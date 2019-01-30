Q4 Revenue of $44.0 million
Q4 GAAP EPS of $(0.05) and Non-GAAP EPS of break-even
Full year 2018 revenue of $195.7 million
Full year 2018 GAAP EPS of $0.09 and Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12
Cash and marketable securities of $50.5 million
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW) (Limelight), a leading provider
of edge cloud services, today reported revenue of $44.0 million for the
fourth quarter of 2018, down 9 percent, compared to $48.2 million in the
fourth quarter of 2017. Currency negatively impacted year-over-year
comparison by $0.2 million.
Gross margin was 40.7% in the fourth quarter of 2018, a decrease of 700
basis points from 47.7% in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Limelight reported a net loss of $5.2 million, or $0.05 per basic share
for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to a net loss of $0.9 million,
or $0.01 per basic share in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Non-GAAP net income was $0.3 million or break-even per basic share for
the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.9
million, or $0.04 per basic share in the fourth quarter of 2017.
EBITDA was negative $0.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018,
compared to $3.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA
was $4.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $8.7 million
for the fourth quarter of 2017.
For the full year ended December 31, 2018, Limelight reported revenue of
$195.7 million, an increase of 6% compared to $184.4 million for the
year ended December 31, 2017. Gross margin was 47.8% for the year ended
December 31, 2018; an increase of 20 basis points compared to 47.6% for
the year ended December 31, 2017.
Limelight reported net income of $9.8 million, or $0.09 per basic share,
for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to a net loss of $7.6
million, or $0.07 per basic share, in 2017. Net income for the full year
of 2018 includes $14.9 million, or $0.13 per basic share, of
non-operating income related to the settlement and patent license
agreement.
Non-GAAP net income was $13.7 million, or $0.12 per basic share, for the
year ended December 31, 2018, compared to non-GAAP net income of $10.6
million, or $0.10 per basic share, in 2017.
EBITDA was $28.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared
to $12.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. Adjusted EBITDA
was $32.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to
$30.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.
Limelight ended the fourth quarter with 563 employees and employee
equivalents, up from 551 at the end of the third quarter of 2018, and up
from 533 at the end of 2017.
Commenting on the fourth quarter and full year results, Chief Executive
Officer, Robert Lento said, “We made some tough choices in the latter
half of 2018, as new revenue grew slower than planned. As we closed the
year, we were increasingly encouraged by the pace of business growth,
including delivering all-time record traffic in December. In addition,
the fourth quarter was marked by substantial progress in marketing our
new products, launching a strategic partnership with Ericsson, putting
in place new leadership for sales, and dedicating a new leader for our
Edge services.
“Traffic volumes continue to grow at healthy rates, and customer
satisfaction, as measured by Net Promoter Score, remains strong. We
expect sequential growth each quarter in 2019, and stronger growth rates
than 2018. Revenues from our initiatives in Edge computing and Realtime
Streaming, and from our partnership with Ericsson, should meaningfully
contribute to overall growth. At the same time, we continue to invest in
geographic expansion, with an emphasis on Latin America. Revenue from
China, India and Brazil should grow at significantly higher rates than
the corporate average.
“While our 2019 guidance is ambitious, we’re entering the year with
significant momentum, and the preparatory work underpinning our
continued growth is well underway. Thank you for your support.”
Based on current conditions, our full-year 2019 guidance is as follows:
2019
2018
2017
Revenue
$215 to $225 million
$195.7 million
$184.4 million
GAAP Basic EPS
Break-even to $0.10
$0.09
($0.07)
Non-GAAP EPS
$0.10 to $0.20
$0.12
$0.10
Adjusted EBITDA
$30 to $40 million
$32.5 million
$30.7 million
Capital expenditures
$20 to $24 million
$16.1 million
$20.7 million
Financial Tables
LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share data)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2018
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
25,383
$
28,678
$
20,912
Marketable securities
25,083
23,957
28,404
Accounts receivable, net
26,041
26,147
32,381
Income taxes receivable
122
154
98
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
14,789
17,859
5,397
Total current assets
91,418
96,795
87,192
Property and equipment, net
27,378
27,392
28,991
Marketable securities, less current portion
40
40
40
Deferred income taxes
1,462
1,590
1,506
Goodwill
76,407
76,683
77,054
Other assets
2,220
2,434
1,665
Total assets
$
198,925
$
204,934
$
196,448
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
9,216
$
8,976
$
4,439
Deferred revenue
1,883
853
1,187
Income taxes payable
124
111
452
Provision for litigation
9,000
13,500
18,000
Other current liabilities
12,922
13,804
18,507
Total current liabilities
33,145
37,244
42,585
Deferred income taxes
152
174
144
Deferred revenue, less current portion
42
68
16
Provision for litigation, less current portion
-
-
9,000
Other long-term liabilities
435
385
558
Total liabilities
33,774
37,871
52,303
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 7,500 shares
authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
-
114
113
111
Additional paid-in capital
513,682
509,846
502,312
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(10,033
)
(9,477
)
(8,328
)
Accumulated deficit
(338,612
)
(333,419
)
(349,950
)
Total stockholders' equity
165,151
167,063
144,145
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
198,925
$
204,934
$
196,448
LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
Percent
December 31,
Percent
December 31,
December 31,
Percent
2018
2018
Change
2017
Change
2018
2017
Change
Revenue
$
43,992
$
49,315
-11%
$
48,186
-9%
$
195,670
$
184,360
6%
Cost of revenue:
Cost of services (1)
22,141
21,519
3%
20,665
7%
85,920
78,423
10%
Depreciation - network
3,941
3,761
5%
4,544
-13%
16,277
18,138
-10%
Total cost of revenue
26,082
25,280
3%
25,209
3%
102,197
96,561
6%
Gross profit
17,910
24,035
-25%
22,977
-22%
93,473
87,799
6%
Gross profit percentage
40.7
%
48.7
%
47.7
%
47.8
%
47.6
%
Operating expenses:
General and administrative (1)
7,482
7,851
-5%
8,656
-14%
32,372
32,053
1%
Sales and marketing (1)
9,484
9,766
-3%
8,997
5%
39,553
36,098
10%
Research & development (1)
5,781
5,882
-2%
5,965
-3%
24,075
25,342
-5%
Depreciation and amortization
476
616
-23%
587
-19%
2,313
2,376
-3%
Total operating expenses
23,223
24,115
-4%
24,205
-4%
98,313
95,869
3%
Operating (loss) income
(5,313
)
(80
)
NM
(1,228
)
NM
(4,840
)
(8,070
)
-40%
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(10
)
(10
)
NM
(38
)
NM
(86
)
(80
)
NM
Interest income
230
177
NM
128
NM
670
494
NM
Settlement and patent license income
-
-
NM
-
NM
14,900
-
NM
Other, net
90
(246
)
NM
204
NM
(264
)
452
NM
Total other income (expense)
310
(79
)
NM
294
NM
15,220
866
NM
(Loss) income before income taxes
(5,003
)
(159
)
NM
(934
)
NM
10,380
(7,204
)
NM
Income tax expense (benefit)
190
113
NM
(22
)
NM
538
426
NM
Net (loss) income
(5,193
)
(272
)
NM
(912
)
NM
9,842
(7,630
)
NM
Net income (loss) per share:
Basic
$
(0.05
)
$
(0.00
)
$
(0.01
)
$
0.09
$
(0.07
)
Diluted
$
(0.05
)
$
(0.00
)
$
(0.01
)
$
0.08
$
(0.07
)
Weighted average shares used in per share calculation:
Basic
113,578
112,760
110,128
112,114
108,814
Diluted
113,578
112,760
110,128
120,010
108,814
(1) Includes share-based compensation (see supplemental table for
figures)
LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
Share-based compensation:
Cost of services
$
756
$
352
$
375
$
1,815
$
1,450
General and administrative
2,792
1,887
1,729
8,458
6,502
Sales and marketing
963
638
622
2,837
2,470
Research and development
974
544
576
2,720
2,322
Total share-based compensation
$
5,485
$
3,421
$
3,302
$
15,830
$
12,744
Depreciation and amortization:
Network-related depreciation
$
3,941
$
3,761
$
4,544
$
16,277
$
18,138
Other depreciation and amortization
476
616
587
2,313
2,376
Total depreciation and amortization
$
4,417
$
4,377
$
5,131
$
18,590
$
20,514
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and marketable
securities:
$
(2,169
)
$
7,065
$
(8,376
)
$
1,150
$
(16,871
)
End of period statistics:
Approximate number of active customers
649
667
717
649
717
Number of employees and employee equivalents
563
551
533
563
533
LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
Operating activities
Net (loss) income
$
(5,193
)
$
(272
)
$
(912
)
$
9,842
$
(7,630
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by
(used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
4,417
4,377
5,131
18,590
20,514
Share-based compensation
5,485
3,421
3,302
15,830
12,744
Settlement and patent license income
-
-
-
(14,900
)
-
Foreign currency remeasurement (gain) loss
(65
)
64
140
(162
)
798
Deferred income taxes
103
(16
)
(108
)
17
(325
)
Gain on sale of property and equipment
(6
)
(18
)
(316
)
(137
)
(410
)
Accounts receivable charges
449
157
217
902
949
Amortization of premium on marketable securities
33
24
55
115
283
Realized loss on sale of marketable securities
-
-
-
-
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(343
)
5,558
(3,886
)
5,438
(5,912
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
64
(2,757
)
(887
)
(2,466
)
(342
)
Income taxes receivable
25
7
4
(31
)
38
Other assets
201
(192
)
249
(558
)
270
Accounts payable and other current liabilities
(1,807
)
3,058
(730
)
(4,333
)
4,019
Deferred revenue
1,004
(82
)
(507
)
1,089
(957
)
Income taxes payable
17
(113
)
69
(333
)
249
Payments related to litigation, net
(1,520
)
(1,520
)
(4,500
)
(9,060
)
(18,000
)
Other long term liabilities
51
(4
)
(206
)
(121
)
(790
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
2,915
11,692
(2,885
)
19,722
5,498
Investing activities
Purchases of marketable securities
(4,669
)
(15,962
)
(4,547
)
(20,631
)
(14,930
)
Sale and maturities of marketable securities
3,500
8,850
13,012
23,865
30,756
Purchases of property and equipment
(5,618
)
(4,214
)
(4,919
)
(16,113
)
(20,725
)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
4
18
14
135
97
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(6,783
)
(11,308
)
3,560
(12,744
)
(4,802
)
Financing activities
Payment of employee tax withholdings related to restricted stock
vesting
(985
)
(996
)
(1,925
)
(4,793
)
(4,496
)
Cash paid for the purchase of common stock
-
-
-
(3,800
)
-
Proceeds from employee stock plans
1,374
737
1,448
6,173
2,648
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
389
(259
)
(477
)
(2,420
)
(1,848
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
184
(166
)
(30
)
(87
)
330
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(3,295
)
(41
)
168
4,471
(822
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
28,678
28,719
20,744
20,912
21,734
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
25,383
$
28,678
$
20,912
$
25,383
$
20,912
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To evaluate our business, we consider and use non-generally accepted
accounting principles (Non-GAAP) net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted
EBITDA as supplemental measures of operating performance. These measures
include the same adjustments that management takes into account when it
reviews and assesses operating performance on a period-to-period basis.
We consider Non-GAAP net income (loss) to be an important indicator of
overall business performance. We define Non-GAAP net income (loss) to be
U.S. GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude the settlement and
patent license income, share-based compensation and litigation expenses.
We believe that EBITDA provides a useful metric to investors to compare
us with other companies within our industry and across industries. We
define EBITDA as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude
depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest and other
(income) expense, and income tax expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA as
EBITDA adjusted to exclude the settlement and patent license income,
share-based compensation and litigation expenses. We use Adjusted EBITDA
as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance.
Our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures because,
collectively, they provide valuable information on the performance of
our on-going operations, excluding non-cash charges, taxes and non-core
activities (including interest payments related to financing
activities). These measures also enable our management to compare the
results of our on-going operations from period to period, and allow
management to review the performance of our on-going operations against
our peer companies and against other companies in our industry and
adjacent industries. We believe these measures also provide similar
insights to investors, and enable investors to review our results of
operations “through the eyes of management.”
Furthermore, our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to
assist them in making decisions regarding our strategic priorities and
areas for future investment and focus.
The terms Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not
defined under U.S. GAAP, and are not measures of operating income,
operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S.
GAAP. Our Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have
limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating
performance, Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for net income
(loss) or other consolidated income statement data prepared in
accordance with U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations include, but are
not limited to:
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures or
future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual
commitments;
these measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for,
our working capital needs;
Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash
requirements necessary for litigation costs, including provision for
litigation and litigation expenses;
these measures do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash
requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on
our debt that we may incur;
these measures do not reflect income taxes or the cash requirements
for any tax payments;
although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the
assets being depreciated and amortized will be replaced sometime in
the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash
requirements for such replacements;
while share-based compensation is a component of operating expense,
the impact on our financial statements compared to other companies can
vary significantly due to such factors as the assumed life of the
options and the assumed volatility of our common stock; and
other companies may calculate Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and
Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as
comparative measures.
We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S.
GAAP results and using Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted
EBITDA only as supplemental support for management's analysis of
business performance. Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted
EBITDA are calculated as follows for the periods presented in thousands:
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Limelight is presenting the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial
measures and reconciling the non-GAAP financial metrics to the
comparable U.S. GAAP measures. Per share amounts may not foot due to
rounding.
LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net
Income
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
U.S. GAAP net (loss) income
$
(5,193
)
$
(0.05
)
$
(272
)
$
(0.00
)
$
(912
)
$
(0.01
)
$
9,842
$
0.09
$
(7,630
)
$
(0.07
)
Settlement and patent license income
-
-
-
-
-
-
(14,900
)
(0.13
)
-
-
Share-based compensation
5,485
0.05
3,421
0.03
3,302
0.03
15,830
0.14
12,744
0.12
Litigation expenses
3
0.00
19
0.00
1,470
0.01
2,907
0.03
5,518
0.05
Non-GAAP net income
$
295
$
0.00
$
3,168
$
0.03
$
3,860
$
0.04
$
13,679
$
0.12
$
10,632
$
0.10
Weighted average shares used in per share calculation
112,760
110,128
108,814
LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Loss to EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
U.S. GAAP net (loss) income
$
(5,193
)
$
(272
)
$
(912
)
$
9,842
$
(7,630
)
Depreciation and amortization
4,417
4,377
5,131
18,590
20,514
Interest expense
10
10
38
86
80
Interest and other (income) expense
(320
)
69
(332
)
(406
)
(946
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
190
113
(22
)
538
426
EBITDA
$
(896
)
$
4,297
$
3,903
$
28,650
$
12,444
Settlement and patent license income
-
-
-
(14,900
)
-
Share-based compensation
5,485
3,421
3,302
15,830
12,744
Litigation expenses
3
19
1,470
2,907
5,518
Adjusted EBITDA
$
4,592
$
7,737
$
8,675
$
32,487
$
30,706
For future periods, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of EBITDA
and Adjusted EBITDA to net loss as a result of the uncertainty
regarding, and the potential variability of, the amounts of depreciation
and amortization, interest expense, interest and other (income) expense
and income tax expense, that may be incurred in the future.
Conference Call
At approximately 4:30 p.m. EST (1:30 p.m. PST) today, management will
host a quarterly conference call for investors. Investors can access
this call toll-free at 877 296 5190 within the United States or +1 412
317 5233 outside of the U.S. The conference call will also be audio cast
live from http://www.limelight.com
and a replay will be available following the call from the Limelight
website.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve
risks and uncertainties. These statements include, among others,
statements regarding our expectations regarding revenue, gross margin,
non-GAAP net income, capital expenditures, and our future prospects. Our
expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize.
The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or
outcomes to differ materially from the results or outcomes predicted
include, among other things, reduction of demand for our services from
new or existing customers, unforeseen changes in our hiring patterns,
adverse outcomes in litigation, and experiencing expenses that exceed
our expectations. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks
that affect our business is contained in our SEC filings, including our
most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly under the
heading “Risk Factors.” Copies of these filings are available online on
our investor relations website at investors.limelightnetworks.com
and on the SEC website at www.SEC.gov.
All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of
January 30, 2019, and we undertake no duty to update this information in
light of new information or future events, unless required by law.
About Limelight
Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of digital
content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services,
empowers customers to provide exceptional digital experiences.
Limelight’s edge services platform includes a unique combination of
global private infrastructure, intelligent software, and expert
support services that enable current and future workflows. For more
information, visit www.limelight.com,
Copyright (C) 2019 Limelight Networks, Inc. All rights reserved. All
product or service names are the property of their respective owners.
