8 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Limelight ended the third quarter with 620 employees and employee equivalents, down from 627 at the end of the second quarter of 2020, and up from 609 at the end of the third quarter of 2019.

“Q3 was a very strong quarter for us on a number of fronts as we experienced our second highest quarter of revenue ever and made material progress across our strategic imperatives. Most notable in the quarter was the expansion of our edge capabilities with the launch of Edge Functions and gains in our automated traffic engineering efforts to optimize network performance and customer experience. As we have consistently done all year, we continue to make investments in the business to support our strategy of doubling down on edge innovation with focus on video, media and gaming customers. We are on track to deliver record revenue and revenue growth for 2020, along with meaningful increases across multiple financial and operational metrics. We are well-positioned to continue delivering value for our customers and growth for our shareholders.” said Robert Lento, Chief Executive Officer.

We are leaving our full-year 2020 guidance unchanged, except for the impact of the convertible debt offering interest expense on GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS. The ranges for GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS have been adjusted by $0.03 and $0.02, respectively.


Limelight Networks, Inc.



2020 Guidance



 



 



 



 



 



Current Guidance



Previous Guidance



Actual 2019


Revenue


$230 to $240 million



$230 to $240 million



$200.6 million



 



 



 


GAAP Basic EPS


$(0.13) to $(0.03)



$(0.10) to break-even



$(0.14)



 



 



 


Non-GAAP EPS


$(0.02) to $0.08



Break-even to $0.10



$(0.02)



 



 



 


Adjusted EBITDA


$28 to $35 million



$28 to $35 million



$18.1 million



 



 



 


Capital expenditures


$25 to $30 million



$25 to $30 million



$34.7 million



 



 



 


Financial Tables

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
September 30,June 30,December 31,


 



2020



 



 



2020



 



 



2019



 


(Unaudited)(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents


$



75,169



 



$



18,200



 



$



18,335



 


Marketable securities


 



49,623



 



 



-



 



 



-



 


Accounts receivable, net


 



42,222



 



 



45,246



 



 



34,476



 


Income taxes receivable


 



81



 



 



68



 



 



82



 


Prepaid expenses and other current assets


 



12,561



 



 



10,241



 



 



9,920



 


Total current assets


 



179,656



 



 



73,755



 



 



62,813



 


Property and equipment, net


 



47,493



 



 



48,908



 



 



46,136



 


Operating lease right of use assets


 



10,844



 



 



11,449



 



 



12,842



 


Marketable securities, less current portion


 



40



 



 



40



 



 



40



 


Deferred income taxes


 



1,428



 



 



1,328



 



 



1,319



 


Goodwill


 



77,126



 



 



77,113



 



 



77,102



 


Other assets


 



7,459



 



 



7,915



 



 



9,117



 


Total assets


$



324,046



 



$



220,508



 



$



209,369



 


 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable


$



12,437



 



$



17,004



 



$



12,020



 


Deferred revenue


 



797



 



 



934



 



 



976



 


Operating lease liability obligations


 



2,654



 



 



2,390



 



 



2,056



 


Income taxes payable


 



153



 



 



169



 



 



178



 


Other current liabilities


 



17,584



 



 



17,028



 



 



13,398



 


Total current liabilities


 



33,625



 



 



37,525



 



 



28,628



 


Convertible senior notes, net


 



99,937



 



 



-



 



 



-



 


Operating lease liability obligations, less current portions


 



11,745



 



 



12,316



 



 



13,488



 


Deferred income taxes


 



251



 



 



283



 



 



239



 


Deferred revenue, less current portion


 



230



 



 



265



 



 



161



 


Other long-term liabilities


 



579



 



 



304



 



 



316



 


Total liabilities


 



146,367



 



 



50,693



 



 



42,832



 


Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 7,500 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding


 



-



 



 



-



 



 



-



 


Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 122,824, 121,692 and 118,368 shares issued and
outstanding at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively


 



123



 



 



122



 



 



118



 


Additional paid-in capital


 



552,559



 



 



541,363



 



 



530,285



 


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


 



(9,379



)



 



(10,031



)



 



(9,210



)


Accumulated deficit


 



(365,624



)



 



(361,639



)



 



(354,656



)


Total stockholders' equity


 



177,679



 



 



169,815



 



 



166,537



 


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$



324,046



 



$



220,508



 



$



209,369



 


LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
 
Three Months EndedNine Months Ended
 


September 30,


June 30,Percent Change


September 30,


Percent Change


September 30,



September 30,


Percent Change


2020



2020



2019



2020



2019


 
Revenue


$



59,243



 



$



58,546



 



1



%



$



51,321



 



15



%



$



174,801



 



$



140,505



 



24



%


Cost of revenue:
Cost of services (1)


 



31,905



 



 



29,389



 



9



%



 



25,602



 



25



%



 



92,406



 



 



71,311



 



30



%


Depreciation - network


 



5,602



 



 



5,360



 



5



%



 



4,961



 



13



%



 



16,112



 



 



13,905



 



16



%


Total cost of revenue


 



37,507



 



 



34,749



 



8



%



 



30,563



 



23



%



 



108,518



 



 



85,216



 



27



%


Gross profit


 



21,736



 



 



23,797



 



-9



%



 



20,758



 



5



%



 



66,283



 



 



55,289



 



20



%


Gross profit percentage


 



36.7



%



 



40.6



%



 



40.4



%



 



37.9



%



 



39.4



%


Operating expenses:
General and administrative (1)


 



7,751



 



 



8,187



 



-5



%



 



7,356



 



5



%



 



23,820



 



 



23,231



 



3



%


Sales and marketing (1)


 



10,456



 



 



10,929



 



-4



%



 



10,713



 



-2



%



 



33,279



 



 



32,679



 



2



%


Research & development (1)


 



5,425



 



 



5,572



 



-3



%



 



5,160



 



5



%



 



16,614



 



 



17,075



 



-3



%


Depreciation and amortization


 



384



 



 



323



 



19



%



 



172



 



123



%



 



1,049



 



 



545



 



92



%


Total operating expenses


 



24,016



 



 



25,011



 



-4



%



 



23,401



 



3



%



 



74,762



 



 



73,530



 



2



%


 
Operating loss


 



(2,280



)



 



(1,214



)



NM



 



 



(2,643



)



NM



 



 



(8,479



)



 



(18,241



)



NM



 


 
Other income (expense):
Interest expense


 



(1,674



)



 



(71



)



NM



 



 



(10



)



NM



 



 



(1,756



)



 



(30



)



NM



 


Interest income


 



10



 



 



6



 



NM



 



 



81



 



NM



 



 



40



 



 



402



 



NM



 


Other, net


 



25



 



 



(312



)



NM



 



 



(13



)



NM



 



 



(396



)



 



(89



)



NM



 


Total other (expense) income


 



(1,639



)



 



(377



)



NM



 



 



58



 



NM



 



 



(2,112



)



 



283



 



NM



 


 
Loss before income taxes


 



(3,919



)



 



(1,591



)



NM



 



 



(2,585



)



NM



 



 



(10,591



)



 



(17,958



)



NM



 


Income tax expense


 



66



 



 



136



 



NM



 



 



166



 



NM



 



 



377



 



 



544



 



NM



 


 
Net loss


$



(3,985



)



$



(1,727



)



NM



 



$



(2,751



)



NM



 



$



(10,968



)



$



(18,502



)



NM



 


 
Net loss per share:
Basic


$



(0.03



)



$



(0.01



)



$



(0.02



)



$



(0.09



)



$



(0.16



)


Diluted


$



(0.03



)



$



(0.01



)



$



(0.02



)



$



(0.09



)



$



(0.16



)


 
Weighted average shares used in per share calculation:
Basic


 



122,363



 



 



120,230



 



 



116,270



 



 



120,519



 



 



115,318



 


Diluted


 



122,363



 



 



120,230



 



 



116,270



 



 



120,519



 



 



115,318



 


 
(1) Includes share-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures)

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 
Three Months EndedNine Months Ended
 
September 30,June 30,September 30,September 30,September 30,


2020



2020



2019



2020



2019


 
Share-based compensation:
 
Cost of services


$



130



$



792



 



$



331



 



$



1,685



$



1,119



 


General and administrative


 



1,272



 



2,257



 



 



2,006



 



 



5,770



 



6,240



 


Sales and marketing


 



206



 



1,322



 



 



584



 



 



2,756



 



1,666



 


Research and development


 



315



 



880



 



 



437



 



 



2,027



 



1,438



 


 
Total share-based compensation


$



1,923



$



5,251



 



$



3,358



 



$



12,238



$



10,463



 


 
Depreciation and amortization:
 
Network-related depreciation


$



5,602



$



5,360



 



$



4,961



 



$



16,112



$



13,905



 


Other depreciation and amortization


 



384



 



323



 



 



172



 



 



1,049



 



545



 


 
Total depreciation and amortization


$



5,986



$



5,683



 



$



5,133



 



$



17,161



$



14,450



 


 
 
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities:


$



106,592



$



(3,221



)



$



(10,872



)



$



106,457



$



(32,416



)


 
 
End of period statistics:
 
Approximate number of active customers


 



534



 



560



 



 



609



 



 



534



 



609



 


 
Number of employees and employee equivalents


 



620



 



627



 



 



609



 



 



620



 



609



 


LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 
Three Months EndedNine Months Ended
 
September 30,June 30,September 30,September 30,September 30,


 



2020



 



 



2020



 



 



2019



 



 



2020



 



 



2019



 


 
Operating activities
Net loss


$



(3,985



)



$



(1,727



)



$



(2,751



)



$



(10,968



)



$



(18,502



)


 
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization


 



5,986



 



 



5,683



 



 



5,133



 



 



17,161



 



 



14,450



 


Share-based compensation


 



1,923



 



 



5,251



 



 



3,358



 



 



12,238



 



 



10,463



 


Foreign currency remeasurement loss (gain)


 



27



 



 



257



 



 



21



 



 



(113



)



 



(104



)


Deferred income taxes


 



(95



)



 



59



 



 



(61



)



 



(80



)



 



(30



)


Gain on sale of property and equipment


 



(1



)



 



-



 



 



(5



)



 



(1



)



 



(56



)


Accounts receivable charges


 



163



 



 



155



 



 



580



 



 



476



 



 



1,274



 


Amortization of premium on marketable securities


 



87



 



 



-



 



 



9



 



 



87



 



 



29



 


Noncash interest expense


 



868



 



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



868



 



 



-



 


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable


 



2,862



 



 



(10,798



)



 



(5,300



)



 



(8,221



)



 



(11,051



)


Prepaid expenses and other current assets


 



(2,232



)



 



986



 



 



(885



)



 



(2,679



)



 



(777



)


Income taxes receivable


 



(10



)



 



10



 



 



45



 



 



3



 



 



43



 


Other assets


 



757



 



 



1,121



 



 



781



 



 



2,504



 



 



(2,641



)


Accounts payable and other current liabilities


 



1,222



 



 



1,045



 



 



(2,798



)



 



8,159



 



 



3,675



 


Deferred revenue


 



(172



)



 



313



 



 



(112



)



 



(109



)



 



(557



)


Income taxes payable


 



(17



)



 



-



 



 



61



 



 



(15



)



 



204



 


Payments related to litigation, net


 



-



 



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



(3,040



)


Other long term liabilities


 



276



 



 



(15



)



 



16



 



 



265



 



 



(137



)


Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities


 



7,659



 



 



2,340



 



 



(1,908



)



 



19,575



 



 



(6,757



)


 
Investing activities
Purchases of marketable securities


 



(52,690



)



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



(52,690



)



 



(10,279



)


Sale and maturities of marketable securities


 



2,900



 



 



-



 



 



1,000



 



 



2,900



 



 



32,153



 


Purchases of property and equipment


 



(7,180



)



 



(8,085



)



 



(7,750



)



 



(22,128



)



 



(24,224



)


Proceeds from sale of property and equipment


 



1



 



 



-



 



 



5



 



 



1



 



 



51



 


Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities


 



(56,969



)



 



(8,085



)



 



(6,745



)



 



(71,917



)



 



(2,299



)


 
Financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of debt, net


 



121,600



 



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



121,600



 



 



-



 


Purchase of capped calls


 



(16,413



)



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



(16,413



)



 



-



 


Payment of debt issuance costs


 



(784



)



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



(784



)



 



-



 


Payment of employee tax withholdings related to restricted stock vesting


 



(1,041



)



 



(1,430



)



 



(1,015



)



 



(3,987



)



 



(2,528



)


Proceeds from employee stock plans


 



2,598



 



 



3,954



 



 



13



 



 



8,691



 



 



1,116



 


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


 



105,960



 



 



2,524



 



 



(1,002



)



 



109,107



 



 



(1,412



)


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents


 



319



 



 



-



 



 



(211



)



 



69



 



 



(83



)


Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


 



56,969



 



 



(3,221



)



 



(9,866



)



 



56,834



 



 



(10,551



)


Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period


 



18,200



 



 



21,421



 



 



24,698



 



 



18,335



 



 



25,383



 


Cash and cash equivalents, end of period


$



75,169



 



$



18,200



 



$



14,832



 



$



75,169



 



$



14,832



 


Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To evaluate our business, we consider and use non-generally accepted accounting principles (Non-GAAP) net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures of operating performance. These measures include the same adjustments that management takes into account when it reviews and assesses operating performance on a period-to-period basis. We consider Non-GAAP net income (loss) to be an important indicator of overall business performance. We define Non-GAAP net income (loss) to be U.S. GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude share-based compensation and non-cash interest expense. We believe that EBITDA provides a useful metric to investors to compare us with other companies within our industry and across industries. We define EBITDA as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest and other (income) expense, and income tax expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted to exclude share-based compensation. We use Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. Our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures because, collectively, they provide valuable information on the performance of our on-going operations, excluding non-cash charges, taxes and non-core activities (including interest payments related to financing activities). These measures also enable our management to compare the results of our on-going operations from period to period, and allow management to review the performance of our on-going operations against our peer companies and against other companies in our industry and adjacent industries. We believe these measures also provide similar insights to investors, and enable investors to review our results of operations “through the eyes of management.”

Furthermore, our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to assist them in making decisions regarding our strategic priorities and areas for future investment and focus.

The terms Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and are not measures of operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for net income (loss) or other consolidated income statement data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations include, but are not limited to:



  • EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;


  • These measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;


  • Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash requirements necessary for litigation costs, including provision for litigation and litigation expenses;


  • These measures do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt that we may incur;


  • These measures do not reflect income taxes or the cash requirements for any tax payments;


  • Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will be replaced sometime in the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;


  • While share-based compensation is a component of operating expense, the impact on our financial statements compared to other companies can vary significantly due to such factors as the assumed life of the options and the assumed volatility of our common stock; and


  • Other companies may calculate Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA only as supplemental support for management's analysis of business performance. Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are calculated as follows for the periods presented in thousands:

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In accordance with the requirements of Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K, we are presenting the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures and reconciling the unaudited Non-GAAP financial metrics to the comparable U.S. GAAP measures. Per share amounts may not foot due to rounding.

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 
Three Months EndedNine Months Ended
 
September 30, 2020June 30, 2020September 30, 2019September 30, 2020September 30, 2019
AmountPer ShareAmountPer ShareAmountPer ShareAmountPer ShareAmountPer Share
 
U.S. GAAP net loss


$



(3,985



)



$



(0.03



)



$



(1,727



)



$



(0.01



)



$



(2,751



)



$



(0.02



)



$



(10,968



)



$



(0.09



)



$



(18,502



)



$



(0.16



)


 
Share-based compensation


 



1,923



 



 



0.02



 



 



5,251



 



 



0.04



 



 



3,358



 



 



0.03



 



 



12,238



 



 



0.10



 



 



10,463



 



 



0.09



 


Non-cash interest expense


 



868



 



 



0.01



 



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



868



 



 



0.01



 



 



-



 



 



-



 


 
Non-GAAP net (loss) income


$



(1,194



)



$



(0.01



)



$



3,524



 



$



0.03



 



$



607



 



$



0.01



 



$



2,138



 



$



0.02



 



$



(8,039



)



$



(0.07



)


 
 
Weighted average basic shares used in per share calculation


 



122,363



 



 



120,230



 



 



116,270



 



 



120,519



 



 



115,318



 


LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Loss to EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 
Three Months EndedNine Months Ended
 
September 30,June 30,September 30,


September 30,


September 30,


2020



2020



2019



2020



2019


 
U.S. GAAP net loss


$



(3,985



)



$



(1,727



)



$



(2,751



)



$



(10,968



)



$



(18,502



)


 
Depreciation and amortization


 



5,986



 



 



5,683



 



 



5,133



 



 



17,161



 



 



14,450



 


Interest expense


 



1,674



 



 



71



 



 



10



 



 



1,756



 



 



30



 


Interest and other (income) expense


 



(35



)



 



306



 



 



(68



)



 



356



 



 



(313



)


Income tax expense


 



66



 



 



136



 



 



166



 



 



377



 



 



544



 


 
EBITDA


$



3,706



 



$



4,469



 



$



2,490



 



$



8,682



 



$



(3,791



)


 
Share-based compensation


 



1,923



 



 



5,251



 



 



3,358



 



 



12,238



 



 



10,463



 


 
Adjusted EBITDA


$



5,629



 



$



9,720



 



$



5,848



 



$



20,920



 



$



6,672



 


For future periods, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the amounts of depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest and other (income) expense and income tax expense, that may be incurred in the future.

Conference Call

At approximately 4:30 p.m. EDT (1:30 p.m. PDT) today, management will host a quarterly conference call for investors. Investors can access this call toll-free at 877 296 5190 within the United States or +1 412 317 5233 outside of the U.S. The conference call will also be audio cast live from http://www.limelight.com and a replay will be available following the call from the Limelight website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include, among others, statements regarding our expectations regarding revenue, gross margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), capital expenditures, and our future prospects. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results or outcomes predicted include, among other things, reduction of demand for our services from new or existing customers, unforeseen changes in our hiring patterns, adverse outcomes in litigation, and experiencing expenses that exceed our expectations. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in our SEC filings, including our most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.” Copies of these filings are available online on our investor relations website at investors.limelightnetworks.com and on the SEC website at www.SEC.gov. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of October 22, 2020, and we undertake no duty to update this information in light of new information or future events, unless required by law.

About Limelight

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent software, and expert support services that enable current and future workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Copyright (C) 2020 Limelight Networks, Inc. All rights reserved. All product or service names are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Limelight Networks, Inc.

Sajid Malhotra, 602-850-5778

ir@llnw.com

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to set up a good homeschool environment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News