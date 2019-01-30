  • Q4 Revenue of $44.0 million


  • Q4 GAAP EPS of $(0.05) and Non-GAAP EPS of break-even


  • Full year 2018 revenue of $195.7 million


  • Full year 2018 GAAP EPS of $0.09 and Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12


  • Cash and marketable securities of $50.5 million

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW) (Limelight), a leading provider

of edge cloud services, today reported revenue of $44.0 million for the

fourth quarter of 2018, down 9 percent, compared to $48.2 million in the

fourth quarter of 2017. Currency negatively impacted year-over-year

comparison by $0.2 million.

Gross margin was 40.7% in the fourth quarter of 2018, a decrease of 700

basis points from 47.7% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Limelight reported a net loss of $5.2 million, or $0.05 per basic share

for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to a net loss of $0.9 million,

or $0.01 per basic share in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Non-GAAP net income was $0.3 million or break-even per basic share for

the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.9

million, or $0.04 per basic share in the fourth quarter of 2017.

EBITDA was negative $0.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018,

compared to $3.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA

was $4.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $8.7 million

for the fourth quarter of 2017.

For the full year ended December 31, 2018, Limelight reported revenue of

$195.7 million, an increase of 6% compared to $184.4 million for the

year ended December 31, 2017. Gross margin was 47.8% for the year ended

December 31, 2018; an increase of 20 basis points compared to 47.6% for

the year ended December 31, 2017.

Limelight reported net income of $9.8 million, or $0.09 per basic share,

for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to a net loss of $7.6

million, or $0.07 per basic share, in 2017. Net income for the full year

of 2018 includes $14.9 million, or $0.13 per basic share, of

non-operating income related to the settlement and patent license

agreement.

Non-GAAP net income was $13.7 million, or $0.12 per basic share, for the

year ended December 31, 2018, compared to non-GAAP net income of $10.6

million, or $0.10 per basic share, in 2017.

EBITDA was $28.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared

to $12.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. Adjusted EBITDA

was $32.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to

$30.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Limelight ended the fourth quarter with 563 employees and employee

equivalents, up from 551 at the end of the third quarter of 2018, and up

from 533 at the end of 2017.

Commenting on the fourth quarter and full year results, Chief Executive

Officer, Robert Lento said, “We made some tough choices in the latter

half of 2018, as new revenue grew slower than planned. As we closed the

year, we were increasingly encouraged by the pace of business growth,

including delivering all-time record traffic in December. In addition,

the fourth quarter was marked by substantial progress in marketing our

new products, launching a strategic partnership with Ericsson, putting

in place new leadership for sales, and dedicating a new leader for our

Edge services.

“Traffic volumes continue to grow at healthy rates, and customer

satisfaction, as measured by Net Promoter Score, remains strong. We

expect sequential growth each quarter in 2019, and stronger growth rates

than 2018. Revenues from our initiatives in Edge computing and Realtime

Streaming, and from our partnership with Ericsson, should meaningfully

contribute to overall growth. At the same time, we continue to invest in

geographic expansion, with an emphasis on Latin America. Revenue from

China, India and Brazil should grow at significantly higher rates than

the corporate average.

“While our 2019 guidance is ambitious, we’re entering the year with

significant momentum, and the preparatory work underpinning our

continued growth is well underway. Thank you for your support.”

Based on current conditions, our full-year 2019 guidance is as follows:



Limelight Networks, Inc.




2019 Guidance




 


 


 








 



2019


2018


2017

Revenue


$215 to $225 million


$195.7 million


$184.4 million







 

GAAP Basic EPS


Break-even to $0.10


$0.09


($0.07)







 

Non-GAAP EPS


$0.10 to $0.20


$0.12


$0.10







 

Adjusted EBITDA


$30 to $40 million


$32.5 million


$30.7 million







 

Capital expenditures


$20 to $24 million


$16.1 million


$20.7 million







 

Financial Tables


 

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share data)


 


 


 




December 31,


September 30,


December 31,



2018


2018



2017





(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)




ASSETS









Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


$

25,383



$

28,678



$

20,912


Marketable securities



25,083




23,957




28,404


Accounts receivable, net



26,041




26,147




32,381


Income taxes receivable



122




154




98


Prepaid expenses and other current assets


 

14,789

 


 

17,859

 


 

5,397

 

Total current assets



91,418




96,795




87,192


Property and equipment, net



27,378




27,392




28,991


Marketable securities, less current portion



40




40




40


Deferred income taxes



1,462




1,590




1,506


Goodwill



76,407




76,683




77,054


Other assets


 

2,220

 


 

2,434

 


 

1,665

 

Total assets


$

198,925

 


$

204,934

 


$

196,448

 







 


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:







Accounts payable


$

9,216



$

8,976



$

4,439


Deferred revenue



1,883




853




1,187


Income taxes payable



124




111




452


Provision for litigation



9,000




13,500




18,000


Other current liabilities


 

12,922

 


 

13,804

 


 

18,507

 

Total current liabilities



33,145




37,244




42,585


Deferred income taxes



152




174




144


Deferred revenue, less current portion



42




68




16


Provision for litigation, less current portion



-




-




9,000


Other long-term liabilities


 

435

 


 

385

 


 

558

 

Total liabilities



33,774




37,871




52,303


Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 7,500 shares
authorized; no shares issued and outstanding



-




-




-



Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized;
114,246, 113,198 and 110,824 shares issued and outstanding at
December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017,
respectively





114




113




111


Additional paid-in capital



513,682




509,846




502,312


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(10,033

)



(9,477

)



(8,328

)

Accumulated deficit


 

(338,612

)


 

(333,419

)


 

(349,950

)

Total stockholders' equity


 

165,151

 


 

167,063

 


 

144,145

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

198,925

 


$

204,934

 


$

196,448

 













 


 

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


















 




Three Months Ended




Twelve Months Ended

















 



December 31,


September 30,


Percent


December 31,


Percent


December 31,


December 31,


Percent



2018


2018


Change


2017


Change


2018


2017


Change

















 

Revenue


$

43,992

 


$

49,315

 


-11%


$

48,186

 


-9%


$

195,670

 


$

184,360

 


6%

Cost of revenue:

















Cost of services (1)



22,141




21,519



3%



20,665



7%



85,920




78,423



10%

Depreciation - network


 

3,941

 


 

3,761

 


5%


 

4,544

 


-13%


 

16,277

 


 

18,138

 


-10%

Total cost of revenue


 

26,082

 


 

25,280

 


3%


 

25,209

 


3%


 

102,197

 


 

96,561

 


6%

Gross profit



17,910




24,035



-25%



22,977



-22%



93,473




87,799



6%

Gross profit percentage



40.7

%



48.7

%





47.7

%





47.8

%



47.6

%



Operating expenses:

















General and administrative (1)



7,482




7,851



-5%



8,656



-14%



32,372




32,053



1%

Sales and marketing (1)



9,484




9,766



-3%



8,997



5%



39,553




36,098



10%

Research & development (1)



5,781




5,882



-2%



5,965



-3%



24,075




25,342



-5%

Depreciation and amortization


 

476

 


 

616

 


-23%


 

587

 


-19%


 

2,313

 


 

2,376

 


-3%

Total operating expenses


 

23,223

 


 

24,115

 


-4%


 

24,205

 


-4%


 

98,313

 


 

95,869

 


3%

















 

Operating (loss) income



(5,313

)



(80

)


NM



(1,228

)


NM



(4,840

)



(8,070

)


-40%

















 

Other income (expense):

















Interest expense



(10

)



(10

)


NM



(38

)


NM



(86

)



(80

)


NM

Interest income



230




177



NM



128



NM



670




494



NM

Settlement and patent license income



-




-



NM



-



NM



14,900




-



NM

Other, net


 

90

 


 

(246

)


NM


 

204

 


NM


 

(264

)


 

452

 


NM

Total other income (expense)


 

310

 


 

(79

)


NM


 

294

 


NM


 

15,220

 


 

866

 


NM

















 

(Loss) income before income taxes



(5,003

)



(159

)


NM



(934

)


NM



10,380




(7,204

)


NM

Income tax expense (benefit)


 

190

 


 

113

 


NM


 

(22

)


NM


 

538

 


 

426

 


NM

















 

Net (loss) income


 

(5,193

)


 

(272

)


NM


 

(912

)


NM


 

9,842

 


 

(7,630

)


NM

















 

Net income (loss) per share:

















Basic


$

(0.05

)


$

(0.00

)




$

(0.01

)




$

0.09

 


$

(0.07

)



Diluted


$

(0.05

)


$

(0.00

)




$

(0.01

)




$

0.08

 


$

(0.07

)



















 

Weighted average shares used in per share calculation:

















Basic



113,578




112,760






110,128






112,114




108,814




Diluted



113,578




112,760






110,128






120,010




108,814




















 

(1) Includes share-based compensation (see supplemental table for
figures)





























 


 

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


 


 


 


 


 












 



Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended











 



December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,



2018


2018


2017


2018


2017











 











 

Share-based compensation:





















 

Cost of services


$

756



$

352


$

375



$

1,815


$

1,450


General and administrative



2,792




1,887



1,729




8,458



6,502


Sales and marketing



963




638



622




2,837



2,470


Research and development


 

974

 


 

544


 

576

 


 

2,720


 

2,322

 











 

Total share-based compensation


$

5,485

 


$

3,421


$

3,302

 


$

15,830


$

12,744

 











 

Depreciation and amortization:





















 

Network-related depreciation


$

3,941



$

3,761


$

4,544



$

16,277


$

18,138


Other depreciation and amortization


 

476

 


 

616


 

587

 


 

2,313


 

2,376

 











 

Total depreciation and amortization


$

4,417

 


$

4,377


$

5,131

 


$

18,590


$

20,514

 











 











 

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and marketable
securities:


$

(2,169

)


$

7,065


$

(8,376

)


$

1,150


$

(16,871

)











 











 

End of period statistics:





















 

Approximate number of active customers



649




667



717




649



717












 

Number of employees and employee equivalents



563




551



533




563



533




















 


 

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 



 


 


 


 


 














 





Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended













 





December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,





2018


2018


2017


2018


2017













 

Operating activities












Net (loss) income


$

(5,193

)


$

(272

)


$

(912

)


$

9,842



$

(7,630

)













 


Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by
(used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization



4,417




4,377




5,131




18,590




20,514




Share-based compensation



5,485




3,421




3,302




15,830




12,744




Settlement and patent license income



-




-




-




(14,900

)



-




Foreign currency remeasurement (gain) loss



(65

)



64




140




(162

)



798




Deferred income taxes



103




(16

)



(108

)



17




(325

)



Gain on sale of property and equipment



(6

)



(18

)



(316

)



(137

)



(410

)



Accounts receivable charges



449




157




217




902




949




Amortization of premium on marketable securities



33




24




55




115




283




Realized loss on sale of marketable securities



-




-




-




-




-




Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable



(343

)



5,558




(3,886

)



5,438




(5,912

)



Prepaid expenses and other current assets



64




(2,757

)



(887

)



(2,466

)



(342

)



Income taxes receivable



25




7




4




(31

)



38




Other assets



201




(192

)



249




(558

)



270




Accounts payable and other current liabilities



(1,807

)



3,058




(730

)



(4,333

)



4,019




Deferred revenue



1,004




(82

)



(507

)



1,089




(957

)



Income taxes payable



17




(113

)



69




(333

)



249




Payments related to litigation, net



(1,520

)



(1,520

)



(4,500

)



(9,060

)



(18,000

)



Other long term liabilities


 

51

 


 

(4

)


 

(206

)


 

(121

)


 

(790

)


Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities


 

2,915

 


 

11,692

 


 

(2,885

)


 

19,722

 


 

5,498

 













 

Investing activities














Purchases of marketable securities



(4,669

)



(15,962

)



(4,547

)



(20,631

)



(14,930

)



Sale and maturities of marketable securities



3,500




8,850




13,012




23,865




30,756




Purchases of property and equipment



(5,618

)



(4,214

)



(4,919

)



(16,113

)



(20,725

)



Proceeds from sale of property and equipment


 

4

 


 

18

 


 

14

 


 

135

 


 

97

 


Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities


 

(6,783

)


 

(11,308

)


 

3,560

 


 

(12,744

)


 

(4,802

)













 

Financing activities














Payment of employee tax withholdings related to restricted stock
vesting



(985

)



(996

)



(1,925

)



(4,793

)



(4,496

)



Cash paid for the purchase of common stock



-




-




-




(3,800

)



-




Proceeds from employee stock plans


 

1,374

 


 

737

 


 

1,448

 


 

6,173

 


 

2,648

 


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


 

389

 


 

(259

)


 

(477

)


 

(2,420

)


 

(1,848

)


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents


 

184

 


 

(166

)


 

(30

)


 

(87

)


 

330

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(3,295

)



(41

)



168




4,471




(822

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period


 

28,678

 


 

28,719

 


 

20,744

 


 

20,912

 


 

21,734

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period


$

25,383

 


$

28,678

 


$

20,912

 


$

25,383

 


$

20,912

 





















 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To evaluate our business, we consider and use non-generally accepted

accounting principles (Non-GAAP) net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted

EBITDA as supplemental measures of operating performance. These measures

include the same adjustments that management takes into account when it

reviews and assesses operating performance on a period-to-period basis.

We consider Non-GAAP net income (loss) to be an important indicator of

overall business performance. We define Non-GAAP net income (loss) to be

U.S. GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude the settlement and

patent license income, share-based compensation and litigation expenses.

We believe that EBITDA provides a useful metric to investors to compare

us with other companies within our industry and across industries. We

define EBITDA as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude

depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest and other

(income) expense, and income tax expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA as

EBITDA adjusted to exclude the settlement and patent license income,

share-based compensation and litigation expenses. We use Adjusted EBITDA

as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance.

Our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures because,

collectively, they provide valuable information on the performance of

our on-going operations, excluding non-cash charges, taxes and non-core

activities (including interest payments related to financing

activities). These measures also enable our management to compare the

results of our on-going operations from period to period, and allow

management to review the performance of our on-going operations against

our peer companies and against other companies in our industry and

adjacent industries. We believe these measures also provide similar

insights to investors, and enable investors to review our results of

operations “through the eyes of management.”

Furthermore, our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to

assist them in making decisions regarding our strategic priorities and

areas for future investment and focus.

The terms Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not

defined under U.S. GAAP, and are not measures of operating income,

operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S.

GAAP. Our Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have

limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating

performance, Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for net income

(loss) or other consolidated income statement data prepared in

accordance with U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations include, but are

not limited to:



  • EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures or
    future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual
    commitments;


  • these measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for,
    our working capital needs;


  • Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash
    requirements necessary for litigation costs, including provision for
    litigation and litigation expenses;


  • these measures do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash
    requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on
    our debt that we may incur;


  • these measures do not reflect income taxes or the cash requirements
    for any tax payments;


  • although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the
    assets being depreciated and amortized will be replaced sometime in
    the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash
    requirements for such replacements;


  • while share-based compensation is a component of operating expense,
    the impact on our financial statements compared to other companies can
    vary significantly due to such factors as the assumed life of the
    options and the assumed volatility of our common stock; and


  • other companies may calculate Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and
    Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as
    comparative measures.

We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S.

GAAP results and using Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted

EBITDA only as supplemental support for management's analysis of

business performance. Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted

EBITDA are calculated as follows for the periods presented in thousands:

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Limelight is presenting the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial

measures and reconciling the non-GAAP financial metrics to the

comparable U.S. GAAP measures. Per share amounts may not foot due to

rounding.


LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net
Income

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 






















 



Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended





















 



December 31, 2018


September 30, 2018


December 31, 2017


December 31, 2018


December 31, 2017



Amount


Per Share


 



Amount


Per Share


Amount


Per Share


Amount


Per Share


Amount


Per Share





















 

U.S. GAAP net (loss) income


$

(5,193

)


$

(0.05

)


$

(272

)


$

(0.00

)


$

(912

)


$

(0.01

)


$

9,842



$

0.09



$

(7,630

)


$

(0.07

)





















 

Settlement and patent license income



-




-




-




-




-




-




(14,900

)



(0.13

)



-




-


Share-based compensation



5,485




0.05




3,421




0.03




3,302




0.03




15,830




0.14




12,744




0.12


Litigation expenses


 

3

 


 

0.00

 


 

19

 


 

0.00

 


 

1,470

 


 

0.01

 


 

2,907

 


 

0.03

 


 

5,518

 


 

0.05

 





















 

Non-GAAP net income


$

295

 


$

0.00

 


$

3,168

 


$

0.03

 


$

3,860

 


$

0.04

 


$

13,679

 


$

0.12

 


$

10,632

 


$

0.10

 





















 





















 

Weighted average shares used in per share calculation






113,578








112,760






110,128







112,114








108,814
































 


LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Loss to EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



 


 


 


 


 













 




Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended












 




December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,




2018


2018


2017


2018


2017












 

U.S. GAAP net (loss) income


$

(5,193

)


$

(272

)


$

(912

)


$

9,842



$

(7,630

)












 


Depreciation and amortization



4,417




4,377




5,131




18,590




20,514



Interest expense



10




10




38




86




80



Interest and other (income) expense



(320

)



69




(332

)



(406

)



(946

)


Income tax expense (benefit)


 

190

 


 

113

 


 

(22

)


 

538

 


 

426

 












 

EBITDA



$

(896

)


$

4,297



$

3,903



$

28,650



$

12,444













 


Settlement and patent license income



-




-




-




(14,900

)



-



Share-based compensation



5,485




3,421




3,302




15,830




12,744



Litigation expenses


 

3

 


 

19

 


 

1,470

 


 

2,907

 


 

5,518

 












 

Adjusted EBITDA



$

4,592

 


$

7,737

 


$

8,675

 


$

32,487

 


$

30,706

 






















 

For future periods, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of EBITDA

and Adjusted EBITDA to net loss as a result of the uncertainty

regarding, and the potential variability of, the amounts of depreciation

and amortization, interest expense, interest and other (income) expense

and income tax expense, that may be incurred in the future.

Conference Call

At approximately 4:30 p.m. EST (1:30 p.m. PST) today, management will

host a quarterly conference call for investors. Investors can access

this call toll-free at 877 296 5190 within the United States or +1 412

317 5233 outside of the U.S. The conference call will also be audio cast

live from http://www.limelight.com

and a replay will be available following the call from the Limelight

website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve

risks and uncertainties. These statements include, among others,

statements regarding our expectations regarding revenue, gross margin,

non-GAAP net income, capital expenditures, and our future prospects. Our

expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize.

The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or

outcomes to differ materially from the results or outcomes predicted

include, among other things, reduction of demand for our services from

new or existing customers, unforeseen changes in our hiring patterns,

adverse outcomes in litigation, and experiencing expenses that exceed

our expectations. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks

that affect our business is contained in our SEC filings, including our

most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly under the

heading “Risk Factors.” Copies of these filings are available online on

our investor relations website at investors.limelightnetworks.com

and on the SEC website at www.SEC.gov.

All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of

January 30, 2019, and we undertake no duty to update this information in

light of new information or future events, unless required by law.

About Limelight

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of digital

content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services,

empowers customers to provide exceptional digital experiences.

Limelight’s edge services platform includes a unique combination of

global private infrastructure, intelligent software, and expert

support services that enable current and future workflows. For more

information, visit www.limelight.com,

follow us on TwitterFacebook and LinkedIn.

Copyright (C) 2019 Limelight Networks, Inc. All rights reserved. All

product or service names are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Limelight Networks, Inc.

Sajid Malhotra, 602-850-5778

ir@llnw.com

